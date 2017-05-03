NASCAR America: Is Talladega Dale Jr’s best chance at winning this year? (video)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway with six wins. His father holds the overall wins record at the 2.66-mile oval with 10 victories.
With this being Junior’s final season in Cup racing, not to mention the struggles he’s had this season thus far, does Sunday’s race potentially present him the best chance at winning in 2017?
If he does make it win No. 7 — and likely qualify him for the playoffs — could that potentially turn around his season and get him back into competition for that elusive first NASCAR Cup championship at season’s end?
See what the crew at NASCAR America had to say about that in a video (above) from Wednesday’s edition.
It’s the first weekend of May and drivers’ minds aren’t just on the racing at Talladega this weekend.
Some drivers are also thinking of a different kind of horsepower, as in who their picks to win the Kentucky Derby will be.
Among those picking: Clint Bowyer, Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones.
Check out the video above.
Before we fully focus our attention on this Sunday’s Geico 500 NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway, the folks at NASCAR America took one last look back at many of the verbal and audible exchanges during Sunday’s race at Richmond.
Among some of the more controversial — or funny — interactions came between Kyle Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens, such as when Busch was penalized for failure to hit pit road within the commitment line zone.
“Gotta go to the tail end of the field,” Stevens tells his driver on the team radio.
Busch replies, “I was underneath the 22 (Joey Logano).”
To which Stevens replied, “Well, they’re going to call it however they want. They just called that one.”
And then there was the incident where Jimmie Johnson didn’t see teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. and ran right into him.
“They plowed right into us,” Earnhardt said of the incident with Johnson, who replied, “I had no clue anybody was out there. My apologies.”
Check out that exchange as well as several others in the video above.
On Wednesday’s show, the NASCAR America crew analyzed how stage racing will impact its first try at Talladega, and how drivers will take what they learned at Daytona and use it in Sunday’s race at NASCAR’s largest track (2.66 miles).
Brad Keselowski will be without his other half this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway — his NASCAR other half that is, namely, crew chief Paul Wolfe.
Wolfe will serve the second race of a three-race penalty incurred at Phoenix earlier this season — although Team Penske is still waiting to have a final hearing on its appeal of Wolfe’s penalty.
Wolfe also sat out the race at Fontana.
Team Penske has won the last three races at Talladega and four of the last five, so Keselowski and teammate Joey Logano — who won Sunday at Richmond — are among the favorites.