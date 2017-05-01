Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Richmond president: ‘Everything’s on the table’ to improve track’s attendance

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

After Richmond International Raceway saw many empty seats during Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, track president Dennis Bickmeier said “everything’s on the table” in hopes of improving attendance of future races, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

That includes moving the spring race back to a night event.

The .75-mile track has 59,000 seats, according to International Speedway Corp.’s annual report, and those were about half-full Sunday afternoon, according to the newspaper, as Joey Logano won his first Cup race of the season.

Bickmeier told the Times-Dispatch there had been three years of growth in the track’s “Richmond Nation” season-ticket package.

“You see glimmers of hope, and you build on that,” Bickmeier said.

Richmond announced in early 2016 that it would remove bleachers on the backstretch, reducing its seating by about 9,000. The “Action Track” had a seating capacity of 109,000 seats, according to ISC’s 2008 annual report. It recorded 33 straight sell outs from 1992-2008.

The streak ended with the September 2008 race when Tropical Storm Hanna resulted in the race being postponed.

RIR is being looked at by International Speedway Corp. as one of the next tracks it owns to be revamped.

In March 2016, ISC CEO Lesa France Kennedy named it and Phoenix Raceway as tracks the company would pursue improvements at following the completion of the $400 million renovation of Daytona International Speedway.

“Those are great markets that we need to look at, and also great racing experiences,” Kennedy said.

While nothing has been announced regarding Richmond, ISC approved a $178 million renovation of Phoenix last November. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2018.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Richmond recap, 50 States in 50 Shows: Minnesota

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and analyzes the biggest stories coming from the weekend at Richmond International Raceway.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut, and she is joined by Jeff Burton from Burton’s Garage.

On Today’s show:

  • In his 300th Cup start, Joey Logano took the checkered flag at Richmond. We caught up with him in Victory Lane post-race. Plus, we’ll talk about the two other big stories from Sunday’s race: Costly commitment line violations and the bizarre incident between teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.
  • NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Minnesota. We head for Deer Creek Speedway, where big name drivers Kevin Harvick and Landon Cassill have hit the track in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Christopher Bell to run seven Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Camping World Truck Series driver Christopher Bell will compete in seven Xfinity Series races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Monday.

The 2016 Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year, Bell will make his debut in the No. 18 Xfinity Toyota on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He will then drive the No. 20 Toyota at Iowa Speedway (June 24) and Richmond International Raceway (Sept. 8). Bell will return to the No. 18 Toyota for the final four races, at Kansas Speedway (Oct.21), Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 4), Phoenix International Raceway (Nov. 14) and the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 18).

Bell’s first time in an Xfinity car will come Tuesday during an all-day test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 22-year-old native of Norman, Oklahoma, currently drives the No. 4 Toyota in the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Bell has three wins in 33 Truck starts and he made the championship four last year before finishing third in the standings.

“As a kid growing up in Oklahoma it’s always been a dream come true to be able to race in one of the NASCAR’s top series,” Bell said in a press release. “Over the past three years, Toyota has given me the opportunity to compete at the Truck level with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Going to JGR is something I didn’t dream of as a kid because it wasn’t something I dreamed was a possibility. Now with this tremendous opportunity in front of me, it is obviously a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier than to be with the team I’m at. To be able to race seven races at JGR is something that every kid would love the opportunity to do. I’m very thankful for it and we’re going to go out here and try to make the most of it.”

Bell was the 2013 United States Auto Club (USAC) National Midget Champion. He earned 26 feature wins in 2014, including the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget race.

Bell is currently second in the Truck points standings through three races. He won the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway from the pole.

Jimmie Johnson spotter apologetic for accident with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

The day after the Toyota Owners 400, the “white elephant in the room” in NASCAR is the accident between teammates Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. that dampened the official start of Earnhardt’s farewell tour.

That’s how Johnson’s spotter, Earl Barban, described the contact with Earnhardt on Lap 344 of Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond International Raceway, which he had to “take some blame for.”

Earnhardt, who was running along the outside wall, was trying to stretch his fuel run in hope of catching a caution.

Johnson was running low as he and Earnhardt exited Turn 2. Johnson’s trajectory sent him into Earnhardt, pinning the No. 88 Chevrolet between Johnson and the wall.

Damage from the accident forced Earnhardt to pit multiple times. He then spun on his own on Lap 357 and finished 30th, two laps down.

“I don’t really know what exactly transpired,” Barban said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.” “Looked at film and things like that. I’ve looked a bunch of times. I didn’t let (Johnson) know (Earnhardt) was still out there. I’ve definitely got to take some blame for that. Obviously, I’m apologetic to the team and the 88, Dale and the guys. I don’t go out there on purpose to crash my driver or anybody else. If it was something on my side, I have to take some blame for that.”

Johnson said after the race he couldn’t remember hearing Barban warning him to Earnhardt’s presence on his outside. Barban was very apologetic about the incident, which resulted in Earnhardt’s fifth finish of 30th or worse in nine races.

“We were pretty fast and we went underneath there,” Barban said. “Maybe I didn’t let him know soon enough that (Earnhardt) was still outside. There’s enough (blame) to go around for all of us. I’ll take my part of that. Obviously, I’ve been up there 17 years … I have a lot of skin and heart in the game. I try to do the best that I can up there just like everyone else. The guys on pit road. Crew chiefs, engineers, set ups, drivers. We’re all out there to win and do our best. Definitely taking out our teammates was not part of our strategy.”

Travis Pastrana to compete in September Truck race at Las Vegas

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 1, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

Once you’ve had a taste of driving a NASCAR car or truck, it’s hard to resist attempts to come back.

Such is the case for action sports star Travis Pastrana, who announced Monday that he will test tomorrow (May 2) at Charlotte Motor Speedway and compete in the Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 30.

Pastrana will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in that race.

“I love NASCAR, and Las Vegas is always a good time, so I’m really looking forward to racing there later this season,” Pastrana said in a media release. “The seat time at Charlotte will be a huge help for me to get up to speed and for the team to get a solid base setup for when we show up to race later in the year.

“I’ve actually worked with several of the people on this team in the past. It’s a fun group and we have a good rapport.”

Pastrana has long sought to return to NASCAR racing, and the opportunity with Niece Motorsports is what he was looking for.

“NASCAR is something that challenges me,” Pastrana said. “I’ve done a lot of work over the past couple of years to try and improve my pavement skills.

“I’m racing my first full year of Rally (America) since 2010, and I’m fresh off my first win in over a year, so it’s really exciting to be able to get behind the wheel again and see what we can do in the Truck Series.”

It will be Pastrana’s first NASCAR race of any type since he competed in a Truck Series race at Las Vegas in 2015 (finished 16th).

Prior to that, he ran all 33 races in the Xfinity Series in 2013, with a season-best finish of ninth in the spring race at Richmond as well as three other tenth-place finishes. He also earned one pole that year at Talladega.

One bonus for Pastrana is he’ll have Cody Efaw as his crew chief on the No. 45 truck. Efaw served as Pastrana’s car chief in the 2013 Xfinity Series season.

“Any time you can team up with someone you’ve worked well with in the past, there’s obviously a level of comfort there,” Pastrana said. “I know the group of guys that Niece Motorsports has assembled is going to give me a great shot at running well.”

Niece Motorsports is competing on a part-time schedule in the Truck Series in 2017, with plans to race full-time in 2018.

