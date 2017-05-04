Dale Jr., Danica, Logano, other drivers to take part in Martin Truex Jr. Foundation fundraiser

If you see NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. in the next week and a half, you might also want to call him, “Bond, James Bond.”
He’ll get it, trust us. More on that in a minute.
Truex and longtime partner Sherry Pollex are hosting the eighth annual Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Catwalk for a Cause on May 17 in Statesville, North Carolina.
The Catwalk will honor 15 children and teens from 3 to 17 years old that have beaten or continue to fight cancer, including ovarian cancer, of which Pollex is a survivor.
“These families have been through so much, and this night is about them,” Pollex said in a media release.
The 15 children are also being honored on the MTJ Foundation’s Facebook page (click here).
The fundraiser will have a unique James Bond theme, with Casino Royale games, cocktails, themed food stations and a heavy assortment of hors d’ouevres. There will also be several silent and live auctions.
The highlight of the evening will feature several NASCAR drivers escorting a “Catwalk Hero” down the runway to honor them.
Country music superstars Florida Georgia Line will perform during the event.
“We have always believed that music is healing and are super excited to bring our songs and good vibes to the night,” the band’s Brian Kelley said in a statement. “It’s in our hearts to give back and we are honored to be a part of this amazing event.”
CONCORD, N.C — On a warm day at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Travis Pastana received similar greetings from old friends and competitors.
“I’m glad you’re back in the game!” yelled one burly Red Horse Racing crew member over the constant roar of the Camping World Truck Series garage Tuesday afternoon.
A few hours later, the action sports star would climb back into a NASCAR vehicle for the first time in two years.
At 33, Pastrana plans to compete in the Sept. 30 Truck race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the same track he made his last start at in 2015. He’ll be driving the No. 45 truck owned by Niece Motorsports that’s also been driven by T.J. Bell this season.
Pastrana was in Charlotte for a one-day test despite being a very busy man. He has his popular Nitro Cirus stunt tour and is competing full-time in world rally for the first time since 2010 and leads the points. He also has a family with two daughters to raise.
So why dip back into NASCAR? Why spend six hours in May testing for a race in September?
Four years after his lone full-time Xfinity campaign with Roush Fenway Racing, Pastrana has an itch. A question that he needs to find the answer to.
“I’ve been able to figure most racing things out and be competitive,” Pastrana told NBC Sports. “Everyday at some point, I go ‘why couldn’t I figure out NASCAR? What do I need to do?’ I haven’t had the time to do it right.”
It helps that truck races are a viewing priority on TV for Pastrana’s 3-year-old daughter.
“She’ll watch an entire race,” Pastrana said. “Which is shocking because she doesn’t sit and watch anything. She’s always kind of bouncing off the walls. She likes the Trucks, especially Matt Crafton because she knows Matt a little and (Crafton’s daughter) Elladee is around her age. … We went down to Florida last year to see the finals and the truck race.”
Pastrana showed spurts of potential in 2013 in the Xfinity Series. Driving a colorful No. 60 Ford for Roush, he earned a pole at Talladega and qualified on the front row three times. In 33 starts, he collected four top 10s.
After a career filled with various action sports championships, Pastrana had viewed NASCAR as the next mountain to conquer.
“NASCAR’s been challenging because I’ve made a career and a living out of being able to take risks that no one else was willing to take,” Pastrana said. “I never cared about motorcycle set up. I just go out there and I ride. Your body is the setup. Even in rally, the course has so many different corners and different jumps, you’ll never have the perfect set up, so it comes down more to the driver.
“In NASCAR, it comes down to what you know about the truck. We’ve been working a lot, learning about the truck, learning about the cars. When I came into NASCAR, I didn’t know a lot about NASCAR. I thought it was a cool sport. Now, since then, I’ve learned a lot more about the sport, not to say I’m going to be great by any means, but I feel like I’ve got a much bigger appreciation and understanding for what it takes.”
Now those twenty-something drivers are rising stars in the Xfinity and Cup Series. Unlike Pastrana, they were raised on and have mastered this discipline their entire lives.
“I know I wouldn’t have made it (to Cup),” Pastrana admits. “With the time that I had, I know what it takes to get to the top of the sport. I was hoping that my other sports would translate better. They didn’t. Ok, that means we’re doing this seven days a week. Every minute of every day is thinking about NASCAR. Without a wife, kids, a business in Nitro Circus, that would have been an awesome challenge. But for me, at the point I was at in my life, I can race with my money and other people’s money, but I don’t have the time with my own equipment to do this. We’re doing the rally championship. It’s six rounds, so I can be 100 percent committed for those six rounds.”
Come Tuesday, Niece Motorsports’ small operation, along with some of Pastrana’s friends and former Roush crew members, scrambled around their garage stall to prepare the truck for what could be Pastrana’s only on-track action before September.
But as The Nitro Circus’ schedule slows down, there may the opportunity for another race, possibly at Chicagoland.
“We’re trying to drive as much as I can this year,” Pastrana said. “I’m doing the first full rally championship since 2010. For me, I’m doing a lot more pavement stuff, lots of go-kart stuff. Just trying to figure this stuff out a little bit, every chance that I can to come out.”
Optimism can’t produce horsepower, though. At the end of the marathon test, the combined effort of Pastrana and Bell and their rag-tag team could only muster a top speed of 174.396 mph, the slowest of the session by six mph.
But unlike the other 19 teams present at the test, Pastrana was the only driver there not taking part in their “day job.” He was just having fun, while studying up for the real test on Sept. 30.
“I’m not saying, ‘hey, I’m coming back in full-time,’ Pastrana said. “I’m racing one race, mostly to help my rally, but also to keep my foot in the door and say, ‘look, eventually I’d like to figure this stuff out because I haven’t figured it out and it bugs me.'”
May 1985 was an interesting time in American and NASCAR history.
As the month opened, the musical achievement of “We are the World” by U.S.A for Africa (AKA 45 artists including Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Ray Charles, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen and … Dan Aykroyd) was in its fourth and final week atop the Billboard Hot 100.
And in sports, some guy named Bill from Dawsonville, Georgia, was in the process of making himself a household name.
At 29, Bill Elliott and the No. 9 Coors Light Ford of Melling Racing had won three of the first eight races of the Winston Cup season, including the Daytona 500. As the Winston Cup Series rolled in to Talladega, Alabama, Elliott was fourth in the standings, 81 points behind leader Geoffrey Bodine.
In its first year of existence, Elliott was aiming to win the “Winston Million.” If a driver won three of four races – the Daytona 500, the Winston 500, the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway or the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway – they’d win $1 million.
Pretty simple.
There’s one big difference between a race at Daytona and Talladega in 1985 and 2017: restrictor plates. The metal plate that bunches fields together and regularly causes “The Big One” today was still three years away in 1985.
The driver with the fastest car could literally run away, hide from the rest of the field and lap them a few times if lucky.
That’s the way the world was May 5, 1985. Bill Elliott sat on the pole and Cale Yarborough’s No. 28 Hardee’s Ford was second. Only 39 cars started the race (after Greg Sacks pulled out for engine problems). It was the smallest Talladega field ever at the time.
All of the following YouTube videos in this post combine race footage with radio broadcast by MRN Radio. They’re heavily edited, condensing the two-hour and 41 minute race to about 60 minutes.
Barney Hall, Mike Joy and Danny Sullivan were on the call and Dr. Jerry Punch and Ned Jarrett were in the pits.
At the drop of the green, Yarborough quickly assumed the lead, followed by Kyle Petty as Elliott fell back to fifth.
Elliott would take the lead for the first time on Lap 6 and would lead the strung out field for 22 circuits of the 2.66-mile track. Then on Lap 28, a fellow named Dale Earnhardt would take the lead. The 35-year-old driver had already won at Talladega twice, in the fall of 1983 and 1984. Spoiler alert: he wouldn’t win there again until 1990, three years into his sponsorship deal with Goodwrench.
Around Lap 37, the leaders begin pitting for the first time. Pit road in 1985 was a very different place. A speed limit didn’t exist (and wouldn’t until 1991 following the death of crew member Mike Rich in an accident in the 1990 finale) and pit stops went by at leisurely Sunday pace.
“If it is indeed engine trouble, it would be the first time since 1982 that the Elliott team has lost an engine in a Grand National stock car race,” Mike Joy informed listeners.
It would turn out to be a problem with the oil pump. Which is funny given the “Melling Oil Pumps” logos on the car’s rear quarter panels.
“I about kissed everything good bye because I didn’t know what happened when it started missing there,” Elliott said in 2015. “But, they raised the hood and got it fixed faster than I thought they would. It felt like I sat there six or 10 laps.”
According to book “NASCAR: The Complete History,” Elliott returned to the track in 26th, 2.03 seconds from going two laps down.
If I know my NASCAR, Elliott’s day was clearly done, folks.
It wasn’t over, folks.
Fifty-four laps were complete in the Winston 500 when Barney Hall gave listeners an update.
“That five-car draft has broken away from the rest of the field and Bill Elliott continues to drive away from the now leader Cale Yarborough. A moment ago the interval was about three seconds, he was in danger of going two laps down, but now he’s going to make sure they do not catch him.”
Indeed.
An Era of Attrition
If you look at a post-race report from Talladega or Daytona today, either half the field will be eliminated or only three cars won’t make it to the end. It’s a toss-up.
In 1985, a valve issue made Richard Petty the 13th driver to end their day in the garage. By race’s end, just over half the field, 20 cars, were out. Just one was eliminated via a crash.
Due in part to all the early exits, Elliott was 12th by Lap 101, still a lap down. MRN was clocking the No. 9 Ford at making laps of 46.8 seconds, or about 204 mph.
On Lap 145, Elliott used the draft to again surge by Yarborough going into Turn 3 to take the lead.
A caution finally appeared with 28 to go as Bodine smacked the wall out of Turn 4. In the pits, Yarborough beat Elliott off pit road.
On Lap 169, Elliott once again charged by Yarborough to retake the lead. The moment is marked by a loud cheer heard over the MRN broadcast. It’s reminiscent of the many times an Earnhardt would take the lead at the track.
World Record
Fourteen laps from the finish, the final caution waived for the one-car crash of Eddie Bierschwale.
The field would pit with Elliott winning the race off pit road. But during the potentially race deciding pit stops, one team that was out of the race took that moment to push their car back up pit road as cars exit their stalls, including Elliott’s. During a previous pit stop, a camera man could be seen standing in the infield grass as cars zoomed by.
From my couch in 2017, 1985 pit stops were scary.
The final restart came with 10 to go and Elliott leading.
The closing laps would be decided by Elliott, Yarborough and Kyle Petty. This is significant because they were the only cars on the lead lap.
The last time a restrictor-plate race ended with 10 or less cars on the lead lap was the July 1995 race at Talladega (nine cars).
When Elliott took the white flag, no one was within striking distance of the No. 9 Ford. There would be no draft induced last-lap heroics. Ninety-seven laps after his unexpected pit road visit, Elliott won the Winston 500 by 1.72 seconds over Kyle Petty.
“If Bill hadn’t helped us, we wouldn’t have been able to finish second,” Eddie Wood said. “And when someone puts on a performance like he did, making up two laps under green, they deserve to win.”
Bill Elliott’s historic win was his eighth victory in the Winston Cup Series. The average speed for the Winston 500 was 186.288 mph, a word record for a 500-mile race. The average speed of the race in 2016 was 140.046 mph.
Said crew chief Ernie Elliott, “We’re going to go faster, if the good Lord’s willing.”
Two races later, in Charlotte, Bill Elliott would fail to clinch the “Winston Million” when a mechanical problem caused him to finish the Coke 600 in 18th.
In addition to the money, the achievement put Elliott on the Sept. 9 cover of Sports Illustrated.
The “Winston Million” would not be awarded again until 1997, when Jeff Gordon won it in its final year of existence.
Elliott would continue to have speed at Talladega. The 1985 Winston 500 was the first of six-straight poles for Elliott at the superpeedway. But his second and last win in Alabama wouldn’t come until the fall 1987 race.
That year, Elliott also set the NASCAR qualifying record at 212.229 mph.
In 1985, Elliott and his No. 9 team would win 11 times, the most in Elliott’s 37 years of Cup competition. But thanks to late-season troubles, the title went to Darrell Waltrip, who only had three wins, but more top fives and top 10s than Elliott.
Elliott’s first and only Cup title would not come until 1988.
Harry Melling’s involvement in NASCAR began in 1979 as a sponsor of Benny Parsons. In 1981, the tool manufacturer was also a primary sponsor of the Elliott families’ racing efforts. But in 1982, Melling bought Elliott’s team and made it his own. Together they became one of the dominate forces in NASCAR in the 80s, winning 34 races from 1983 to 1991.
In 1992, Elliott left the team to race for Junior Johnson. Melling Racing would compete on a part-time basis for the next three years before fielding the No. 9 SPAM Ford for Lake Speed in 1995-1996. Speed drove for Melling through 1998. Jerry Nadeau then drove the No. 9 Cartoon Network Ford from 1998 – 1999.
The week of the 199 Coke 600, Harry Melling died of a heart attack at 53. His son Mark took the reins of the team, which competed in 81 more races through 2002. In January 2003, the team ceased operations after failure to secure sponsorship.
While its last race was in August 2002 at Michigan, the team had one last moment of glory seven starts before that with Stacy Compton. On Oct. 21, 2001, a day remembered for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s first win at Talladega, Melling Racing began the race in a familiar spot at the superspeedway – the pole position.
—
This is the second in an occasional series looking back at classic NASCAR races (at least those that are on YouTube).
If you’re curious to see what Phoenix Raceway will look like after its $180 million makeover, there’s no need to wait until the project is complete. Rather, you can watch as it progresses step-by-step in the largest capital improvement project in the track’s 53-year history.
Phoenix Raceway officials announced Thursday that, in conjunction with DC Solar, a 24-hour livestream camera will provide viewers all over the world a visual record of the construction progress as it happens.
In addition to the streaming webcam, there will be three time-lapse cameras in place throughout the property: outside of the current Turn 1; outside of the Turn 2 dogleg; and outside of the current Turn 4. Those cameras can be accessed at PhoenixRaceway.com.
The Phoenix Raceway project is somewhat of a smaller scale version of the $400 million Daytona Rising project that completely transformed Daytona International Speedway into the self-proclaimed world’s “first motorsports stadium.”
The Phoenix project will reduce seating to 45,000, but will include new and wider seats, and the start-finish line will be repositioned in what is now Turn 2.
The current seating on the frontstretch will be demolished. The Allison grandstand in Turns 1 and 2 will be extended just beyond the dog leg.
The project is expected to move into high gear in the next couple of months and is expected to be completed by November 2018’s NASCAR playoff semifinal race weekend.
“This is going to be a great way for fans to keep up with the project,” said Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber. “To be able to have this technology at our fingertips to put the progress of the project into the homes of Phoenix Raceway fans, is only going to heighten the anticipation for November 2018.
“There are going to be plenty of milestone moments to come over the next 19 months, and we encourage all fans to check it out.”
Construction will continue into next year, but will stop temporarily for this November’s and next spring’s NASCAR weekends.
The punishment will leave Logano without crew chief Todd Gordon for two races, starting Sunday Talladega Superspeedway.
The statement:
We understand and accept the penalty that was communicated to us today by NASCAR following last weekend’s victory by the No. 22 car at Richmond. We are disappointed by the notice, however, we do not plan to appeal the penalty. The No. 22 team remains focused on competing for wins as we work towards the NASCAR Playoffs and a Championship. Race Engineer Miles Stanley will serve as Joey Logano‘s crew chief this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, while Greg Erwin will help call race strategy on Sunday.
Teammate Brad Keselowski also is without crew chief Paul Wolfe at Talladega because of a penalty to his No. 2 Fusion from the March 19 race at Phoenix International Raceway.