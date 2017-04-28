Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Benjamin fastest in final Xfinity practice at Richmond ahead of first start

By Daniel McFadinApr 28, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Before Friday, Kyle Benjamin had never raced an Xfinity Series car.

At the end of the day, Benjamin had the fastest speed in final practice for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond International Raceway.

Driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, the 19-year-old from Easley, South Carolina, posted a speed of 117.081 mph around the short track.

Filling out the top five was Kyle Larson (116.540), Brennan Poole (116.429), Justin Allgaier (116.429) and Ty Dillon (116.444).

Cole Custer, who was fastest in the first session, was 10th quickest.

Larson had the best 10-lap average at 115.405 mph.

Austin Dillon recorded the most laps in the session with 64.

Will Carl Edwards return? Denny Hamlin gives his odds of it happening

By Dustin LongApr 28, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

What are the odds Carl Edwards returns to NASCAR after announcing in January he would not drive full-time?

“I would just be guessing, but I would say 50 percent,’’ former teammate Denny Hamlin said Friday at Richmond International Raceway — site of where Edwards scored one of his three Cup victories last season. “I think that Carl is a competitor. At his age (37), I’d find it hard to believe that he would just step away and not do it ever again.

“I think him leaving the window open in his press conference to say he’s not retiring, he’s just stepping away, I think it depends. I don’t know. Has anyone found out whether he’s having a good time right now or not? I think that would tell the story about whether he’s interested in coming back or not. From what I hear from all the retired drivers, it’s awesome for like a few months – then you kind of get bored a little bit.”

Earlier this week, Edwards responded by text to NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan on if he was interested in the No. 88 car after Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he would retire from the Cup series after this season.

Texted Edwards: “You may have it mixed up. I’m recruiting Dale to drive a tractor!”

Edwards also said that he was happy for Earnhardt and that it would be a great ride for someone.

Edwards announced in January that he would not race full-time in NASCAR this year, adding: “If I’m going to get back in a race car, which I’m not saying the R word (retirement) here, I’ve seen how that’s worked out for guys, but if I’m going to get back in a race car, I’m calling Coach (Joe) Gibbs first.’’

Edwards also said in January: “I don’t have any intention of going back to full‑time racing. I don’t have a plan to drive a race car right now. I just know how things work, and if it comes up and the right opportunity is there and at that moment, it’s the right thing, then for sure I’d entertain it. But like I said, the first person I’d talk to is Coach.’’

Role model: Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to be as impactful as Benny Parsons out of car

By Dustin LongApr 28, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

Although Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t know what’s next for him after his Cup driving career ends this year, he looks for guidance from a NASCAR Hall of Famer.

Benny Parsons.

The 1973 champion made a significant impact on the sport as a broadcaster after his driving career ended. Parson’s friendly manner was a magnet for fans at the track and watching on TV.

Brad Keselowski called Parsons “one of the finest ambassadors in our sport’s history” when Parsons was inducted into the Hall of Fame in January.

Parson’s legacy remains with Earnhardt as he looks ahead to life beyond racing in NASCAR.

One of the people that I really respected a lot was Benny Parsons,’’ Earnhardt said Friday at Richmond International Raceway. “I thought that he left as important of a mark outside the car as he did inside the car. Whatever mark I can leave, I would love to be able to be as big an asset to the sport as I can be beyond driving.

“It’s up to everyone else as to how big an asset I was up to this point, but I’d love to still be helpful and do whatever I can to help the sport. I love being around it and being a part of it and I love racing. I love watching racing. We’ve got a lot of things to be excited about. There’s a lot of young talent pouring in and they’re going to be fun to watch.”

Might his role include having an impact on who will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports after this season?

“I would love to have a lot,’’ he said. “In my position, I’m paid to drive Rick’s (Hendrick) car. If he wants something else from me, I’m going to wait for him to ask for it. 

“I wouldn’t ever go in there and go ‘Man, this is what you guys have got to do.’  With (Doug) Duchardt (General Manager, Hendrick Motorsports) and all the folks that they have working there they all probably… I can’t read their minds, but I’m sure they all have a direction that they want to go and they have ideas. 

“There are just things about the company that I’m not quite as in touch with that they are that will help them make that decision. They probably have everybody in the world telling them what they ought to do and they don’t need me, but if they ask for it I’m certainly wanting to be involved in that. I want the team to have more success.

“I want them to have a driver that I feel is plenty capable because I want to see those guys win races because they are my brothers, and I also love it when Rick is happy and he likes to win.’’

Cole Custer fastest in first Xfinity practice at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 28, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Cole Custer led the first Xfinity Series practice at Richmond International Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250.

The rookie posted a speed of 118.442 mph around the .75-mile track, leading a top five that had only one Cup driver, Ty Dillon.

The top five was made up of Custer, Brennan Poole (117.796), Dillon (117.596), Elliott Sadler (117.412) and Daniel Hemric (117.132).

Dillon had the best 10-lap average at 116.484 mph. He also recorded the most laps in the session with 55.

Truex: ‘we’re all clicking’ as Furniture Row Racing sweeps first Cup practice at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 28, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT

The first practice for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond was led by the Toyotas of Furniture Row Racing.

Martin Truex Jr. led the way with a speed of 124.178 mph around the .75-mile track. His teammate Erik Jones followed at 123.035 mph.

Filling out the top five was Ryan Blaney (122.772), Trevor Bayne (122.084) and defending Richmond winner Denny Hamlin (121.726).

Kasey Kahne had the best 10-lap average at 119.324 mph.

With the Furniture Row Racing teams at the top of the chart, it continues the trend of the first eight races of the year of the team being generally faster than the four Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing. The two teams are part of a technical alliance, but only the smaller team based out of Denver, Colorado, has a win this year (Truex, Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

After Hamlin, Kyle Busch was eighth fastest (121.125), Daniel Suarez 18th (120.466) and Matt Kenseth 21st (120.278).

While Truex is third in points and leads the series in stage wins, none of JGR’s cars are in the top 10 in points.

“Well, I think it’s just – there’s no real reason,” Truex said Friday morning of his teams’ advantages over their Joe Gibbs Racing counterparts. “We all get the same information. I guess at the end of the day it’s how you use it, how you put it to use. I think our team, (crew chief) Cole (Pearn), (engineer) Jazzy (Jeff Curtis), (competition director) Pete (Rondeau), our guys in general are just – right now we’re just clicking. We have a lot of confidence. Things are going well.”

The disparity between the two teams comes in a season where Toyota introduced its 2018 body style in the Cup Series.

“My guys are doing an amazing job of filtering through all that information and making sure the right things are going into the car,” Truex said. “The communication between all of us at the racetrack has been a big part of that. So I mean, it’s not one thing. It’s just right now it just seems like we’re all clicking and we’re making it happen. You know, I think that the good part for those guys is that they see that.

“They see what we’re doing, how we’re doing it and they know it’s possible as well. Hopefully they’ve done so much for us since we moved to Toyota last year to get us going and kind of get us up to speed that it’s fun to be there and try to help those guys and show that our team is a big part of being competitive, running well, making sure Toyotas are up front each and every week and it kind of shows that they made a good decision by bringing us in and making us part of that team.”

Furniture Row Racing is seeking its first short-track win with this weekend’s race at Richmond, a track Joe Gibbs Racing has won the last three races at.

