Joey Logano goes from last to first for victory at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Joey Logano rallied from the rear Sunday at Richmond International Raceway, scoring his first victory of the season.
The Team Penske driver won the Toyota Owners 400 after starting last because of a transmission change in his No. 22 Ford.
It was Logano’s 18th career victory and his second at Richmond.
Teammate Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
Jamie McMurray, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch rounded out the top 10.
STAGE 1: Pole-sitter Matt Kenseth wins his first stage of the season
STAGE 2: Brad Keselowski breaks through for a stage victory
HOW LOGANO WON: He bumped Kyle Larson out of the lead with 17 laps remaining.
NOTABLE: Kenseth and Keselowski scored their first stage wins of the season. … After failing to lead in the first eight races, Kenseth started from the pole position and led the first 100 laps.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I got ran right into the wall on Lap 1. We’re three-wide on Lap 1 of a 400-lap race.” – Erik Jones after cutting a tire from a first-lap skirmish with Kasey Kahne.
WHAT’S NEXT: Geico 500, Sunday, May 7, Talladega Superspeedway.
Brad Keselowski won the second stage of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway after leading the final 37 laps.
The top 10 at the end of the stage: Keselowski, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer, Ty Dillon and Joey Logano.
Keselowski ended Kenseth’s tenure at the front on Lap 163 when he passed the No. 20 Toyota on the inside in Turn 3. Kenseth had led every lap to that point.
This is the sixth race that Keselowsi has led this year. Keselowksi entered Sunday with no stage wins despite having two wins (Atlanta, Martinsville).
There were no cautions in the second stage.
AJ Allmendinger went to the garage halfway through the stage for mechanical problems and remains there. He’s currently listed in 37th.
Matt Kenseth led the first 100 laps in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway to earn his first stage win of the season.
The pole-sitter for the race, Kenseth had not led any laps this season entering Sunday.
The top 10 at the end of the stage was Kenseth, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano.
The race has been slowed twice by caution.
The first came out on Lap 6 when rookie Erik Jones lost a right-front tire and his No. 77 Toyota hit the Turn 3 wall, ending his day.
The second caution on Lap 66 saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. get loose out of Turn 4 and smack the wall. He currently runs in 28th.
During the resulting pit stops, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher were caught speeding. Busch and Earnhardt had exited the pits in the top 10. They finished Stage 1 in 18th and 21st respectively.
The second stage of the race is 100 laps and the final stage is 200 laps.
NASCAR Cup rookie Erik Jones‘ day at Richmond didn’t last very long — five laps into the 400-lap Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway, in fact.
The Furniture Row Racing driver was running 20th at the time of impact — likely due to a blown tire — and his Toyota Camry suffered significant right side damage. He had brushed the wall previously on the first lap.
“I got ran right into the wall on Lap 1, we’re three wide on Lap 1 of a 400-lap race,” Jones told Fox Sports. “The 5 (Kasey Kahne) squeezed me into the fence off (Turn) 2. I was trying to do all I could not to wreck all of us.
“And apparently we cut a left front going into (Turn) 3 and destroyed our race car. It’s disappointing, I think we had a pretty good car, but we’ll just have to come back next week stronger.”
It marks the second DNF of the season for Jones, who also failed to finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 due to a crash, as well.
RICHMOND, Va. – NASCAR clarified its position on caution periods after confusion at the end of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway.
At the end of Sunday’s prerace drivers meeting for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond, Landon Cassill asked about the procedures for when the flagstand and the caution lights seem to be conflicting.
Cup Series director Richard Buck said NASCAR uses three ways of informing a team of a caution – the lights, the flag and the scoring monitor. Buck told drivers and crew chiefs “the lights supersede the flag on the racetrack.”
The NASCAR rulebook doesn’t contain specific language about how to determine priority for a caution, noting that “when the caution lights are illuminated and the yellow flag is displayed, this will signify a caution period. The caution lights are illuminated and/or the yellow flag will be displayed immediately.