Brad Keselowski claims Stage 2 win in Richmond

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Keselowski won the second stage of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway after leading the final 37 laps.

The top 10 at the end of the stage: Keselowski, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer, Ty Dillon and Joey Logano.

Keselowski ended Kenseth’s tenure at the front on Lap 163 when he passed the No. 20 Toyota on the inside in Turn 3. Kenseth had led every lap to that point.

This is the sixth race that Keselowsi has led this year. Keselowksi entered Sunday with no stage wins despite having two wins (Atlanta, Martinsville).

There were no cautions in the second stage.

AJ Allmendinger went to the garage halfway through the stage for mechanical problems and remains there. He’s currently listed in 37th.