My Home Tracks: Jamie McMurray recalls racing in Missouri (video)

Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America continued our My Home Tracks: 50 States in 50 Shows series with a visit to the Show Me State — home of Jamie McMurray and Carl Edwards — namely, Missouri.
We also checked out some of the hottest racing action in the state at I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Mo.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing are much improved this season than the last few years.
On Wednesday’s NASCAR America, Nate Ryan, Kyle Petty and Marty Snider talked about what Stenhouse and the organization need to do to continue their improvement and upward climb in performance.
“They’re clawing their way back,” Petty said.
Entering this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway both Roush Fenway Racing drivers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne, are in a playoff spot.
It’s been 30 years since Bill Elliott set the NASCAR speed record of 212.809 mph at Talladega Superspeedway.
But when Bobby Allison nearly flew into the stands a few days later while wrecking on the frontstretch in the 1987 Winston 500 at ‘Dega, that would be the last race run at the 2.66-mile track without restrictor plates.
In the 30 ensuing years, numerous calls have been made to get rid of the restrictor plates, with other numerous calls seeking their retainment.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Steve Letarte, Kyle Petty and Marty Snider talked about a potential speed threshold at Talladega.
“If 215 is comfortable at Talladega, then where is the threshold?” Letarte asked. “It’s in a very uncomfortable position. The threshold at Talladega is way out there. If you pull these plates off, you’re looking at 235, 240 (mph).”
Added Petty, “We’d be out the other end.”
It’s the first weekend of May and drivers’ minds aren’t just on the racing at Talladega this weekend.
Some drivers are also thinking of a different kind of horsepower, as in who their picks to win the Kentucky Derby will be.
Among those picking: Clint Bowyer, Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway with six wins. His father holds the overall wins record at the 2.66-mile oval with 10 victories.
With this being Junior’s final season in Cup racing, not to mention the struggles he’s had this season thus far, does Sunday’s race potentially present him the best chance at winning in 2017?
If he does make it win No. 7 — and likely qualify him for the playoffs — could that potentially turn around his season and get him back into competition for that elusive first NASCAR Cup championship at season’s end?
See what the crew at NASCAR America had to say about that in a video (above) from Wednesday’s edition.