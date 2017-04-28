Austin Dillon starts from rear at Richmond; Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth penalized for swerving

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR announced several penalties from the Bristol Motor Speedway race weekend Friday morning.

The most notable punishment was to Austin Dillon, who will be held 30 minutes of practice, lose pit selection and start at the rear of Sunday’s race at Richmond International Raceway after his No. 3 Chevrolet failed the Laser Inspection System platform five times before the Bristol race.

Earlier Friday, Richard Childress Racing announced that Dillon’s crew chief, Slugger Labbe, would miss this race weekend at Richmond.

Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth are being held out of 30 minutes of practice at Richmond for swerving after the Bristol race. Last September NASCAR outlawed the practice of swerving to help put suspensions in alignment for postrace inspection.

Ty Dillon (15-minute practice hold, loss of pit selection for failing LIS three times) and A.J. Allmendinger (30-minute hold, loss of pit selection for four LIS failures) also were penalized for Bristol infractions. Aric Almirola also will be held out of practice for 15 minutes because template failures for failing inspection.

Five cars will be held out of practice for 15 minutes at Richmond for penalties were deferred from Texas Motor Speedway: Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr.