Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Christopher Bell to run seven Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Camping World Truck Series driver Christopher Bell will compete in seven Xfinity Series races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Monday.

The 2016 Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year, Bell will make his debut in the No. 18 Xfinity Toyota on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He will then drive the No. 20 Toyota at Iowa Speedway (June 24) and Richmond International Raceway (Sept. 8). Bell will return to the No. 18 Toyota for the final four races, at Kansas Speedway (Oct.21), Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 4), Phoenix International Raceway (Nov. 14) and the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 18).

Bell’s first time in an Xfinity car will come Tuesday during an all-day test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 22-year-old native of Norman, Oklahoma, currently drives the No. 4 Toyota in the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Bell has three wins in 33 Truck starts and he made the championship four last year before finishing third in the standings.

“As a kid growing up in Oklahoma it’s always been a dream come true to be able to race in one of the NASCAR’s top series,” Bell said in a press release. “Over the past three years, Toyota has given me the opportunity to compete at the Truck level with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Going to JGR is something I didn’t dream of as a kid because it wasn’t something I dreamed was a possibility. Now with this tremendous opportunity in front of me, it is obviously a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier than to be with the team I’m at. To be able to race seven races at JGR is something that every kid would love the opportunity to do. I’m very thankful for it and we’re going to go out here and try to make the most of it.”

Bell was the 2013 United States Auto Club (USAC) National Midget Champion. He earned 26 feature wins in 2014, including the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget race.

Bell is currently second in the Truck points standings through three races. He won the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway from the pole.

 and on Facebook

Jimmie Johnson spotter apologetic for accident with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Richmond

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

The day after the Toyota Owners 400, the “white elephant in the room” in NASCAR is the accident between teammates Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. that dampened the official start of Earnhardt’s farewell tour.

That’s how Johnson’s spotter, Earl Barban, described the contact with Earnhardt on Lap 344 of Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond International Raceway, which he had to “take some blame for.”

Earnhardt, who was running along the outside wall, was trying to stretch his fuel run in hope of catching a caution.

Johnson was running low as he and Earnhardt exited Turn 2. Johnson’s trajectory sent him into Earnhardt, pinning the No. 88 Chevrolet between Johnson and the wall.

Damage from the accident forced Earnhardt to pit multiple times. He then spun on his own on Lap 357 and finished 30th, two laps down.

“I don’t really know what exactly transpired,” Barban said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.” “Looked at film and things like that. I’ve looked a bunch of times. I didn’t let (Johnson) know (Earnhardt) was still out there. I’ve definitely got to take some blame for that. Obviously, I’m apologetic to the team and the 88, Dale and the guys. I don’t go out there on purpose to crash my driver or anybody else. If it was something on my side, I have to take some blame for that.”

Johnson said after the race he couldn’t remember hearing Barban warning him to Earnhardt’s presence on his outside. Barban was very apologetic about the incident, which resulted in Earnhardt’s fifth finish of 30th or worse in nine races.

“We were pretty fast and we went underneath there,” Barban said. “Maybe I didn’t let him know soon enough that (Earnhardt) was still outside. There’s enough (blame) to go around for all of us. I’ll take my part of that. Obviously, I’ve been up there 17 years … I have a lot of skin and heart in the game. I try to do the best that I can up there just like everyone else. The guys on pit road. Crew chiefs, engineers, set ups, drivers. We’re all out there to win and do our best. Definitely taking out our teammates was not part of our strategy.”

 and on Facebook

Travis Pastrana to compete in September Truck race at Las Vegas

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 1, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

Once you’ve had a taste of driving a NASCAR car or truck, it’s hard to resist attempts to come back.

Such is the case for action sports star Travis Pastrana, who announced Monday that he will test tomorrow (May 2) at Charlotte Motor Speedway and compete in the Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 30.

Pastrana will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in that race.

“I love NASCAR, and Las Vegas is always a good time, so I’m really looking forward to racing there later this season,” Pastrana said in a media release. “The seat time at Charlotte will be a huge help for me to get up to speed and for the team to get a solid base setup for when we show up to race later in the year.

“I’ve actually worked with several of the people on this team in the past. It’s a fun group and we have a good rapport.”

Pastrana has long sought to return to NASCAR racing, and the opportunity with Niece Motorsports is what he was looking for.

“NASCAR is something that challenges me,” Pastrana said. “I’ve done a lot of work over the past couple of years to try and improve my pavement skills.

“I’m racing my first full year of Rally (America) since 2010, and I’m fresh off my first win in over a year, so it’s really exciting to be able to get behind the wheel again and see what we can do in the Truck Series.”

It will be Pastrana’s first NASCAR race of any type since he competed in a Truck Series race at Las Vegas in 2015 (finished 16th).

Prior to that, he ran all 33 races in the Xfinity Series in 2013, with a season-best finish of ninth in the spring race at Richmond as well as three other tenth-place finishes. He also earned one pole that year at Talladega.

One bonus for Pastrana is he’ll have Cody Efaw as his crew chief on the No. 45 truck. Efaw served as Pastrana’s car chief in the 2013 Xfinity Series season.

“Any time you can team up with someone you’ve worked well with in the past, there’s obviously a level of comfort there,” Pastrana said. “I know the group of guys that Niece Motorsports has assembled is going to give me a great shot at running well.”

Niece Motorsports is competing on a part-time schedule in the Truck Series in 2017, with plans to race full-time in 2018.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR entry lists for Talladega

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 1, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Forty-two cars are entered for this weekend’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Drivers in cars without charters are: Elliott Sadler (No. 7 car), Brendan Gaughan (No. 75 car), DJ Kennington (No. 96 car), Timmy Hill (No. 51 car), Reed Sorenson (No. 55 car) and Corey LaJoie (No. 83 car). They will vie for four spots in the starting lineup.

Brad Keselowski won this event last year at Talladega.

Click here for Cup entry list at Talladega

In the Xfinity Series, 42 cars are on the entry list. Full-time Cup drivers scheduled to compete in the Xfinity race are: Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Timmy Hill, Kasey Kahne and Aric Almirola

Elliott Sadler won this event last year at Talladega.

Click here for Xfinity entry list at Talladega

NASCAR official admits mistake in Xfinity race but unsure why confusion for drivers

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 1, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

A NASCAR official admitted that “a little bit of a mistake” was made at the end of Saturday’s Xfinity race but also was uncertain why the matter confused drivers.

Saturday’s Xfinity race went to overtime after a late caution. The rule states that once the leader crosses the overtime line after the restart and the caution comes out, the race will conclude under caution.

A caution came out just after leader Kyle Larson crossed the overtime line in Turn 3 at Richmond International Raceway. When the leaders came by the start/finish line, though, the flagman waved the white flag to signify the final lap instead of the yellow flag.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, explained the situation Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The race was declared in overtime,’’ he said. “As soon as the leader crosses the overtime line, the race is official and we put the yellow out. All of that transpired. The yellow lights came on like they always do.

“It happened really fast and by the time the leaders got back to the start/finish line, our flagman still had the white flag in his hand and not the yellow. I think that was the source of some of the confusion. It’s almost a little confusing to me as to how that created the confusion because it’s been standard protocol for many years now that when the yellow lights come on the track is under caution.

“A little bit of a mistake on our part not getting the yellow flag out quick enough at the start/finish line. You think back to how the races go, if we have a caution that comes out and the leader is in Turn 2, he certainly doesn’t see the yellow flag at the flag stand, he sees the yellow lights and slows down. That’s what we’ve done for years, so why that didn’t happen, I’m not 100 percent sure.’’

Before Sunday’s Cup race, Richard Buck, Cup series director, addressed how the Xfinity race ended in the drivers meeting after Landon Cassill raised a question about it.

Buck told competitors that “the lights supersede the flag on the racetrack.’’

 and on Facebook