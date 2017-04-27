NASCAR America: Trevor Bayne: Roush Fenway cars at the front ‘are there to stay’

Things have been looking up for Roush Fenway Racing this season, and that’s been seen in the performance of its drivers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne.
“The improvements we’ve made as an organization at Roush Fenway Racing are coming to a head,” Bayne told NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast. “I think Ricky and I run within one or two spots of each other all race long, every weekend. Our consistency’s there.”
Bayne finished 11th at Bristol, one spot shy of earning his second top 10 of the season. His only one so far came in the Daytona 500. He’s finished in the top 15 five times.
Last season, Bayne earned five top 10s, with the first coming in the spring Bristol race.
Bayne believes his improved competition level may catch some drivers, like Clint Bowyer, off guard.
“When they catch the No. 6 car, they think, ‘Oh man, I’m going to be able to get by him easy because he’s probably not as fast as us, he’s a 25th-place car,'” Bayne said. “But now we’re able to run top 10, so guys like Clint expect to be able to pass you in a lap. But you’re at Bristol and it’s difficult to pass and you have to hold your spot because there’s a line of guys behind them.”
Bayne says drivers will soon realize the Roush cars “are there to stay.”
Xfinity Spotlight Q&A with Ross Chastain, watermelon farmer turned race car driver
A surprised Chastain didn’t like the look he saw in Clements’ eyes.
“It was over before I knew it man,” Chastain told NBC Sports. “It wasn’t even something I decided to do in my mind. This got real bad, real quick. The look in his face. … To see his face like that, he was red. Had the crazy eye look. Just a bunch of yelling and carrying on. All of a sudden it was done. His crew was rushing me and I was backing up and my crew came running in to save my butt basically.”
The two drivers met in the NASCAR hauler after the race and shook hands. Chastain said they’ll be fine going forward. Though he says “I stand by what I did,” the incident still bothered him four days later.
“I hate it,” Chastain said. “Not how I want to represent everyone around me or myself. The people that sponsor me. I’m a role model for kids. I do a lot with elementary schools. That’s probably what I feel the worst about. People out there seeing it, or reading about it and just getting a glimpse of what they think I’m like and that sticking with them into the future even though that’s not who I am.”
Chastain, a native of Alfa, Florida, grew up working on his families’ watermelon farm before his racing career started at 13 driving a FastTruck. After two years in the Camping World Truck Series, including one with Brad Keselowski Racing, Chastain is in his third year of full-time Xfinity competition.
The following Q&A has been edited and condensed.
NBC Sports: What was your “Welcome to the Xfinity Series moment”?
Chastain: I hope it was about winning the first race I ever ran in the No. 4 car at Daytona in 2015. We were running (third) when we took the white flag and then we all got together and wound up in the grass. … That was definitely my first one and the one people still bring up. We were in a really good position because it ended up Ryan Reed, he was pushing me when I slid off the track, that was going into Turn 1. He came back around and won the dang thing. We were in the right spot and that’s really hard to do at those speedways, but we would have had a really good shot coming back to the checkered flag.
NBC Sports: You mentioned you went to the July Daytona race growing up. What do you remember about the first race you ever went to?
Chastain: It rained. Pretty much rained every July there in Daytona. We watched Jeff Gordon win a bunch. That was back when DEI was big and they were winning races. I was a Gordon fan, so obviously I was pulling for the Pespi car and Jeff. That’s what I looked forward to after we got done with watermelons. It was time to pack up the camper and go to Daytona.
NBC Sports: What’s day-to-day life like on a watermelon farm?
Chastain: It’s hot. We plant in early January, try to get our plants in the ground the first week of January. They’re harvesting now. They started a few weeks ago. This time of year is normally good if you got a good crop. Watermelons are leaving so that means money is coming in, so life’s good. We get paid once a year, so you’ve got to budget everything throughout the rest of the year. It’s a good times right now out at the watermelon field. But the end of the summer into whatever winter is down in South Florida, all the money is going out, so you definitely feel the pains of that. We don’t actually live on the farm per say. The farm is about 15 minutes north of the house. But we’re there everyday, early in the morning. You just work till dark is when you get off. This time of year is some late days.
NBC Sports: If you were competing in the Cup Series Bristol race, what would be your intro song?
Chastain: Oh man, it would have to be the “Watermelon Crawl” (by Tracy Byrd) the first time at least. That goes without saying. That would be the obvious choice right off the bat.
NBC Sports: Do you remember the first time you saw your face or name on merchandise?
Chastain: No, I don’t. I do all my own. I order it. I’ve never had anybody blindly order merchandise for me. I’m part of the art work process and unfortunately, the payment process.
NBC Sports:What do you do as part of the art process?
Chastain: You call the shirt company. I’ve got a group out of Kannapolis, North Carolina, that does all mine. It’s Omega Graphics. I just call over there and usually go sit down if I’m going to do something new and sit down with the art team. I start talking and they start sketching and when I say ‘No, that’s not what I’m looking for,’ they ball it up and start again. We do it old school, scratching it out on a piece of paper and then they draw it up on a computer. … Probably the coolest thing we’ve done is a diecast of the No. 4 car, the full watermelon car. That’s the coolest piece of merchandise we’ve done through Lionel. They did 500 of them so that was a big step for me to take that and get those made. Lionel let me do it. They don’t let anybody make diecasts these days. They’re pretty stingy with their production time. It took a little while but we finally got it pulled off.
NBC Sports: What’s your least favorite part of race day?
Chastain: Probably getting ready to leave the hotel. When I wake up I’m ready to be at the track. I just want to be there and be getting ready and going through the car and everything. A lot of race mornings are pretty early because of qualifying being ahead of the race. I get impatient. I’m in a hurry to get to the race track in the mornings, so it’s a quick shower, brush your teeth and let’s go. I don’t like riding with people to the track, because when I’m ready, I’m ready to go. Unfortunately, I’m a lot like my father and grandfather in those aspects that I said I would never be like.
NBC Sports: What was your first car?
Chastain: I had a ’76 Jeep pickup, three speed with a wood bed on the back. Just at the farm is what I drove around growing up. So that’s pretty much what I learned to drive a stick shift with, other than the tractors, but that’s a totally different mindset for a tractor versus a street vehicle truck.
NBC Sports: You went to college?
Chastain: I did a semester, plus two weeks. Then I got my first full-time ride in the Truck series. I had to put that on hold.
NBC Sports:Where did you go?
Chastain: FGCU down in South Florida. Florida Gulf Coast University.
Chastain: We lived down there in Fort Meyers. I was able to live at home and go to the university and all that. … I started the fall semester 2011. I can’t claim it because I didn’t finish it. Which is how most NASCAR drivers are. They come in out of high school and they make a big deal about them going to college and racing. If you check back in with them within that year it’s usually the college has stopped and they’re still racing. But they don’t broadcast that.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. might have announced his impending retirement Tuesday from the Cup Series, but his team hasn’t given up on a return appearance.
Crew chief Greg Ives told Marty Snider in a NASCAR America interview that the No. 88 team was trying to get Earnhardt “to commit to four speedway races next year. We’ll see how that works out. We had some light moments, had some fun. Obviously we have a lot of work to do throughout the rest of 2017 and to stay focused on that.”
Ives said Earnhardt broke the news to the team Tuesday morning.
“I think initially when everyone heard, there was probably a big gulp like, ‘OK, we knew the day was coming at some point,’ but you’re never prepared for it,” Ives said. “Dale did a great job of going through that recovery process. It was a long road, he proved to everybody that he could come back and be competitive and go out on his own terms.
“He was very honest about what the shop meant to him. He told some stories about past situations when he first came over to the shop and how intimidated he might have been by the success of Jimmie (Johnson) and Jeff (Gordon). Everyone opened their arms, put their best foot forward and here we are today.”
Ives said the team would be able to stay focused during the last 28 races of Earnhardt’s career.
“I think we knew in back of mind at some point it may happen,” he said. “Maybe we were surprised it happened yesterday. We know where Dale’s at. He’s been transparent and honest of where he’s at in his life. We’ll go out and stay focused. That comfort is there. We understand where we need to be. You’re in position to where you’re going to track to have some fun.”
