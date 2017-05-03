NASCAR America: What they’re saying — Scan All from Richmond (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Before we fully focus our attention on this Sunday’s Geico 500 NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway, the folks at NASCAR America took one last look back at many of the verbal and audible exchanges during Sunday’s race at Richmond.

Among some of the more controversial — or funny — interactions came between Kyle Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens, such as when Busch was penalized for failure to hit pit road within the commitment line zone.

“Gotta go to the tail end of the field,” Stevens tells his driver on the team radio.

Busch replies, “I was underneath the 22 (Joey Logano).”

To which Stevens replied, “Well, they’re going to call it however they want. They just called that one.”

And then there was the incident where Jimmie Johnson didn’t see teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. and ran right into him.

“They plowed right into us,” Earnhardt said of the incident with Johnson, who replied, “I had no clue anybody was out there. My apologies.”

Check out that exchange as well as several others in the video above.