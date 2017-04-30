Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Justin Allgaier disappointed by second place finish at Richmond (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 30, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Justin Allgaier led 157 laps in Saturday’s Toyota Care 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway.

But Allgaier still came up short after Kyle Larson passed him before reaching the overtime line on the final lap before the caution flag waved.

Still, Allgaier finished second and earned his second Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus, the second time he’s done so this season.

Today’s Cup race at Richmond: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanApr 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

NASCAR’s Cup Series will race at a short track for the second consecutive week as the Toyota Owners 400 begins the 28-race countdown to the conclusion of Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s career. The 14-time most popular driver is a three-time winner at Richmond (2000, ’04 and ’06) with all of the victories coming in the race that normally falls in the late April to mid-May timeframe at the 0.75-mile oval.

Here are the particulars (all times are ET):

START: Major Eric Phillips, a Toyota owner, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 2:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:14 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (300 miles) around the 0.750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Sophia Nadder will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. with prerace beginning at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 87 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain.

LAST YEAR: Carl Edwards bumped Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch aside on the last lap for the victory.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin led the final 86 laps, hanging on through a seven-lap overtime for a third victory at his hometown track.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Sadler remains No. 1 in Xfinity standings; Allgaier climbs to 2nd, Byron drops to 3rd

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 29, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler continues to lead the Xfinity Series standings after Saturday’s Toyota Care 250 at Richmond International Raceway.

Sadler leads Justin Allgaier by 41 points and has a 44-point edge over Xfinity rookie William Byron, who dropped from second to third place in the rankings after Saturday’s race. All three drivers drive for JR Motorsports, which continues to dominate this season thus far.

Daniel Hemric is 67 points back in fourth place, followed by Darrell Wallace (-84, fifth place), Ryan Reed (-97), Blake Koch (-105), Michael Annett (-109), Matt Tifft (-112) and Brennan Poole in 10th place (-115).

Click here for the full updated driver standings list.

Race results from Toyota Care 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 29, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

When Justin Allgaier slipped up slightly coming off Turn 2, Kyle Larson took advantage to pass and then go on to win the Toyota Care 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in a last-lap burst at Richmond International Raceway.

Allgaier finished second, but had some comfort by winning the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus — the second time he’s done so this year. Daniel Hemric started from the pole and finished third.

Click here for full results of the Toyota Care 250.

Larson passes Allgaier on last lap to win Toyota Care 250 at Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 29, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

Kyle Larson was in the right place at the right time when the yellow caution flag came out in overtime to win Saturday’s Toyota Care 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway.

Larson passed Justin Allgaier just before reaching the overtime line on the final lap on the back straightaway, just before a mid-pack wreck brought out the seventh and final caution flag, which the race finished under.

While Allgaier was the most dominant driver in the race, leading 157 laps, Larson led just 10 laps in the race. It was his second Xfinity win this season.

“I’m surprised I cleared Justin (Allgaier) on two,” Larson told Fox Sports 1 of the final lap. “I thought he would hang on my outside or pass me.

“Thankfully we were able to clear him, then had the caution and I got the overtime win. We didn’t have the best car at all, Justin was by far the best.

“I’m not good at this place so to get a win is pretty neat.”

The race was scheduled for 250 laps; it went four extra laps before Larson was awarded the win in the extended 254-lap race.

Even though Allgaier was disappointed that he finished second, he could take some comfort in winning his second of the first three 2017 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races and the $100,000 bonus.

“To win $100,000 is something we set out to do when we got here this weekend,” Allgaier told Fox Sports 1. “Unfortunately there at the end, the best car doesn’t always win the race.

“It’s just really disappointing. These guys deserved (a win). It’s very bittersweet, I’m very dejected, I’m not going to lie to you. This one hurts and it’s going to hurt for a long time.”

After the 1-2 Larson-Allgaier finish, pole-sitter Daniel Hemric finished third, followed by Ryan Blaney, Darrell Wallace Jr., Elliott Sadler, Michael Annett, Casey Mears and Spencer Gallagher.

Austin Dillon won Stage 1, while Allgaier won Stage 2 before the final 100-lap sprint to the checkered flag.

This is the third of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races. The final race will be at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, June 3.

The first two Dash 4 Cash winners this season have been Allgaier (Phoenix) and Daniel Hemric (last week at Bristol).

Kyle Benjamin, who made his Xfinity Series debut Saturday, had a decent race going until he was involved in a late-race crash with five laps to go in regulation that also included Brennan Poole, William Byron, Harrison Rhodes and Daniel Suarez.

The race was red-flagged for about five minutes to remove cars from the track as well as clean up the damage.

HOW LARSON WON: Larson admitted Allgaier had the best car in the field, but got a break on the final restart, fortuitously passed Allgaier in Turn 2, and passed the overtime line just in time before the field was frozen due to a mid-pack wreck that resulted in Larson taking the win.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Allgaier won his second $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus, but lamented that he did not win the race. … Daniel Hemric continues to improve and show great promise. Not only did he start from the pole, he finished third.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Benjamin looked like he would have a decent top-20 finish in his first career Xfinity start, but was involved in a multi-car wreck late in the race and finished 32nd. … Also having a rough day was Brendan Gaughan, who finished 35th.

NOTABLE: Darrell Wallace Jr. has now finished sixth in six of his last seven races.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m not good at this place so to get a win is pretty neat.” – Race-winner Kyle Larson

WHAT’S NEXT: Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. ET.

