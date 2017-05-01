NASCAR America: Execution helped Joey Logano win in race where teammate had best car

Joey Logano didn’t have the fastest car Sunday at Richmond International Raceway, but it was the “execution” of him and his No. 22 Ford team that helped earn Logano his first win of the season.

Logano talked with NASCAR America’s Parker Kligerman after winning the race in which he started from the rear.

“We’d always settle in around seventh or eighth most of the race and it was hard for us to make up that track position,” Logano said. “It seemed like from fourth through tenth were the same speed. … (Teammate) Brad (Keselowsk) was the fastest car. He had such a great piece. He’s really good this wore out surfaces, short track races. I knew that he was going to catch me. .. It felt nice to win by execution. By how are calls were, our restarts and pit stops.”

The win in the Toyota Owners 400 was Logano’s first since the fall race at Phoenix Raceway.

