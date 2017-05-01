Christopher Bell to run seven Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing

Camping World Truck Series driver Christopher Bell will compete in seven Xfinity Series races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Monday.

The 2016 Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year, Bell will make his debut in the No. 18 Xfinity Toyota on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He will then drive the No. 20 Toyota at Iowa Speedway (June 24) and Richmond International Raceway (Sept. 8). Bell will return to the No. 18 Toyota for the final four races, at Kansas Speedway (Oct.21), Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 4), Phoenix International Raceway (Nov. 14) and the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 18).

Bell’s first time in an Xfinity car will come Tuesday during an all-day test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 22-year-old native of Norman, Oklahoma, currently drives the No. 4 Toyota in the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Bell has three wins in 33 Truck starts and he made the championship four last year before finishing third in the standings.

“As a kid growing up in Oklahoma it’s always been a dream come true to be able to race in one of the NASCAR’s top series,” Bell said in a press release. “Over the past three years, Toyota has given me the opportunity to compete at the Truck level with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Going to JGR is something I didn’t dream of as a kid because it wasn’t something I dreamed was a possibility. Now with this tremendous opportunity in front of me, it is obviously a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier than to be with the team I’m at. To be able to race seven races at JGR is something that every kid would love the opportunity to do. I’m very thankful for it and we’re going to go out here and try to make the most of it.”

Bell was the 2013 United States Auto Club (USAC) National Midget Champion. He earned 26 feature wins in 2014, including the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget race.

Bell is currently second in the Truck points standings through three races. He won the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway from the pole.

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook