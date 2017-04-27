NASCAR America: Comparing achievements of The King, The Intimidator and Jimmie Johnson

With NASCAR’s two-week stint at Charlotte Motor Speedway looming next month, the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will have an all-day “Test Fest” next Tuesday at the 1.5-mile track.
Fans will be able to attend the test, which goes from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET.
Cup drivers Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney (Team Penske) and Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing) will be among the drivers participating in the Xfinity portion of test, which goes from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Either Denny Hamlin or Erik Jones will be among the four drivers who test for Joe Gibbs Racing. Truck driver Christopher Bell will be one of the four.
The Truck Series will run from 3 – 9 p.m. ET
Frontstretch grandstands will be open to the public. Speedway Club members, season ticket holders, race ticket holders and fans who purchase Cup tickets on Tuesday can watch the test from the infield pit suites and will receive guided garage tours.
Fans will also be able to participate in “Spin to Win” games that reward participants with free parking, concession bucks (good for food and drinks on race weekends), camping discounts or half-price adult tickets to the Hisense 4K TV 300 on May 27.
Here’s all the drivers and teams participating in the test.
Xfinity Series
Chip Ganassi Racing: Tyler Reddick, Brennan Poole
Stewart-Haas Racing: Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer
JGL Racing: Dakoda Armstrong
GMS Racing: Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy
JR Motorsports: Elliott Sadler, Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier, William Byron
Richard Childress Racing: Brandon Jones, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric
Joe Gibbs Racing: Matt Tifft, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin or Erik Jones
Brandonbilt Motorsports: Brandon Brown
Biagi DenBeste Racing: Casey Mears
Roush Fenway Racing: Darrell Wallace Jr., Ryan Reed
Kaulig Racing: Blake Koch
Team Penske: Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney
Camping World Truck Series
Hattori Racing: Ryan Truex
Kyle Busch Motorsports: Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, Myatt Snider
GMS Racing: Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley, Kaz Grala, Spencer Gallagher
Brad Keselowski Racing: Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe
ThorSport Racing: Cody Coughlin, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger
Red Horse Racing: Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters
NEMCO Motorsports: John Hunter Nemechek
AM Racing: Austin Wayne Self
Brandonbilt Motorsports: Brandon Brown
MDM Motorsports: Brandon Jones
Young’s Motorsports: Austin Hill
