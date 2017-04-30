Staff picks for Richmond race

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond International Raceway.
Nate Ryan
Kyle Busch. If he is leading on the final lap this season, ex-teammate Carl Edwards won’t be around to bump him aside.
Dustin Long
Erik Jones. Toyota wins its fourth consecutive race at this track and rookie scores his first Cup victory.
Daniel McFadin
Clint Bowyer wins his first race in six years at the track where his career began to unravel in the September 2013 race with the notorious “Spin Gate.”
Jerry Bonkowski
Pole-sitter Matt Kenseth wins this and becomes the first Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win a NASCAR Cup race in 2017. Kenseth has a good record at Richmond with two wins. He makes it three visits to victory lane this afternoon.
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti has revealed he has Stage 4 colon cancer.
Indianapolis TV reporter Dave Calabro discussed Andretti’s battle in a video on the WTHR web site. Calabro said he recently spent two days in Charlotte with Andretti, who raced in NASCAR’s premier series from 1993-2010 and also made five starts in the Indianapolis 500.
The second of his two Cup victories came in the No. 43 for Richard Petty at Martinsville Speedway.
Calabro, 54, said Andretti was undergoing chemotherapy treatment and facing surgeries in June.
The IndyCar and NASCAR communities began to react to the news on social media over the weekend.
To see the report and watch Calabro’s video, click here.
Justin Allgaier led 157 laps in Saturday’s Toyota Care 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway.
But Allgaier still came up short after Kyle Larson passed him before reaching the overtime line on the final lap before the caution flag waved.
Still, Allgaier finished second and earned his second Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus, the second time he’s done so this season.
NASCAR’s Cup Series will race at a short track for the second consecutive week as the Toyota Owners 400 begins the 28-race countdown to the conclusion of Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s career. The 14-time most popular driver is a three-time winner at Richmond (2000, ’04 and ’06) with all of the victories coming in the race that normally falls in the late April to mid-May timeframe at the 0.75-mile oval.
Here are the particulars (all times are ET):
START: Major Eric Phillips, a Toyota owner, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 2:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:14 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (300 miles) around the 0.750-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Sophia Nadder will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. with prerace beginning at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 87 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain.
LAST YEAR: Carl Edwards bumped Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch aside on the last lap for the victory.
LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin led the final 86 laps, hanging on through a seven-lap overtime for a third victory at his hometown track.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.
Elliott Sadler continues to lead the Xfinity Series standings after Saturday’s Toyota Care 250 at Richmond International Raceway.
Sadler leads Justin Allgaier by 41 points and has a 44-point edge over Xfinity rookie William Byron, who dropped from second to third place in the rankings after Saturday’s race. All three drivers drive for JR Motorsports, which continues to dominate this season thus far.
Daniel Hemric is 67 points back in fourth place, followed by Darrell Wallace (-84, fifth place), Ryan Reed (-97), Blake Koch (-105), Michael Annett (-109), Matt Tifft (-112) and Brennan Poole in 10th place (-115).
Click here for the full updated driver standings list.
