Austin Dillon starts from rear at Richmond; Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth penalized for swerving

RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR announced several penalties from the Bristol Motor Speedway race weekend Friday morning.
The most notable punishment was to Austin Dillon, who will be held 30 minutes of practice, lose pit selection and start at the rear of Sunday’s race at Richmond International Raceway after his No. 3 Chevrolet failed the Laser Inspection System platform five times before the Bristol race.
Earlier Friday, Richard Childress Racing announced that Dillon’s crew chief, Slugger Labbe, would miss this race weekend at Richmond.
Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth are being held out of 30 minutes of practice at Richmond for swerving after the Bristol race. Last September NASCAR outlawed the practice of swerving to help put suspensions in alignment for postrace inspection.
Ty Dillon (15-minute practice hold, loss of pit selection for failing LIS three times) and A.J. Allmendinger (30-minute hold, loss of pit selection for four LIS failures) also were penalized for Bristol infractions. Aric Almirola also will be held out of practice for 15 minutes because template failures for failing inspection.
Five cars will be held out of practice for 15 minutes at Richmond for penalties were deferred from Texas Motor Speedway: Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
RICHMOND, Va. – Austin Dillon will have a new crew chief but apparently just for Sunday’s race at Richmond International Raceway.
Team executive Sammy Johns will helm Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet for the race weekend and the Toyota Owners 400.
Slugger Labbe, who has been Dillon’s crew chief since midway through the 2015 season, will remain at the team’s shop in Welcome, North Carolina, to prepare cars for next week’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Asked whether Labbe would return at Talladega Superspeedway next week, a Richard Childress Racing spokesperson responded, “As of right now, Slugger is not here this weekend.”
Here is the release from the team:
Operations Director Sammy Johns will replace Slugger Labbe as the crew chief on the RCR No. 3 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet this weekend at Richmond International Raceway. Labbe will remain at the RCR shop to work on cars for next weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.
The racing weekend at Richmond International Raceway kicks off today.
The NASCAR Cup Series has one practice session and late afternoon qualifying, while the Xfinity Series has two practice sessions at the 0.75-mile track.
Keep an eye on Jimmie Johnson this weekend as he goes for his third consecutive NASCAR Cup win, having taken the checkered flag at Texas three weeks ago and Monday at Bristol.
Here’s how today’s action shapes up:
(All times are Eastern)
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, MRN)
1 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (FS1, MRN)
Every NASCAR Cup driver had to come from somewhere, and for Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones, they came from Michigan.
Today’s edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to the Great Lake State.
The track that gets our attention is Dixie Motor Speedway in Birch Run. A track Jones cut his teeth on and where he set a record in 2010 by becoming the youngest driver to win an ASA Late Model race when he was 14.
Oh, and they also race school buses at the track.
Compared to the winning pace Joe Gibbs Racing kept the previous two seasons, it’s been a long time since the four-car team visited victory lane.
JGR last won 11 races ago in the November race at Texas Motor Speedway with Carl Edwards, who is not racing this year. The last win by a current JGR driver was the fall race at Richmond International Raceway, where Denny Hamlin triumphed.
Now, none of its drivers are in the top 10 in points.
RIR is where NASCAR heads this weekend for a race NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte believes is “pivotal” for the team that’s won the last three races at the .75-mile track.
“We have to remember this is a new aerodynamic package for this year,” Letarte said. “There’s something about it that hasn’t really suited this JGR Toyotas. I don’t think they have found exactly the right combination, it seems Furniture Row (Racing) has. I look at Richmond, the speeds are a little bit down, aerodynamics won’t be as dominate. Even if they’re not dominate and they don’t win, they have to run better.”