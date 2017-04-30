Joey Logano goes from last to first for victory at Richmond

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

RICHMOND, Va. — Joey Logano rallied from the rear Sunday at Richmond International Raceway, scoring his first victory of the season.

The Team Penske driver won the Toyota Owners 400 after starting last because of a transmission change in his No. 22 Ford.

It was Logano’s 18th career victory and his second at Richmond.

Teammate Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Jamie McMurray, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch rounded out the top 10.

STAGE 1: Pole-sitter Matt Kenseth wins his first stage of the season

STAGE 2: Brad Keselowski breaks through for a stage victory

HOW LOGANO WON: He bumped Kyle Larson out of the lead with 17 laps remaining.

NOTABLE: Kenseth and Keselowski scored their first stage wins of the season. … After failing to lead in the first eight races, Kenseth started from the pole position and led the first 100 laps.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I got ran right into the wall on Lap 1. We’re three-wide on Lap 1 of a 400-lap race.” – Erik Jones after cutting a tire from a first-lap skirmish with Kasey Kahne.

WHAT’S NEXT: Geico 500, Sunday, May 7, Talladega Superspeedway.