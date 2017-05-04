NASCAR America: How Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway can continue upward climb

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing are much improved this season than the last few years.

On Wednesday’s NASCAR America, Nate Ryan, Kyle Petty and Marty Snider talked about what Stenhouse and the organization need to do to continue their improvement and upward climb in performance.

“They’re clawing their way back,” Petty said.

Entering this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway both Roush Fenway Racing drivers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne, are in a playoff spot.

