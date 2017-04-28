Austin Dillon will have new crew chief for Richmond; Slugger Labbe staying at RCR shop

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

RICHMOND, Va. – Austin Dillon will have a new crew chief but apparently just for Sunday’s race at Richmond International Raceway.

Team executive Sammy Johns will helm Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet for the race weekend and the Toyota Owners 400.

Slugger Labbe, who has been Dillon’s crew chief since midway through the 2015 season, will remain at the team’s shop in Welcome, North Carolina, to prepare cars for next week’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Asked whether Labbe would return at Talladega Superspeedway next week, a Richard Childress Racing spokesperson responded, “As of right now, Slugger is not here this weekend.”

Here is the release from the team: