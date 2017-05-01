Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Execution helped Joey Logano win in race where teammate had best car

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT

Joey Logano didn’t have the fastest car Sunday at Richmond International Raceway, but it was the “execution” of him and his No. 22 Ford team that helped earn Logano his first win of the season.

Logano talked with NASCAR America’s Parker Kligerman after winning the race in which he started from the rear.

“We’d always settle in around seventh or eighth most of the race and it was hard for us to make up that track position,” Logano said. “It seemed like from fourth through tenth were the same speed. … (Teammate) Brad (Keselowsk) was the fastest car. He had such a great piece. He’s really good this wore out surfaces, short track races. I knew that he was going to catch me. .. It felt nice to win by execution. By how are calls were, our restarts and pit stops.”

The win in the Toyota Owners 400 was Logano’s first since the fall race at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR America: Jeff Burton: Contact with Dale Jr. ‘100 percent’ on Jimmie Johnson

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Even though his spotter took some of the blame Monday morning, NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton said Sunday’s late-race contact between Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is “100 percent” on the seven-time champion.

“Jimmie Johnson would say that,” Burton said. “There’s only one driver of that race car. Even if Earl (Barban) said ‘clear’ and he wasn’t clear, Jimmie Johnson has to be responsible. The reason why is Jimmie Johnson is the only one going to the infield care center. Jimmie Johnson is the only one in that situation. The driver has to take full responsibility.”

Burton said the run-in between teammates was a “simple mistake.”  The former Cup driver then shared his own similar experience in a 2001 IROC series race at Daytona with Dale Earnhardt Sr.

“I knew Dale Earnhardt was on the outside of me and somehow or the other I turned right, shoved him into the wall, wrecked myself,” Burton recalled. “The next day he asked, ‘what were you doing?’ And I didn’t have an answer. I was like, ‘I don’t know, man. I blinked out there for a minute.’ It happens to everybody. It’s not something we see Jimmie Johnson do often, for sure.”

Richmond president: ‘Everything’s on the table’ to improve track’s attendance

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

After Richmond International Raceway saw many empty seats during Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, track president Dennis Bickmeier said “everything’s on the table” in hopes of improving attendance of future races, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

That includes moving the spring race back to a night event.

The .75-mile track has 59,000 seats, according to International Speedway Corp.’s annual report, and those were about half-full Sunday afternoon, according to the newspaper, as Joey Logano won his first Cup race of the season.

Bickmeier told the Times-Dispatch there had been three years of growth in the track’s “Richmond Nation” season-ticket package.

“You see glimmers of hope, and you build on that,” Bickmeier said.

Richmond announced in early 2016 that it would remove bleachers on the backstretch, reducing its seating by about 9,000. The “Action Track” had a seating capacity of 109,000 seats, according to ISC’s 2008 annual report. It recorded 33 straight sell outs from 1992-2008.

The streak ended with the September 2008 race when Tropical Storm Hanna resulted in the race being postponed.

RIR is being looked at by International Speedway Corp. as one of the next tracks it owns to be revamped.

In March 2016, ISC CEO Lesa France Kennedy named it and Phoenix Raceway as tracks the company would pursue improvements at following the completion of the $400 million renovation of Daytona International Speedway.

“Those are great markets that we need to look at, and also great racing experiences,” Kennedy said.

While nothing has been announced regarding Richmond, ISC approved a $178 million renovation of Phoenix last November. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2018.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Richmond recap, 50 States in 50 Shows: Minnesota

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and analyzes the biggest stories coming from the weekend at Richmond International Raceway.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut, and she is joined by Jeff Burton from Burton’s Garage.

On Today’s show:

  • In his 300th Cup start, Joey Logano took the checkered flag at Richmond. We caught up with him in Victory Lane post-race. Plus, we’ll talk about the two other big stories from Sunday’s race: Costly commitment line violations and the bizarre incident between teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.
  • NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Minnesota. We head for Deer Creek Speedway, where big name drivers Kevin Harvick and Landon Cassill have hit the track in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Christopher Bell to run seven Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Camping World Truck Series driver Christopher Bell will compete in seven Xfinity Series races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Monday.

The 2016 Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year, Bell will make his debut in the No. 18 Xfinity Toyota on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He will then drive the No. 20 Toyota at Iowa Speedway (June 24) and Richmond International Raceway (Sept. 8). Bell will return to the No. 18 Toyota for the final four races, at Kansas Speedway (Oct.21), Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 4), Phoenix International Raceway (Nov. 14) and the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 18).

Bell’s first time in an Xfinity car will come Tuesday during an all-day test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 22-year-old native of Norman, Oklahoma, currently drives the No. 4 Toyota in the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Bell has three wins in 33 Truck starts and he made the championship four last year before finishing third in the standings.

“As a kid growing up in Oklahoma it’s always been a dream come true to be able to race in one of the NASCAR’s top series,” Bell said in a press release. “Over the past three years, Toyota has given me the opportunity to compete at the Truck level with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Going to JGR is something I didn’t dream of as a kid because it wasn’t something I dreamed was a possibility. Now with this tremendous opportunity in front of me, it is obviously a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier than to be with the team I’m at. To be able to race seven races at JGR is something that every kid would love the opportunity to do. I’m very thankful for it and we’re going to go out here and try to make the most of it.”

Bell was the 2013 United States Auto Club (USAC) National Midget Champion. He earned 26 feature wins in 2014, including the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget race.

Bell is currently second in the Truck points standings through three races. He won the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway from the pole.

