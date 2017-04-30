Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Matt Kenseth wins first stage in Richmond after leading first laps of season

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinApr 30, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Matt Kenseth led the first 100 laps in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway to earn his first stage win of the season.

The pole-sitter for the race, Kenseth had not led any laps this season entering Sunday.

The top 10 at the end of the stage was Kenseth, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr.Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano.

The race has been slowed twice by caution.

The first came out on Lap 6 when rookie Erik Jones lost a right-front tire and his No. 77 Toyota hit the Turn 3 wall, ending his day.

The second caution on Lap 65 saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. get loose out of Turn 4 and smack the wall. He currently runs in 28th.

During the resulting pit stops, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher were caught speeding. Busch and Earnhardt had exited the pits in the top 10. They finished Stage 1 in 18th and 21st respectively.

 

Erik Jones knocked out of Richmond race after just five laps

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 30, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

NASCAR Cup rookie Erik Jones‘ day at Richmond didn’t last very long — five laps into the 400-lap Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway, in fact.

The Furniture Row Racing driver was running 20th at the time of impact — likely due to a blown tire — and his Toyota Camry suffered significant right side damage. He had brushed the wall previously on the first lap.

“I got ran right into the wall on Lap 1, we’re three wide on Lap 1 of a 400-lap race,” Jones told Fox Sports. “The 5 (Kasey Kahne) squeezed me into the fence off (Turn) 2. I was trying to do all I could not to wreck all of us.

“And apparently we cut a left front going into (Turn) 3 and destroyed our race car. It’s disappointing, I think we had a pretty good car, but we’ll just have to come back next week stronger.”

It marks the second DNF of the season for Jones, who also failed to finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 due to a crash, as well.

NASCAR clarifies its position on caution lights after confusion at end of Xfinity race

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nate RyanApr 30, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

RICHMOND, Va. – NASCAR clarified its position on caution periods after confusion at the end of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway.

At the end of Sunday’s prerace drivers meeting for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond, Landon Cassill asked about the procedures for when the flagstand and the caution lights seem to be conflicting.

Cup Series director Richard Buck said NASCAR uses three ways of informing a team of a caution – the lights, the flag and the scoring monitor. Buck told drivers and crew chiefs “the lights supersede the flag on the racetrack.”

The NASCAR rulebook doesn’t contain specific language about how to determine priority for a caution, noting that “when the caution lights are illuminated and the yellow flag is displayed, this will signify a caution period. The caution lights are illuminated and/or the yellow flag will be displayed immediately.

Brian France praises Dale Earnhardt Jr., young drivers in media session

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongApr 30, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France met with the media before Sunday’s Cup race Richmond International Raceway.

Here are highlights of what he said:

On Dale Earnhardt Jr:

“He’s meant a lot to the sport in many ways, on and off the track. Not just his popularity but to carry on the Earnhardt name in such a good way. Always competitive on the track. Always raced at a high level and always worked with NASCAR to make the sport better, just like his father did. That’s not always the case with drivers who come in. Some of them just drive the car. That’s what they do. Dale Jr. was quieter about that, but nonetheless that was important to him, to always give his input in a quiet way and we always listened to him.’’

On young drivers coming up:

“If you look back at our history, we always tend to see drivers in waves move in one direction. It’s really not uncommon to have three, four or five of your top drivers exit for different reasons within a short period of time. The good news is, and you guys have seen the talent pool that is coming, it is deep. We’re excited about that. I always tell them this, they’ve got to compete at high level and they can’t be humble about that. They can’t be humble as they race out there with veteran stars that they looked up to. They can’t be humbled to say I’m happy to be here. They’re here for a reason, they’re very, very good.’’

On Monster Energy’s series sponsorship:

“I’d say in one word, great. Digitally and socially they’re one of the leading companies in the county and how to manage that new frontier. By the way, they’ve never had a property at this level. They’re doing this all in the first couple of months. We’re excited to have them.’’

On sponsorship woes for some teams and drivers:

“It’s only April. Those kind of decisions from a corporate America are typically made in August or September, something like that. I know that the team owners, talked to Rick Hendrick the other day, he’s already met with Nationwide as an example. They understand the changes that are coming. Those are the kind of discussions team owners have with their sponsors. Pick a year, we always see somebody, Richard Petty at one point, we always see at one point, why are they not doing well in that area for one reason or another. We’ve always had that. That’s not anything abnormal. It always gets worked out over time because the property works in a way for many companies that they can’t do in any other sport. They can’t own a team in any other sport as they can here.’’

On reaching millennials:

“Understand that the digital age is well within the present and future. We’re going to focus on that. We’re going to focus on social. We’re very focused on getting young fans, by the way we’re not isolated here. Every sport is trying to unlock the new consumption levels and fan interest by a young demographic. Of course we love our core fan. Every sport is thinking carefully how to reach millennial fans and get them excited about their sport.’’

 and on Facebook

Staff picks for Richmond race

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By NBC SportsApr 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond International Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. If he is leading on the final lap this season, ex-teammate Carl Edwards won’t be around to bump him aside.

Dustin Long

Erik Jones. Toyota wins its fourth consecutive race at this track and rookie scores his first Cup victory.

Daniel McFadin

Clint Bowyer wins his first race in six years at the track where his career began to unravel in the September 2013 race with the notorious “Spin Gate.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Pole-sitter Matt Kenseth wins this and becomes the first Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win a NASCAR Cup race in 2017. Kenseth has a good record at Richmond with two wins. He makes it three visits to victory lane this afternoon.