Crew chief Paul Wolfe to sit out Talladega race

Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief, Paul Wolfe, will sit out this weekend’s Cup event at Talladega Superspeedway as part of the suspension NASCAR gave him in March for a violation discovered after the Phoenix race.
Team Penske decided to appeal that to the Final Appeals Officer. Bryan Moss was to have heard the case April 25 but was sick and the hearing has been rescheduled for May 9. Wolfe was with the team at Martinsville, Texas, Bristol and Richmond.
By skipping Talladega, Wolfe would still have to miss another points race if the team loses next week’s appeal. If the team loses, then Wolfe would have to miss the Kansas race.
Keselowski won the spring race at Talladega last year. He has won two of the last five Cup races at Talladega.
This is the first year K&N teams have been allowed to use the new number layout. NASCAR updated its rulebook for the series on March 9 with a bulletin allowing numbers and other forms of identification to be on the quarter panels. The format is also permitted in the Canadian-based Pinty’s Series.
The custom look for Koch’s No. 11 Chevrolet was made specifically for Tuesday’s Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The black car with sponsor Leaf Filter on each side stood out among other cars which paced the track in either plain black or gray or the car’s normal paint scheme.
“(General manager and crew chief) Chris Rice sent me a picture of that design before Harrison Burton announced his paint scheme,” Koch told NBC Sports between test runs Tuesday. “I really like Harrison’s. Anything you can do to make your sponsor bigger on the car is a plus.”
Kaulig Racing didn’t have to get any permission from NASCAR to have fun with its paint scheme for Tuesday.
“I’m not too sure NASCAR is ready to go to this style change yet,” Koch said. “But you never know. In the future, I think it’s great to be able to have the sponsor big. And it looks cool for our test car. Just something a little bit different to grab some attention on social media.”
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti, who is battling Stage 4 colon cancer, stated Tuesday on Twitter that he has been “overwhelmed and humbled by everyone that has reached out to me by phone, text, social media or otherwise to send their prayers, well wishes and offer support.”
“Now I’m a Stage 4A,” Andretti told the TV station. “There is only a stage 4B from my understanding, so I’m not really excited about that. But the good news is that we are still on the side that has a good chance of being cured.”
The TV station reports that Andretti undergoes chemotherapy at the Levine Cancer Institute in Concord, North Carolina.
After thanking fans and friends for their support, Andretti urged all undergo a colonoscopy if they are age 50 and older.
“Early detection is key and had I been screened sooner, my diagnosis would be much better. Bottom line is that colonoscopies save lives. PLEASE DO IT!
But refereeing a sporting event isn’t quite the same as presiding over a court of law.
Officiating is an art of resisting the temptation to meddle in the natural course and rhythm. There are calls that basketball referees abstain from making as a game gets tougher while the clock grows shorter
Busch’s infraction wasn’t the equivalent of a touch foul – as NBCSN analyst Steve Letarte points out, putting a tire even an inch over the commitment box is akin to a player stepping on a boundary line. It can’t be overlooked in the way that officials can swallow their whistles in the closing minutes of a game when there is incidental contact.
That truly is a judgment call, or “Balls and strikes,” as Busch curtly referred to them Monday on national TV in a dismissively short interview that was quintessentially him.
However, by reducing the size of its voluminous rulebook, NASCAR could provide more dispensation and acknowledge it isn’t wise to disrupt the outcome with a game-changing call for something so ticky-tack as this.
The spirit of the commitment rule, spawned more than a decade ago in fuzzy origins traceable only to the rise of insanely competitive pit stops, is to dissuade drivers from aggressively diving into the pits. Such moves have put pit crews at risk and increased the likelihood of trailing cars in fender-benders.
Not the case with Busch, who fully was committed to making a pit stop when he barely grazed the orange box. Even race winner Joey Logano conceded the second-place car is in a difficult position when the leader cuts hard left.
“I was able to get down” under the box, Logano said. “But when you’re the trailing car, you’re looking at a rear spoiler, so you’re not 100 percent sure where that box is. It’s a tough situation.”
NASCAR’s enforcement of the rule is strictly by the letter with a passive-aggressive vengeance that would have made Bill Lumbergh proud.
“Hey, Kyle. What’s happening? Did you get the preseason memo on pit road entry? Yeah, we’re going to need you to enter with all FOUR tires below the box, umm kay? Thanks. And if you could avoid throwing a punch at Joey in victory lane, that would be great.”
Busch broke the rule.
Whether there shouldbe such a rule is another discussion.
There has been leniency in this application before – drivers have been allowed to put their tires on the box, and a cone also had been used at some tracks prior to this season.
After some grumbling from several drivers (though this wasn’t a lobbying effort by the Cup Drivers Council), NASCAR made a well-intentioned attempt to streamline pit commitment and implemented uniform rules to avoid confusion from track to track.
It was a nice thought … but did the result – four tires below the orange box, ALWAYS — really need to be so rigid?
The overarching problem – from cars specs to pit procedures — is there are too many rules. More importantly, too many need as much simplifying and updating as the U.S. tax code.
There are many reasons for that – Earnhardt was the last of the lot to announce, and it comes amidst a timely youth movement in Cup – but this also was another side of France, who brought 6-year-old son Luke to the dais.
The stock-car czar was more disarming and graciously thanked the news media for its coverage (in a stark departure from his state of the sport address last November when he was combative and fiery).
Outwardly, this means little for France, who is at 54 and in his 14th year of running the show. The third-generation leader won’t be changing his approach or style, but it might be indicative of a positive shift in how NASCAR tells its story in the future.
When asked by NBCSports.com Sunday about the team sponsorship environment, France was sanguine about the prospects.
“It’s only April,” he said. “Those kind of decisions from Corporate America are typically made in August or September.
“Pick a year, we always see somebody — Richard Petty at one point — we always see at one point, why are they not doing well in that area for one reason or another. We’ve always had that. That’s not anything abnormal. It always gets worked out over time because the property works in a way for many companies that they can’t do in any other sport. They can’t own a team in any other sport as they can here.’”
Those are encouraging words, but they might bear weeks of repeating while awaiting significant movement on the outlook for the 2018 finances of many teams.
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs a long-term major backer for the No. 10 Ford of Danica Patrick, and the team has struggled to bring Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 to the level of sponsorship enjoyed by predecessor Tony Stewart.
At Hendrick Motorsports, Lowe’s is in a contract year with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson (who has hinted he would like to drive a few more seasons), and Kasey Kahne’s No. 5 will need to replace Farmers Insurance and fill out some other holes for 2018.
Meanwhile, Chip Ganassi Racing is trying to keep Target with points leader Kyle Larson.
The calendar has flipped to May since France’s news conference – hopefully the Fortune 500 cash spigot soon flips on again, too.
Though his contract status remains uncertain, there have been some concrete signs that Matt Kenseth, 45, wants to drive beyond this season. It still might be dependent on sewing up sponsorship (the recent signing of Circle K is encouraging), but Kenseth and Joe Gibbs Racing seem committed to working things out.
That still wouldn’t leave Edwards, 37, lacking for Cup opportunities if he tires of the farming life in Columbia, Missouri. If Hendrick decides on a big name and big salary (perhaps in hopes of snagging a big sponsor) to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr., the affable and corporate friendly Edwards would make the most sense.
Just for sheer diversity, it’s good to have annual day and night options at the 0.75-mile oval (a la Bristol Motor Speedway). But beyond that, how do RIR and parent company International Speedway Corp. walk away from the Sunday sunshine that produced four-wide racing on a short track?
From 1992-2008, Richmond sold every one of its seats for 33 consecutive races. The racing in the past two late April races has been as strong or stronger than it was then – and there are far fewer seats to sell now.
In a mother lode of race fans such as the Old Dominion, there’s a path forward to attracting the crowds that once flocked to Richmond in the spring. But it isn’t by reverting to Saturday night.