NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Michigan

Every NASCAR Cup driver had to come from somewhere, and for Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones, they came from Michigan.
Today’s edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to the Great Lake State.
The track that gets our attention is Dixie Motor Speedway in Birch Run. A track Jones cut his teeth on and where he set a record in 2010 by becoming the youngest driver to win an ASA Late Model race when he was 14.
Oh, and they also race school buses at the track.
The racing weekend at Richmond International Raceway kicks off today.
The NASCAR Cup Series has one practice session and late afternoon qualifying, while the Xfinity Series has two practice sessions at the 0.75-mile track.
Keep an eye on Jimmie Johnson this weekend as he goes for his third consecutive NASCAR Cup win, having taken the checkered flag at Texas three weeks ago and Monday at Bristol.
Here’s how today’s action shapes up:
(All times are Eastern)
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, MRN)
1 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (FS1, MRN)
Compared to the winning pace Joe Gibbs Racing kept the previous two seasons, it’s been a long time since the four-car team visited victory lane.
JGR last won 11 races ago in the November race at Texas Motor Speedway with Carl Edwards, who is not racing this year. The last win by a current JGR driver was the fall race at Richmond International Raceway, where Denny Hamlin triumphed.
Now, none of its drivers are in the top 10 in points.
RIR is where NASCAR heads this weekend for a race NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte believes is “pivotal” for the team that’s won the last three races at the .75-mile track.
“We have to remember this is a new aerodynamic package for this year,” Letarte said. “There’s something about it that hasn’t really suited this JGR Toyotas. I don’t think they have found exactly the right combination, it seems Furniture Row (Racing) has. I look at Richmond, the speeds are a little bit down, aerodynamics won’t be as dominate. Even if they’re not dominate and they don’t win, they have to run better.”
Just two days after his retirement announcement, Dale Earnhardt came to the defense of his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson on Twitter
After a fan attempted to criticize Johnson’s achievements by comparing them to fellow seven-time champions Dale Earnahrdt Sr., and Richard Petty, Dale Jr. said the system Johnson has competed in is twice as challenging as the eras of his father and Petty.
Watch the video to see Dale Jr. and other drivers discuss the differences between Johnson’s era and those of his predecessors.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives you a final preview of the coming weekend at Richmond International Raceway.
Krista Voda hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. Kelli Stavast, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan join here from NBC Charlotte.
What to expect from tonight’s episode:
· First came racing on Monday. Then Tuesday came with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement news. Now, it’s time to look ahead to Richmond this weekend. Will Jimmie Johnson claim his third straight win and tie another NASCAR legend on the all-time wins list? Or will Joe Gibbs Racing finally get their first win of the season at a track where they’ve excelled?
· NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Michigan. We head for Dixie Motor Speedway, where Michigan natives Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones proved their worth on the road to NASCAR stardom.
