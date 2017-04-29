Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ryan Blaney has experienced the ‘positive and negative’ of being endorsed by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

During his retirement press conference on Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked who the NASCAR world should be excited about as it ventures into a future without him on the track full-time.

The 14-time most popular driver’s response was lengthy, but he went out of his way to name four drivers.

First there was Kyle Larson (“cool as a cucumber”) and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott (“so easy and approachable”).

Then Earnhardt listed off Wood Brothers Racing’s Ryan Blaney and Roush Fenway Racing’s Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., who competes in the Xfinity Series.

“You see the stuff that Blaney and Bubba do, and they’re not afraid to really show their personalities,” Earnhardt said. “That’s completely different than any of us older guys. We’ve never been like that. So this is a new batch of guys that are going to do things in a new way. They’re going to bring a lot of color and excitement and energy to the sport. We’ve just got to get them in front of the fans, let the fans get to know them, and I think the rest will take care of itself. But I’m thrilled. We definitely have tons of talent. There is no question. But I love the people they are.”

Blaney, the son of former Cup driver Dave Blaney, has an unique relationship with Earnhardt that’s been in the spotlight this year. Blaney is neighbor of Earnhardt’s and lives on property he owns.

Their friendship was slightly strained after incidents at Phoenix and Martinsville.

On Friday at Richmond International Raceway, Blaney  addressed the “positive and negative” to being endorsed or even talked about by the biggest figure in the sport.

“I have seen both sides of that this year to be honest,” Blaney said. “From the Phoenix and Martinsville deal to him saying that stuff. He has a very big impact of what people think, whether it is fans or in the garage area. Him talking up younger drivers or the sport in general is going to get his fans excited about the future of going forward even though he won’t be driving next year.

“What he says will be very important. I know he has always said great things about the sport and drivers in it and been very positive which makes him a great person and great ambassador for the sport. It means a lot to hear him say those things. Like I said, I know he says that about a lot of young drivers and try to set everything up for the future, but it is nice to be a part of that conversation when he speaks.”

Larson, who is in his fourth full Cup season with Chip Ganassi Racing, said it is ” pretty cool to be in that category” created by Earnhardt.

“Hopefully we all have a lot of Junior’s fans kind of dispersed to cheer for us and don’t just leave the sport totally,” Larson said. “It’s going to be interesting to see, with him retiring, how it changes the sport, popularity-wise. It could be good. It could be bad. Who knows? I think all of us young guys are ready to kind of fill in his shoes a little bit.”

Larson, Truex Jr. fastest in final Cup practice at Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 29, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Chase Elliott were the fastest five drivers in Saturday’s final NASCAR Cup practice at Richmond International Raceway.

Larson led the field with a top speed of 119.074 mph, Truex was at 119.016, Johnson at 118.801, Jones at 118.702 and Elliott at 118.452 mph.

The Toyota Care 400 takes the green flag Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on Fox.

Click here for the full final practice session grid.

 

Daniel Hemric earns first career Xfinity Series pole at Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 29, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT

Daniel Hemric earned the pole Saturday morning for this afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond International Raceway.

It was Hemric’s first career Xfinity Series pole.

Hemric covered the 0.75-mile oval at 117.981 mph, followed by Kyle Benjamin (117.888) — making his first career Xfinity start — Daniel Suarez (117.770), Austin Dillon (117.611) and Brennan Poole (117.580).

The Toyota Care 250 will start at 1 p.m. ET. It will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Click here for the full practice session results.

Rookie Erik Jones continues to show speed at Richmond, leading second practice

By Nate RyanApr 29, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT

RICHMOND, Va. — Rookie Erik Jones led the first of two Cup practices Saturday at Richmond International Raceway.

The Furniture Row Racing driver turned a 120.714-mph lap in his No. 77 Toyota during the 55-minute session, leading Kevin Harvick, Paul Menard, Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr.

Jones also was fast in Friday’s opening practice on the 0.75-mile oval, ranking second to teammate Truex.

The final practice for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Click here for the speeds from Saturday’s first Cup practice.

 

 

 

Saturday Richmond practice holds for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jamie McMurray and Ryan Blaney

By Nate RyanApr 29, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

RICHMOND, Va. — Three more Cup drivers were held out of practice for 15 minutes Saturday morning at Richmond International Raceway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford was held after passing the Laser Inspection System, returning to the garage for adjustments and then failing it the second time through the platform.

Jamie McMurray‘s No. 1 Chevrolet was held after failing the LIS twice, and Ryan Blaney was held after his No. 21 Ford failed the template inspection twice.

The first practice for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 ran from 9-9:55 a.m. The final session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Several cars missed time in Friday’s practice as NASCAR continues its inspection crackdown this season.