Friday’s NASCAR Cup, Xfinity schedule at Richmond

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives you a final preview of the coming weekend at Richmond International Raceway.

Krista Voda hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. Kelli Stavast, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan join here from NBC Charlotte.

What to expect from tonight’s episode:

· First came racing on Monday. Then Tuesday came with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement news. Now, it’s time to look ahead to Richmond this weekend. Will Jimmie Johnson claim his third straight win and tie another NASCAR legend on the all-time wins list? Or will Joe Gibbs Racing finally get their first win of the season at a track where they’ve excelled?

· NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Michigan. We head for Dixie Motor Speedway, where Michigan natives Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones proved their worth on the road to NASCAR stardom.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.