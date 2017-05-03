NASCAR America: Is Talladega Dale Jr’s best chance at winning this year? (video)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway with six wins. His father holds the overall wins record at the 2.66-mile oval with 10 victories.

With this being Junior’s final season in Cup racing, not to mention the struggles he’s had this season thus far, does Sunday’s race potentially present him the best chance at winning in 2017?

If he does make it win No. 7 — and likely qualify him for the playoffs — could that potentially turn around his season and get him back into competition for that elusive first NASCAR Cup championship at season’s end?

See what the crew at NASCAR America had to say about that in a video (above) from Wednesday’s edition.