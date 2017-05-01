Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

NASCAR entry lists for Talladega

By Dustin LongMay 1, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Forty-two cars are entered for this weekend’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Drivers in cars without charters are: Elliott Sadler (No. 7 car), Brendan Gaughan (No. 75 car), DJ Kennington (No. 96 car), Timmy Hill (No. 51 car), Reed Sorenson (No. 55 car) and Corey LaJoie (No. 83 car). They will vie for four spots in the starting lineup.

Brad Keselowski won this event last year at Talladega.

Click here for Cup entry list at Talladega

In the Xfinity Series, 42 cars are on the entry list. Full-time Cup drivers scheduled to compete in the Xfinity race are: Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Timmy Hill, Kasey Kahne and Aric Almirola

Elliott Sadler won this event last year at Talladega.

Click here for Xfinity entry list at Talladega

NASCAR official admits mistake in Xfinity race but unsure why confusion for drivers

By Dustin LongMay 1, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

A NASCAR official admitted that “a little bit of a mistake” was made at the end of Saturday’s Xfinity race but also was uncertain why the matter confused drivers.

Saturday’s Xfinity race went to overtime after a late caution. The rule states that once the leader crosses the overtime line after the restart and the caution comes out, the race will conclude under caution.

A caution came out just after leader Kyle Larson crossed the overtime line in Turn 3 at Richmond International Raceway. When the leaders came by the start/finish line, though, the flagman waved the white flag to signify the final lap instead of the yellow flag.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, explained the situation Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The race was declared in overtime,’’ he said. “As soon as the leader crosses the overtime line, the race is official and we put the yellow out. All of that transpired. The yellow lights came on like they always do.

“It happened really fast and by the time the leaders got back to the start/finish line, our flagman still had the white flag in his hand and not the yellow. I think that was the source of some of the confusion. It’s almost a little confusing to me as to how that created the confusion because it’s been standard protocol for many years now that when the yellow lights come on the track is under caution.

“A little bit of a mistake on our part not getting the yellow flag out quick enough at the start/finish line. You think back to how the races go, if we have a caution that comes out and the leader is in Turn 2, he certainly doesn’t see the yellow flag at the flag stand, he sees the yellow lights and slows down. That’s what we’ve done for years, so why that didn’t happen, I’m not 100 percent sure.’’

Before Sunday’s Cup race, Richard Buck, Cup series director, addressed how the Xfinity race ended in the drivers meeting after Landon Cassill raised a question about it.

Buck told competitors that “the lights supersede the flag on the racetrack.’’

NASCAR explains why commitment line rule was changed for Richmond

Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 1, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

NASCAR changed the commitment line rule at Richmond International Raceway but a series official said the sanctioning body made the new rule “abundantly clear” to competitors.

NASCAR penalized 10 drivers — six in Sunday’s Cup race and four in Saturday’s Xfinity race— for commitment line violations. Penalized in the Cup race were Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Danica Patrick and Reed Sorenson.

Last year, drivers were committed to pit road if they put two tires on or below the orange box at the top of the commitment line.

In the rules video, which was played before Saturday’s Xfinity and Sunday’s Cup race, it stated: “The yellow commitment line is identified by an orange painted box. You are committed to pit road if you put four tires below the orange box.’’

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, explained the reason for the change on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The reason that we changed it is we needed to really make it universal across the series so that everybody communicating about the commitment line had a common message across all of the race tracks,’’ Miller said.

“Some places it was two tires, some places there was an orange cone, some places it was this, some places it was that. To us, actually, for you guys to report on or for television to show a different commitment line rule like every week got to be a little bit of a challenge, so we huddled up and came up with the universal rule for all tracks and clearly communicated it to the industry.’’

The rule is listed in Section 10.9.3.e in the Cup Rule Book. It was stated in the video and Richard Buck, Cup series director, reiterated the rule change after the video during the drivers meeting before Sunday’s race.

“We actually made it abundantly clear and kept stressing that the commitment line rule has changed at Richmond,’’ Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “They got in the heat of battle and obviously didn’t remember what we said. Unfortunate circumstance.

“We make the rule, we have to live by it and officiate by it and that’s what happened yesterday. I think that’s probably no different than the extra timing lines and the speeding penalties when we put that in, it’s just them trying to get used to something new seems to be pretty difficult.’’

Denny Hamlin salvages day for Joe Gibbs Racing with third-place finish

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 30, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

First, Matt Kenseth led the opening 164 laps with ease. But his day was ruined by a cut tire and the No. 20 Toyota finished 23rd.

Kyle Busch later challenged for the lead. But the four-time Richmond winner was left simply stating “balls and strikes” after a commitment line violation relegated him to 16th.

Rookie Daniel Suarez was never a factor, finishing 12th.

That left Joe Gibbs Racing’s best chances for winning its first race this season to Virginia native Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin led three times for 59 laps in the Toyota Owners 400, but the last time the No. 11 Toyota led Sunday was 38 laps from the race’s conclusion.

Hamlin wound up third after a series of late-race restarts, earning his first top five of the year.

“We optimized our day,” Hamlin said. “It’s the best we could do. We finished right where we should have.”

Though Kenseth earned the pole and led the most laps and Hamlin earned his best result through nine races, Hamlin cautioned this doesn’t mean JGR has pulled out of its early season “short falls.”

“I think that some of the issues that you might have with speed is masked just a little bit on a short track, so by no means does this indicate that we’ve fixed anything,” Hamlin said. “When I’m running out front, my balance is very, very good, where I need it to be, and we just don’t have a car that was quite fast enough. Aerodynamics matter, skew matters, things like that, and we’re just a little behind. So we’ve got to just take solace in some small wins and goals, and today was a good finish.”

On Friday, Hamlin had warned that JGR’s woes wouldn’t be fixed “overnight” or in “a month.” That remained the case 48 hours later, even though Kenseth led his first laps of the season and won a stage.

The team was unable to defend its three-race win streak at the .75-mile track. Hamlin delivered the last win there in  September 2016 race. That was also the last win by an active JGR driver (Carl Edwards, who is not racing this year, won at Texas in November with the team).

“We know where we need to get better,” Hamlin said. “That’s the tough part. At least if you know why, then you can go to work on those areas.”

Through nine races, JGR’s four drivers have combined for five top-five finishes.

“We haven’t gotten better,” Hamlin said. “We’re really right where we were. I mean, if we go to a mile-and-a-half (track) next week, we’re just as far off as what we were a week ago.

“You’ve still got to have raw speed. You cannot just have a better setup than those guys and go out and beat them. You have to have a faster car, and we just ‑‑ you know, I’m optimistic. I hate to be pessimistic about today, but we’ve got to be real about it and realize, hey, it’s just a short track. We still have a lot of work to do to catch up.”

If short tracks like Richmond help even out the competition, the series heads to the epitome of even competition in Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin has two points wins in restrictor-plate races since 2014, including last years’ Daytona 500. He placed third in the fall race at the 2.66-mile speedway.

“Definitely looking forward to it,” Hamlin said. “Our Superspeedway program has been great at JGR. …  It’s honestly probably the best chance I have at winning until a few months from now. Everything is pretty level. I’m optimistic we’re going to have a car that can win, and I’ll do the best I can to fight for every position.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. begins final phase of career in a full-contact collision with teammate

By Nate RyanApr 30, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

RICHMOND, Va. – This wasn’t the bang Dale Earnhardt Jr. anticipated going out on as he began the final 28-race stretch of his Cup career.

Earnhardt was hugging the Turn 2 wall in the outside lane with 43 laps remaining at Richmond International Raceway, stretching out his pit cycle and staying out of traffic in hopes of catching a caution on an aggressive pit strategy.

And on the exit of the corner … BOOM!

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet had slammed into Earnhardt’s No. 88 at full speed – or somewhere roughly around 130 mph.

“(Spotter) TJ (Majors) was giving me pretty good warning about guys getting on my inside, but otherwise when you are running the top you don’t have to worry about it (because) everybody kind of takes care of you,” said Earnhardt, who announced last Tuesday that the 2017 season would be his last in Cup. “But Jimmie didn’t know we were there.

“It was an explosion, but the car held up pretty well.  It knocked the sway bar arm off of it, so we ran the last bit of the race without a sway bar hooked up.  It wasn’t a great day.”

Earnhardt still managed to finish 30th despite the heavy damage. Johnson actually salvaged an 11th but wasn’t pleased with the result.

“I’m trying to figure out if I just didn’t hear it being told to me or if it wasn’t told to me,” said the seven-time series champion, who later chatted with spotter Earl Barban after relaying his apologies to Earnhardt. “It’s still terrible, obviously.

“Man, I’m surprised our cars kept rolling after that because I just body-slammed him into the wall. And I could have easily not heard the clear or something else happened. I don’t know. But that’s the last thing you want to happen with a teammate.”

At least Earnhardt found some humor in the situation, sharing a text from his mother, Brenda after the race.

But the 14-time most popular driver is facing an uphill climb to make the playoffs in his final season on NASCAR’s premier circuit. After his fifth finish of 30th or worse, Earnhardt is 24th in the points standings.

It’s approaching a win-or-else situation, which might be why his team was “aggressive” with its pit speed monitor (which contributed to him speeding on Lap 67.

“This luck is awful,” he said. “I don’t know what else we need to do. Something seems to always bite us.

“Racing is more frustrating than joy. The joy is worth hanging around for, and lot of frustration, it mounts up, I don’t want to cruise and not give a damn, I want to win a couple of races this year. Whatever happens, happens. We’re not helping with these finishes. We’re just getting issues that are taking away reasonable finishes that we need to get. When the car isn’t great, we need to finish top 15.”

Though Johnson had won the past two races entering Richmond, none of the Hendrick Chevys were great Sunday. Kasey Kahne was 22nd, and Chase Elliott was 24th.

“It’s a competitive sport,” Earnhardt said. “You get written off one week, you’re back in the conversation the next.

“None of our cars were really that fast. We’ll probably come back here with a different idea, different direction on our setups and see if we can figure something out. We have the equipment and resources to run in top five. It’s shocks and springs and setups that just didn’t pay off today.”