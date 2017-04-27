Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Harvick, Keselowski part of Xfinity, Truck ‘Test Fest’ at Charlotte on Tuesday

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

With NASCAR’s two-week stint at Charlotte Motor Speedway looming next month, the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will have an all-day “Test Fest” next Tuesday at the 1.5-mile track.

Fans will be able to attend the test, which goes from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET.

Cup drivers Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney (Team Penske) and Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing) will be among the drivers participating in the Xfinity portion of test, which goes from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Either Denny Hamlin or Erik Jones will be among the four drivers who test for Joe Gibbs Racing. Truck driver Christopher Bell will be one of the four.

The Truck Series will run from 3 – 9 p.m. ET

Frontstretch grandstands will be open to the public. Speedway Club members, season ticket holders, race ticket holders and fans who purchase Cup tickets on Tuesday can watch the test from the infield pit suites and will receive guided garage tours.

Fans will also be able to participate in “Spin to Win” games that reward participants with free parking, concession bucks (good for food and drinks on race weekends), camping discounts or half-price adult tickets to the Hisense 4K TV 300 on May 27.

Here’s all the drivers and teams participating in the test.

Xfinity Series
Chip Ganassi Racing: Tyler Reddick, Brennan Poole

Stewart-Haas Racing: Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer

JGL Racing: Dakoda Armstrong

GMS Racing: Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy

JR Motorsports: Elliott Sadler, Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier, William Byron

Richard Childress Racing: Brandon Jones, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric

Joe Gibbs Racing: Matt Tifft, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin or Erik Jones

Brandonbilt Motorsports: Brandon Brown

Biagi DenBeste Racing: Casey Mears

Roush Fenway Racing: Darrell Wallace Jr., Ryan Reed

Kaulig Racing: Blake Koch

Team Penske: Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney

Camping World Truck Series
Hattori Racing: Ryan Truex

Kyle Busch Motorsports: Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, Myatt Snider

GMS Racing: Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley, Kaz Grala, Spencer Gallagher

Brad Keselowski Racing: Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe

ThorSport Racing: Cody Coughlin, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger

Red Horse Racing: Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters

NEMCO Motorsports: John Hunter Nemechek

AM Racing: Austin Wayne Self

Brandonbilt Motorsports: Brandon Brown

MDM Motorsports: Brandon Jones

Young’s Motorsports: Austin Hill

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives you a final preview of the coming weekend at Richmond International Raceway.

Krista Voda hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. Kelli Stavast, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan join here from NBC Charlotte.

What to expect from tonight’s episode:

· First came racing on Monday. Then Tuesday came with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement news. Now, it’s time to look ahead to Richmond this weekend. Will Jimmie Johnson claim his third straight win and tie another NASCAR legend on the all-time wins list? Or will Joe Gibbs Racing finally get their first win of the season at a track where they’ve excelled?

· NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Michigan. We head for Dixie Motor Speedway, where Michigan natives Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones proved their worth on the road to NASCAR stardom.

Danica Patrick: ‘I don’t love being miserable every weekend’

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

For Danica Patrick, her NASCAR career is all “about having fun.”

But eight races into the 2017 season, there’s not a lot to be had with Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 team.

Patrick, in her fifth full-time season in the Cup Series, is 30th in the points standings. That puts her behind Michael McDowell and Cole Whitt. A DNF last Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway was her third of the year. She hasn’t finished better than 17th (Atlanta).

Her struggles come as Stewart-Haas Racing is deep in a legal battle with Patrick’s former sponsor, Nature’s Bakery.

But it’s all taken a toll on any optimism Patrick had at the beginning of the year.

“Like I probably told you at the beginning of the year, every year I come into it with hope,” Patrick said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Now that hope has kind of been crushed because we’ve been through enough races it’s not going to be like a light switch. But it’s kind of turned me into a light switch. It’s time for some honesty, it’s time for some figuring out what the hell we’re doing because this is not helping anybody.”

“It doesn’t really help anybody if I’m out there running 25th. I’m not sure that does a lot for me.”

Patrick’s finish of 36th at Bristol gave her an average finish of 27.1 through eight races. The last time she placed in the top 15 was when she finished 11th in last fall’s Bank of America 500, 15 races ago.

Even with her hope crushing results so far, Patrick has a lot going for her off the track. Next year she’ll publish her first fitness and health book, “Pretty Intense.” In January, she launched her “Warrior by Danica Patrick” fashion line.

With Patrick not having much fun in her current position on the track, could there be a team or career change for the 35-year-old driver soon?

“Could mean either, to be honest,” Patrick said. “If I could do better with a different team then I would do it. I do love racing. But I don’t love being miserable every weekend like I am now. Let’s face it, the people around me probably aren’t that happy either. None of us want to go out there and not run well. In the mean time, nothing would be easier than just continuing.

“Continuing with the same people and with the same team if I could. But it’s also a matter of being realistic about what’s going to be possible and what makes sense and where I’m going to be the most successful. And everything takes care of itself when things go well on track.”

Patrick will next pilot her No. 10 Ford at Richmond International Raceway. In eight starts at the .75-mile track, Patrick has an average finish of 24th. But she earned her best finish there last fall when she placed 15th.

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

After the Auto Club 400 earlier this year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. got out of his car and beat on the window of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford.

Stenhouse thought Earnhardt was mad at him. It turns out Earnhardt had just really enjoyed racing against Stenhouse.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver recounted the story to NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast in a discussion about his team’s improved performance this year. That includes earning his third top 10 of the season last Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Stenhouse needs three more top 10s to match his total from last season, which is a career high.

The driver of the No. 17 Ford attributes his team’s improvement to his crew chief Brian Pattie and the work of the aero department.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Stenhouse said. “I feel like we have made to gain. But to get that last gain we’re looking for, where we’re running top fives, top 10s all the time, it’s hard to get past those cars in front of us that we’re looking for.”

Watch the video for the full interview.

By Nate RyanApr 27, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

Steve Letarte tweeted a photo Tuesday of his family standing with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy, saluting the strong bonds they share.

He nearly picked a shot that wasn’t quite as family friendly … but said just as much about his friendship with the 14-time most popular driver.

“I was scrolling through the pictures in my phone, and I was a millisecond away from showing 15 overly served guys on a Wednesday night in 2014,” Letarte said with a laugh on the NASCAR on NBC podcast, describing a night of celebrating with Earnhardt and the No. 88 team at Margaritaville in Las Vegas just two weeks after winning the Daytona 500. “We sat around outside as friends for hours and drank buckets and buckets of beer and enjoyed each other’s company.

“I have a picture of us around sundown, and everyone has their arm around each other, and it’s the coolest picture.”

Letarte also has a photo of the sun coming up after an all-night party at Earnhardt’s property following their final win together in October 2014 at Martinsville Speedway, showing that “it is about the relationships” for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

“It’s infectious,” Letarte said. “I was fortunate enough to win the Daytona 500 with him. But if I had to give back his friendship or the trophy, I’d give back the trophy.

“The accomplishments of my career are not the trophies. They’re easy to measure and easy to discuss, but the accomplishments of my career are  walking down pit road and seeing crew chiefs, car chiefs, people that were my engineers that I have I helped along in my career because that’s how I got there. Jeff Gordon, Ray Evernham and Robbie Loomis helped me in my career.”

Earnhardt will remain a fixture in NASCAR after his 2017 retirement from the Cup Series as a team owner with JR Motorsports. He also is slated to drive in at least two Xfinity races and has hinted there could be more in the Camping World Truck Series and Late Models.

Letarte said it could depend on how the world adapts to Earnhardt being a part-time driver.

“It’s all how the racing community will respect him,” he said. “He would drive forever. Will the fan base be OK if Dale Jr. runs fifth in an Xfinity car? Will the fan base be OK if he goes to Martinsville and runs seventh to six young kids. Will the fan base be OK if he can’t dominate in a lower series? Because he’s not going to dominate, he’s going because he loves to race. If he could wear a costume, he’d go run a Late Model at Myrtle Beach now. That’s how he is.

“He’s smart enough to know he can’t be Dale Earnhardt Jr. and have all these partners and be this persona and be able to just hide. He can’t do both. So if the world will allow him, he’ll race a lot. I don’t know if the world is ready for that.”

Letarte said NASCAR is ready to handle the departure of Earnhardt on the heels of exits by Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, making the case that youth such as Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will fill the void left by the superstars.

“If everyone goes on stage, there still is only one spotlight,” he said. “There’s only room for how many people can be in the spotlight. There’s no argument Dale Jr. is a spotlight driver, as are Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon. The spotlight can’t shine on someone else until it shuts off on someone. It’s not doomsday, and everyone is going to start cheering for soccer.”

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone. It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.