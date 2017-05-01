NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Richmond recap, 50 States in 50 Shows: Minnesota

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and analyzes the biggest stories coming from the weekend at Richmond International Raceway.
Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut, and she is joined by Jeff Burton from Burton’s Garage.
On Today’s show:
- In his 300th Cup start, Joey Logano took the checkered flag at Richmond. We caught up with him in Victory Lane post-race. Plus, we’ll talk about the two other big stories from Sunday’s race: Costly commitment line violations and the bizarre incident between teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.
- NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Minnesota. We head for Deer Creek Speedway, where big name drivers Kevin Harvick and Landon Cassill have hit the track in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.