Commitment line penalties strike Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and others

By Dustin LongApr 30, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

The video was clear and to make sure competitors understood, NASCAR repeated the rule in the drivers meeting before Sunday’s race at Richmond International Raceway.

Drivers needed to have all four tires under the orange box at the commitment line to enter pit road.

Six drivers — including Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — were penalized for a commitment line violation Sunday. Also penalized for the infraction were Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick and Reed Sorenson. This came a day after four Xfintiy drivers were penalized for a commitment line violation in that race.

In the rules video, which was played before Sunday’s Cup race, it stated: “The yellow commitment line is identified by an orange painted box. You are committed to pit road if you put four tires below the orange box.

After the video, Richard Buck, Cup series director, went over a few points with drivers, including the commitment line. Buck told competitors: “Once again, at pit entrance it’s all four tires under the orange commitment box.’’

Truex was ninth entering pit road on Lap 368. He was among five cars that went to the outside of a safety truck between Turns 3 and 4 and had to cut down quickly to cross the commitment line to enter pit road. Others who came from around the safety truck were Busch, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. All four made it under the commitment line without penalty at that time.

“I knew I was really pushing the issue there but the field got all jammed there because of that safety vehicle on the race track,’’ said Truex, who finished 10th. “I had to go outside around that thing and when I knew – I knew pit road was open and we were pitting and I’m sure I could jerk that thing left as hard as I could and get to pit road without crashing the 41 (Kurt Busch) who was on my left side and I guess my right sides were on the box but not completely under.’’

“I thought the rule was two on or under the box, but obviously the call was that we were illegal and had to get a penalty, so I don’t know what the deal is there.

“They changed the rule I think last week on how it is, and I still thought it was if you had four at least on or under the box you were good but I don’t know. It is what it is. We were going to finish about 10th either way. We just weren’t that good today. Just one of those days where you battle all day and hope to get a top 10 and we barely did that.”

Busch was penalized 10 laps later. He was running second. Leader Joey Logano cut down at the last moment and got underneath the orange box to pit during a caution. Busch did not and was penalized. He had to start at the rear of the field and finished 16th. Fox asked Busch after the race about the penalty and he said: “Balls and strikes.’’

Truex’s crew chief, Cole Pearn, let his feelings be known after the race on Twitter about the commitment line penalties:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. begins final phase of career in a full-contact collision with teammate

By Nate RyanApr 30, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

RICHMOND, Va. – This wasn’t the bang Dale Earnhardt Jr. anticipated going out on as he began the final 28-race stretch of his Cup career.

Earnhardt was hugging the Turn 2 wall in the outside lane with 43 laps remaining at Richmond International Raceway, stretching out his pit cycle and staying out of traffic in hopes of catching a caution on an aggressive pit strategy.

And on the exit of the corner … BOOM!

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet had slammed into Earnhardt’s No. 88 at full speed – or somewhere roughly around 130 mph.

“(Spotter) TJ (Majors) was giving me pretty good warning about guys getting on my inside, but otherwise when you are running the top you don’t have to worry about it (because) everybody kind of takes care of you,” said Earnhardt, who announced last Tuesday that the 2017 season would be his last in Cup. “But Jimmie didn’t know we were there.

“It was an explosion, but the car held up pretty well.  It knocked the sway bar arm off of it, so we ran the last bit of the race without a sway bar hooked up.  It wasn’t a great day.”

Earnhardt still managed to finish 30th despite the heavy damage. Johnson actually salvaged an 11th but wasn’t pleased with the result.

“I’m trying to figure out if I just didn’t hear it being told to me or if it wasn’t told to me,” said the seven-time series champion, who later chatted with spotter Earl Barban after relaying his apologies to Earnhardt. “It’s still terrible, obviously.

“Man, I’m surprised our cars kept rolling after that because I just body-slammed him into the wall. And I could have easily not heard the clear or something else happened. I don’t know. But that’s the last thing you want to happen with a teammate.”

At least Earnhardt found some humor in the situation, sharing a text from his mother, Brenda after the race.

But the 14-time most popular driver is facing an uphill climb to make the playoffs in his final season on NASCAR’s premier circuit. After his fifth finish of 30th or worse, Earnhardt is 24th in the points standings.

It’s approaching a win-or-else situation, which might be why his team was “aggressive” with its pit speed monitor (which contributed to him speeding on Lap 67.

“This luck is awful,” he said. “I don’t know what else we need to do. Something seems to always bite us.

“Racing is more frustrating than joy. The joy is worth hanging around for, and lot of frustration, it mounts up, I don’t want to cruise and not give a damn, I want to win a couple of races this year. Whatever happens, happens. We’re not helping with these finishes. We’re just getting issues that are taking away reasonable finishes that we need to get. When the car isn’t great, we need to finish top 15.”

Though Johnson had won the past two races entering Richmond, none of the Hendrick Chevys were great Sunday. Kasey Kahne was 22nd, and Chase Elliott was 24th.

“It’s a competitive sport,” Earnhardt said. “You get written off one week, you’re back in the conversation the next.

“None of our cars were really that fast. We’ll probably come back here with a different idea, different direction on our setups and see if we can figure something out. We have the equipment and resources to run in top five. It’s shocks and springs and setups that just didn’t pay off today.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s career best season continues, pit gamble leads to Richmond top five

By Daniel McFadinApr 30, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

When the Toyota Owners 400 started, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. thought he had a top-five caliber car.

Even after a Lap 66 accident that put him in the wall, Stenhouse turned out to be right.

He managed to finish fourth thanks to a pit strategy that kept his No. 17 Ford on the track with five others during the final caution period Sunday at Richmond International Raceway.

Stenhouse’s partners in desperation were Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., David Ragan and Cole Whitt.

The strategy wound up only benefiting Stenhouse and Truex, who finished 10th.

Stenhouse’s chance at redemption came thanks to a Ryan Blaney accident on Lap 378.

“I couldn’t run my fastest lap until about Lap 5 or 6,” Stenhouse said. “As soon as that caution came out, I was like, ‘We have to stay (out)’. It worked out for us.”

The Roush Fenway Racing driver earned his second top 10 in two weeks and his second top five of the year. The first, at Phoenix, also came about from pit strategy that kept Stenhouse out of the pits before the final restart.

The big difference between Sunday and the Phoenix race is how much time Stenhouse had to stay ahead of cars on fresh tires.

At Phoenix, Stenhouse only had to make it through a two-lap shootout. In Richmond, he had to endure 19 laps around the .75-mile track.

“I made it a lot of work for us there getting in the fence later in that first stage, and really we were fighting back all day from there,” Stenhouse said. “It was a no‑brainer there to stay out that last caution. I was glad it came out because I thought we missed the opportunity the run before to stay out. It worked out perfect.”

Stenhouse’s result is a career best at Richmond. His previous best in the last eight starts there was 10th in the fall 2013 race. It’s the fourth time in the last six races Stenhouse has earned a career best result at a track. He’s used his performances to rise to 15th in the points standings. In his fifth full Cup season, that’s the highest he’s ever been at this point in a season.

“I think you could say we’ve been a 10th‑place car on the short tracks and gambled some and had some good finishes,” Stenhouse said. “I’ve been finding a lot of success in that even if the car is not perfect, being able to change my adjustments and what I’m doing in the car to get the best out of it. It’s getting that way on (1.5-mile tracks) for sure. We’ve just got to keep building better cars and bringing faster cars to the racetrack and putting the whole weekend together, not making mistakes.”

Stenhouse and the No. 17 team now head to Talladega Superspeedway, where two of his nine Cup Series top fives have come. He finished fifth there last fall after leading six laps.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrecks with Jimmie Johnson at Richmond (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 30, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson apparently didn’t see Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway and got into the side of the No. 88.

It was an accident, but it also would lead to Junior spinning a few laps later and winding up with a 30th place finish.

Check out the video above.

Joey Logano comes back to win Toyota Owners 400 (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 30, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Joey Logano started Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 in last place due to a transmission change, but came all the way back to end the race in first place at Richmond International Speedway.

Logano led twice for 25 laps, including the last 17 laps, to earn his second career Cup win at Richmond’s 0.75-mile oval. His previous win there came in 2012. It’s also his seventh consecutive top-10 finish at RIR.

It was Logano’s 18th career Cup win, his first since last November, and came in his 300th career Cup start. He becomes the seventh driver to win a Cup race this season.

Logano is the only driver with top-five finishes in all three short track races in 2017 (Martinsville, Bristol and Richmond).