Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Christopher Bell’s first laps in Xfinity car a ‘dream come true’

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C – The No. 18 has a long, storied history with Joe Gibbs Racing, dating back to the team’s first win in the 1993 Daytona 500.

The numeral has been associated with champions Dale Jarrett, Bobby Labonte and Kyle Busch. But for about seven hours Tuesday, the number belonged to Christopher Bell.

The 22-year-old driver made his first laps in a Xfinity Series car as part of a series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2016 Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year called the experience of driving for JGR “a dream come true.”

As part of a joint test day with the Truck Series, Bell’s first spin in the car took place a day after the team announced he would drive in seven Xfinity races this year, beginning May 27 at Charlotte.

“I’d never would have foreseen myself running in the Xfinity Series,” Bell told NBC Sports and the Performance Motorsports Network shortly after exiting the car after a run. “So to be able to do it for Joe Gibbs is very special.”

In the morning session of the seven-hour test, Bell logged 71 laps around the 1.5-mile track. The only other driver to complete more was rookie Cole Custer with 83. Bell was 15th fastest at 180.747 mph.

“It reminds me more of the Super Late Model stuff, I think that’s the biggest difference,” said Bell of his first impressions of the Xfinity car compared to the Truck Series. “They’re a lot more lively, a lot more responsive than the trucks. It’s going to take some getting used to.”

Bell has three wins in the Truck Series, including last March at Atlanta. Last season he made the championship four and was the only driver in it born after 1980.

The Oklahoma native said his time in the car Tuesday was about “having fun” and “getting laps.”

“Obviously, JGR is one of the best teams around,” Bell said. “As far as car-wise, I don’t think there’s too much to learn out here. It’s just me getting the hang of it.”

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 76: Brian Keselowski on Brad’s (awkward) meeting with Tony Stewart

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nate RyanMay 2, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Brian Keselowski was the guest on the latest episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast, discussing his journeyman racing career as driver and mechanic.

Keselowski, who recently opened his own business to help Xfinity, ARCA and other racing teams with preparing their cars, is the older brother of 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski, who helped push Brian into the field of the 2011 Daytona 500.

Brian and Brad Keselowski began racing a go-kart together on a makeshift dirt track (really a field) across from their father’s race shop. They both raced Late Models and other cars around the Midwest, and Brian recalled a humorous story about Brad’s first encounter with Tony Stewart on Berlin Speedway near Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“(Brad) was there for a big show, and Tony was there as the big NASCAR driver,” Brian said on the podcast. “Brad had to make the field through a qualifying race. The top 12 transfer in, and he’s running 13th.

“Tony took the lead at the same time Brad was going to (get lapped), and they got together, and Tony spun out, Brad didn’t. Tony got so mad, he parked the car, and it just so happened that Brad was on the lead lap, so Brad got into the race because Tony spun out. It was interesting that was his first experience with Tony Stewart.”

Did it underscore that Brad Keselowski always had a penchant for challenging the establishment?

“Well, that wasn’t even on purpose,” Brian said with a laugh. “But yeah, it kind of looked that way, didn’t it?

“It’s funny. Brad’s always been looked at different at the track. He’s always looked younger than he is, so when he started as a 16-year-old in factory stocks, those guys didn’t like him then, either. He won eight to nine times that year, and they didn’t like getting beat by this little kid coming in and whipping up on them.”

Among other topics discussed on the podcast:

–The origins of the Keselowski family’s race teams and why being based outside North Carolina had its advantages.

–How Brian Keselowski won his first race as a jack man (making his debut in a Camping World Truck Series race at Bakersfield as a teenager).

–Why there was a “Keselowski for President 2016” car.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone. It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

Upon Further Review: Joey Logano’s rise since 2013 nearly unmatched

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 2, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Joey Logano arrived to NASCAR amid enormous expectations.

And cake.

Joe Gibbs Racing celebrated Logano’s 18th birthday with a press conference and cake at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2008. The occasion was about possibilities with thoughts of how the heralded youngster might reshape the sport as Jeff Gordon did.

Less than three weeks later, Logano won at Kentucky Speedway in his third Xfinity Series start. He won as a Cup rookie the following year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Such moments, though, were rare. Hurt by NASCAR’s decision to ban testing, Logano struggled in taking over Tony Stewart’s ride. Logano struggled with leading a team that included crew members old enough to be his father. Logano struggled with confidence that waned as results yo-yoed.

After four mediocre seasons, the struggles proved to be too much. Joe Gibbs Racing replaced Logano with Matt Kenseth.

Sunday, in his 300th career Cup start, Logano celebrated his 18th victory. After being applauded for the accomplishment, Logano sounded a measured tone.

“Eighteen out of 300 doesn’t sound very good, does it?’’ he said. “But the first 150 were pretty bad.’’

No argument there but if you look at the last 150 Cup races — dating to the Bristol spring race in March 2013 — Logano has one of the sport’s best records.

Only Jimmie Johnson (21 wins) has more victories during that time than Logano (16), who is tied with Kevin Harvick. No driver has more top-five finishes (71) and top 10s (103) than Logano. Not even Johnson, Harvick, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski can top Logano.

The 2015 Daytona 500 winner is doing this at age 26. And he’s signed with Team Penske through at least 2022, creating the stability that can help a driver flourish. In this era of competitors retiring in their early 40s, Logano still figures to have 16 years or so in the series.

If he averages three wins a year during the next 16 seasons — he’s averaged 3.2 wins a season the previous five years — he’d be 10 shy of Dale Earnhardt’s total of 76 career wins.

If Logano averages 3.5 wins a year over the next 16 seasons, he’d be two shy of Earnhardt’s total.

Former champion Dale Jarrett says that Logano has the hard-charging mindset similar to Earnhardt in that “you have the position that he wants.’’

With Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart retiring, Carl Edwards stepping away and Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaving after this season, there’s a greater chance for Logano to become one of the sport’s signature drivers the next decade and beyond.

To make that leap, Logano needs championships. That doesn’t mean he’ll become a fan favorite — it’s hard to imagine at this point the crowd at Martinsville showering him with as much love as they gave Kenseth the day Kenseth wrecked Logano in retaliation for their incident at Kansas in 2015 — but if he can collect multiple titles, Logano could become a lightning rod that will have fans, whether they like him or not, paying attention.

He’s one of three drivers to make it to the championship race twice in the last years. The others are Harvick and Busch.

But before one places Logano on the pedestal with some of the sport’s greats, challenges remain. As the sport goes through this transition, it creates opportunities for other drivers.

Some young drivers are getting off to faster starts than Logano. In Logano’s first 150 races, he had two wins, 16 top fives and 41 top 10s.

Kyle Larson has topped Logano’s totals in 120 races. Larson has two wins, 25 top fives and 48 top 10s. Chase Elliott, who has run 50 races, is winless but has 13 top fives and 23 top 10s.

When Johnson moved to Cup, he had one win in what is the Xfintiy Series. No one thought he’d tie Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven championships. Maybe Logano is the next Johnson. Or maybe the next Johnson is just starting in Cup. Or yet to race in Cup.

Either way, Logano is on a path that could see him in the top 10 in career wins when he climbs from the car a last time.

 and on Facebook

 

Crew chief Paul Wolfe to sit out Talladega race

AP Photo/Garry Jones
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 2, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief, Paul Wolfe, will sit out this weekend’s Cup event at Talladega Superspeedway as part of the suspension NASCAR gave him in March for a violation discovered after the Phoenix race. Brian Wilson will be Keselowski’s crew chief this weekend.

NASCAR fined Wolfe $65,000 and suspended him three races, and docked Keselowski and Team Penske 35 points each for failing the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.

Team Penske had Wolfe skip the race the following weekend at Auto Club Speedway and then decided to appeal the penalty. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld NASCAR’s penalty after an April 12 hearing.

Team Penske decided to appeal that to the Final Appeals Officer. Bryan Moss was to have heard the case April 25 but was sick and the hearing has been rescheduled for May 9. Wolfe was with the team at Martinsville, Texas, Bristol and Richmond.

By skipping Talladega, Wolfe would still have to miss another points race if the team loses next week’s appeal. If the team loses, then Wolfe would have to miss the Kansas race.

Keselowski won the spring race at Talladega last year. He has won two of the last five Cup races at Talladega.

 and on Facebook

 

Blake Koch shows off custom scheme at Charlotte test

Daniel McFadin
1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Last month, Harrison Burton revealed a new paint scheme for his K&N Pro Series East ride that puts his car number on the rear quarter panels and the primary sponsor loud and proud on each door panel.

Someone at Kaulig Racing was on the same wave length.

When Burton’s announcement was made on April 6, a car with a similar look was already sitting on the shop floor of the team in the Xfinity Series. Driver Blake Koch had his own reveal Monday night on Twitter.

This is the first year K&N teams have been allowed to use the new number layout. NASCAR updated its rulebook for the series on March 9 with a bulletin allowing numbers and other forms of identification to be on the quarter panels. The format is also permitted in the Canadian-based Pinty’s Series.

The custom look for Koch’s No. 11 Chevrolet was made specifically for Tuesday’s Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The black car with sponsor Leaf Filter on each side stood out among other cars which paced the track in either plain black or gray or the car’s normal paint scheme.

“(General manager and crew chief) Chris Rice sent me a picture of that design before Harrison Burton announced his paint scheme,” Koch told NBC Sports between test runs Tuesday. “I really like Harrison’s. Anything you can do to make your sponsor bigger on the car is a plus.”

Kaulig Racing didn’t have to get any permission from NASCAR to have fun with its paint scheme for Tuesday.

“I’m not too sure NASCAR is ready to go to this style change yet,” Koch said. “But you never know. In the future, I think it’s great to be able to have the sponsor big. And it looks cool for our test car.  Just something a little bit different to grab some attention on social media.”

 and on Facebook