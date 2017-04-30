Staff picks for Richmond race

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond International Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. If he is leading on the final lap this season, ex-teammate Carl Edwards won’t be around to bump him aside.

Dustin Long

Erik Jones. Toyota wins its fourth consecutive race at this track and rookie scores his first Cup victory.

Daniel McFadin

Clint Bowyer wins his first race in six years at the track where his career began to unravel in the September 2013 race with the notorious “Spin Gate.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Pole-sitter Matt Kenseth wins this and becomes the first Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win a NASCAR Cup race in 2017. Kenseth has a good record at Richmond with two wins. He makes it three visits to victory lane this afternoon.