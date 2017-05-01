Richmond president: ‘Everything’s on the table’ to improve track’s attendance

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After Richmond International Raceway saw many empty seats during Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, track president Dennis Bickmeier said “everything’s on the table” in hopes of improving attendance of future races, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

That includes moving the spring race back to a night event.

The .75-mile track has 59,000 seats, according to International Speedway Corp.’s annual report, and those were about half-full Sunday afternoon, according to the newspaper, as Joey Logano won his first Cup race of the season.

Bickmeier told the Times-Dispatch there had been three years of growth in the track’s “Richmond Nation” season-ticket package.

“You see glimmers of hope, and you build on that,” Bickmeier said.

Richmond announced in early 2016 that it would remove bleachers on the backstretch, reducing its seating by about 9,000. The “Action Track” had a seating capacity of 109,000 seats, according to ISC’s 2008 annual report. It recorded 33 straight sell outs from 1992-2008.

The streak ended with the September 2008 race when Tropical Storm Hanna resulted in the race being postponed.

RIR is being looked at by International Speedway Corp. as one of the next tracks it owns to be revamped.

In March 2016, ISC CEO Lesa France Kennedy named it and Phoenix Raceway as tracks the company would pursue improvements at following the completion of the $400 million renovation of Daytona International Speedway.

“Those are great markets that we need to look at, and also great racing experiences,” Kennedy said.

While nothing has been announced regarding Richmond, ISC approved a $178 million renovation of Phoenix last November. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2018.

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook