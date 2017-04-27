NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 75: Steve Letarte on a special photo with Dale Jr. and what’s ahead

Steve Letarte tweeted a photo Tuesday of his family standing with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy, saluting the strong bonds they share.
He nearly picked a shot that wasn’t quite as family friendly … but said just as much about his friendship with the 14-time most popular driver.
“I was scrolling through the pictures in my phone, and I was a millisecond away from showing 15 overly served guys on a Wednesday night in 2014,” Letarte said with a laugh on the NASCAR on NBC podcast, describing a night of celebrating with Earnhardt and the No. 88 team at Margaritaville in Las Vegas just two weeks after winning the Daytona 500. “We sat around outside as friends for hours and drank buckets and buckets of beer and enjoyed each other’s company.
“I have a picture of us around sundown, and everyone has their arm around each other, and it’s the coolest picture.”
Letarte also has a photo of the sun coming up after an all-night party at Earnhardt’s property following their final win together in October 2014 at Martinsville Speedway, showing that “it is about the relationships” for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.
Proud 2 say I worked w @DaleJr he is great driver & even better person. Thx 4 being a friend. Congrats on a great career behind the wheel. pic.twitter.com/ukFG1nuhBS
“It’s infectious,” Letarte said. “I was fortunate enough to win the Daytona 500 with him. But if I had to give back his friendship or the trophy, I’d give back the trophy.
“The accomplishments of my career are not the trophies. They’re easy to measure and easy to discuss, but the accomplishments of my career are walking down pit road and seeing crew chiefs, car chiefs, people that were my engineers that I have I helped along in my career because that’s how I got there. Jeff Gordon, Ray Evernham and Robbie Loomis helped me in my career.”
Earnhardt will remain a fixture in NASCAR after his 2017 retirement from the Cup Series as a team owner with JR Motorsports. He also is slated to drive in at least two Xfinity races and has hinted there could be more in the Camping World Truck Series and Late Models.
Letarte said it could depend on how the world adapts to Earnhardt being a part-time driver.
“It’s all how the racing community will respect him,” he said. “He would drive forever. Will the fan base be OK if Dale Jr. runs fifth in an Xfinity car? Will the fan base be OK if he goes to Martinsville and runs seventh to six young kids. Will the fan base be OK if he can’t dominate in a lower series? Because he’s not going to dominate, he’s going because he loves to race. If he could wear a costume, he’d go run a Late Model at Myrtle Beach now. That’s how he is.
“He’s smart enough to know he can’t be Dale Earnhardt Jr. and have all these partners and be this persona and be able to just hide. He can’t do both. So if the world will allow him, he’ll race a lot. I don’t know if the world is ready for that.”
Letarte said NASCAR is ready to handle the departure of Earnhardt on the heels of exits by Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, making the case that youth such as Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will fill the void left by the superstars.
“If everyone goes on stage, there still is only one spotlight,” he said. “There’s only room for how many people can be in the spotlight. There’s no argument Dale Jr. is a spotlight driver, as are Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon. The spotlight can’t shine on someone else until it shuts off on someone. It’s not doomsday, and everyone is going to start cheering for soccer.”
You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone. It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.
Danica Patrick: ‘I don’t love being miserable every weekend’
But eight races into the 2017 season, there’s not a lot to be had with Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 team.
Patrick, in her fifth full-time season in the Cup Series, is 30th in the points standings. That puts her behind Michael McDowell and Cole Whitt. A DNF last Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway was her third of the year. She hasn’t finished better than 17th (Atlanta).
But it’s all taken a toll on any optimism Patrick had at the beginning of the year.
“Like I probably told you at the beginning of the year, every year I come into it with hope,” Patrick said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Now that hope has kind of been crushed because we’ve been through enough races it’s not going to be like a light switch. But it’s kind of turned me into a light switch. It’s time for some honesty, it’s time for some figuring out what the hell we’re doing because this is not helping anybody.”
“It doesn’t really help anybody if I’m out there running 25th. I’m not sure that does a lot for me.”
Patrick’s finish of 36th at Bristol gave her an average finish of 27.1 through eight races. The last time she placed in the top 15 was when she finished 11th in last fall’s Bank of America 500, 15 races ago.
With Patrick not having much fun in her current position on the track, could there be a team or career change for the 35-year-old driver soon?
“Could mean either, to be honest,” Patrick said. “If I could do better with a different team then I would do it. I do love racing. But I don’t love being miserable every weekend like I am now. Let’s face it, the people around me probably aren’t that happy either. None of us want to go out there and not run well. In the mean time, nothing would be easier than just continuing.
“Continuing with the same people and with the same team if I could. But it’s also a matter of being realistic about what’s going to be possible and what makes sense and where I’m going to be the most successful. And everything takes care of itself when things go well on track.”
Patrick will next pilot her No. 10 Ford at Richmond International Raceway. In eight starts at the .75-mile track, Patrick has an average finish of 24th. But she earned her best finish there last fall when she placed 15th.
Stenhouse thought Earnhardt was mad at him. It turns out Earnhardt had just really enjoyed racing against Stenhouse.
The Roush Fenway Racing driver recounted the story to NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast in a discussion about his team’s improved performance this year. That includes earning his third top 10 of the season last Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Stenhouse needs three more top 10s to match his total from last season, which is a career high.
The driver of the No. 17 Ford attributes his team’s improvement to his crew chief Brian Pattie and the work of the aero department.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Stenhouse said. “I feel like we have made to gain. But to get that last gain we’re looking for, where we’re running top fives, top 10s all the time, it’s hard to get past those cars in front of us that we’re looking for.”
Watch the video for the full interview.
NASCAR America: Trevor Bayne: Roush Fenway cars at the front ‘are there to stay’
Things have been looking up for Roush Fenway Racing this season, and that’s been seen in the performance of its drivers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne.
“The improvements we’ve made as an organization at Roush Fenway Racing are coming to a head,” Bayne told NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast. “I think Ricky and I run within one or two spots of each other all race long, every weekend. Our consistency’s there.”
Bayne finished 11th at Bristol, one spot shy of earning his second top 10 of the season. His only one so far came in the Daytona 500. He’s finished in the top 15 five times.
Last season, Bayne earned five top 10s, with the first coming in the spring Bristol race.
Bayne believes his improved competition level may catch some drivers, like Clint Bowyer, off guard.
“When they catch the No. 6 car, they think, ‘Oh man, I’m going to be able to get by him easy because he’s probably not as fast as us, he’s a 25th-place car,'” Bayne said. “But now we’re able to run top 10, so guys like Clint expect to be able to pass you in a lap. But you’re at Bristol and it’s difficult to pass and you have to hold your spot because there’s a line of guys behind them.”
Bayne says drivers will soon realize the Roush cars “are there to stay.”
Watch the video for the full interview.
Xfinity Spotlight Q&A with Ross Chastain, watermelon farmer turned race car driver
A surprised Chastain didn’t like the look he saw in Clements’ eyes.
“It was over before I knew it man,” Chastain told NBC Sports. “It wasn’t even something I decided to do in my mind. This got real bad, real quick. The look in his face. … To see his face like that, he was red. Had the crazy eye look. Just a bunch of yelling and carrying on. All of a sudden it was done. His crew was rushing me and I was backing up and my crew came running in to save my butt basically.”
The two drivers met in the NASCAR hauler after the race and shook hands. Chastain said they’ll be fine going forward. Though he says “I stand by what I did,” the incident still bothered him four days later.
“I hate it,” Chastain said. “Not how I want to represent everyone around me or myself. The people that sponsor me. I’m a role model for kids. I do a lot with elementary schools. That’s probably what I feel the worst about. People out there seeing it, or reading about it and just getting a glimpse of what they think I’m like and that sticking with them into the future even though that’s not who I am.”
Chastain, a native of Alfa, Florida, grew up working on his families’ watermelon farm before his racing career started at 13 driving a FastTruck. After two years in the Camping World Truck Series, including one with Brad Keselowski Racing, Chastain is in his third year of full-time Xfinity competition.
The following Q&A has been edited and condensed.
—
NBC Sports: What was your “Welcome to the Xfinity Series moment”?
Chastain: I hope it was about winning the first race I ever ran in the No. 4 car at Daytona in 2015. We were running (third) when we took the white flag and then we all got together and wound up in the grass. … That was definitely my first one and the one people still bring up. We were in a really good position because it ended up Ryan Reed, he was pushing me when I slid off the track, that was going into Turn 1. He came back around and won the dang thing. We were in the right spot and that’s really hard to do at those speedways, but we would have had a really good shot coming back to the checkered flag.
NBC Sports: You mentioned you went to the July Daytona race growing up. What do you remember about the first race you ever went to?
Chastain: It rained. Pretty much rained every July there in Daytona. We watched Jeff Gordon win a bunch. That was back when DEI was big and they were winning races. I was a Gordon fan, so obviously I was pulling for the Pespi car and Jeff. That’s what I looked forward to after we got done with watermelons. It was time to pack up the camper and go to Daytona.
NBC Sports: What’s day-to-day life like on a watermelon farm?
Chastain: It’s hot. We plant in early January, try to get our plants in the ground the first week of January. They’re harvesting now. They started a few weeks ago. This time of year is normally good if you got a good crop. Watermelons are leaving so that means money is coming in, so life’s good. We get paid once a year, so you’ve got to budget everything throughout the rest of the year. It’s a good times right now out at the watermelon field. But the end of the summer into whatever winter is down in South Florida, all the money is going out, so you definitely feel the pains of that. We don’t actually live on the farm per say. The farm is about 15 minutes north of the house. But we’re there everyday, early in the morning. You just work till dark is when you get off. This time of year is some late days.
NBC Sports: If you were competing in the Cup Series Bristol race, what would be your intro song?
Chastain: Oh man, it would have to be the “Watermelon Crawl” (by Tracy Byrd) the first time at least. That goes without saying. That would be the obvious choice right off the bat.
NBC Sports: Do you remember the first time you saw your face or name on merchandise?
Chastain: No, I don’t. I do all my own. I order it. I’ve never had anybody blindly order merchandise for me. I’m part of the art work process and unfortunately, the payment process.
NBC Sports:What do you do as part of the art process?
Chastain: You call the shirt company. I’ve got a group out of Kannapolis, North Carolina, that does all mine. It’s Omega Graphics. I just call over there and usually go sit down if I’m going to do something new and sit down with the art team. I start talking and they start sketching and when I say ‘No, that’s not what I’m looking for,’ they ball it up and start again. We do it old school, scratching it out on a piece of paper and then they draw it up on a computer. … Probably the coolest thing we’ve done is a diecast of the No. 4 car, the full watermelon car. That’s the coolest piece of merchandise we’ve done through Lionel. They did 500 of them so that was a big step for me to take that and get those made. Lionel let me do it. They don’t let anybody make diecasts these days. They’re pretty stingy with their production time. It took a little while but we finally got it pulled off.
NBC Sports: What’s your least favorite part of race day?
Chastain: Probably getting ready to leave the hotel. When I wake up I’m ready to be at the track. I just want to be there and be getting ready and going through the car and everything. A lot of race mornings are pretty early because of qualifying being ahead of the race. I get impatient. I’m in a hurry to get to the race track in the mornings, so it’s a quick shower, brush your teeth and let’s go. I don’t like riding with people to the track, because when I’m ready, I’m ready to go. Unfortunately, I’m a lot like my father and grandfather in those aspects that I said I would never be like.
NBC Sports: What was your first car?
Chastain: I had a ’76 Jeep pickup, three speed with a wood bed on the back. Just at the farm is what I drove around growing up. So that’s pretty much what I learned to drive a stick shift with, other than the tractors, but that’s a totally different mindset for a tractor versus a street vehicle truck.
NBC Sports: You went to college?
Chastain: I did a semester, plus two weeks. Then I got my first full-time ride in the Truck series. I had to put that on hold.
NBC Sports:Where did you go?
Chastain: FGCU down in South Florida. Florida Gulf Coast University.
Chastain: We lived down there in Fort Meyers. I was able to live at home and go to the university and all that. … I started the fall semester 2011. I can’t claim it because I didn’t finish it. Which is how most NASCAR drivers are. They come in out of high school and they make a big deal about them going to college and racing. If you check back in with them within that year it’s usually the college has stopped and they’re still racing. But they don’t broadcast that.