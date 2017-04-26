Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR announces penalties from Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

NASCAR suspended Xfinity crew chief Greg Erwin one race and fined him $10,000 because the Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney failed post-race front body inspection heights after finishing second last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR also noted that it was an encumbered finish and docked the team 10 car owner points for the L1 infraction.

That was the only penalty in the Xfinity Series. NASCAR did not penalize Ross Chastain for punching Jeremy Clements during a red flag in that race. Clements went to the infield care center to ice his left eye. He returned to race when the event resumed.

The only penalty in the Cup series from Bristol was to the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team of Martin Truex Jr. NASCAR fined crew chief Cole Pearn $10,000 for a loose lug nut. It’s the second such penalty for the team this season. Pearn also was fined $10,000 after a lug nut violation at Las Vegas.

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

 

There were numerous storylines that emerged from Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s announcement Tuesday that he would retire at the end of the 2017 NASCAR Cup season.

NASCAR TALK was all over the Earnhardt announcement with comprehensive blanket coverage with our team of Nate Ryan, Dustin Long, Daniel McFadin and Jerry Bonkowski.

If you missed one or some of our stories or videos, here’s a convenient list for you to go through and learn everything and anything related to Junior’s announcement:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the special texts he received from Rick Hendrick and Kenny Chesney

By Nate RyanApr 26, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. received hundreds of special text messages after his retirement announcement Tuesday, but one in particular stayed with him.

Team owner Rick Hendrick reaffirmed what he told his driver after the closing question of the news conference: What late seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt would have said about his son.

“Rick texted me after the press conference to reiterate his comment about my father and knowing my father well and how he would have felt,” Earnhardt told NBCSN’s Marty Snider during an exclusive interview airing Wednesday at 6 p.m. on NASCAR America. “That means so much to me. It says a lot about Rick that it’s important to him to let me know these things.

“I trust Rick’s judgment. I know sometimes you hear, ‘Man, your father would be really proud.’ I’ve heard that a lot in my life. It’s hard to tell whether that person is just trying to make you feel good or trying to add to the moment. You don’t really know what that means.

“Rick really set me straight yesterday to be sure I was aware of how Dad would feel. I always get those questions (about) what would your dad think about this or that, and it’s hard to really be clear on exactly what he would think about some things in this world. Yesterday was very clear.”

What was the coolest text received by the 14-time most popular driver?

It came from a country music superstar.

“Kenny Chesney, that was cool,” Earnhardt said. “We communicate quite a bit. That was nice. I got so many long, long texts that were incredible from so, so many people.

“We have so many friendships, people you might not even see, but you stay in contact. So many texts from folks that were really, really touching and made my day. That kind of support. A lot of folks I’ve known all my life.

“When I was doing my speech, I worried I sounded monotone, and I wonder if anyone’s bored, I hate they have to suffer through this. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh man, you did good,’ so it’s great to get that positive feedback.”

Watch the full interview with the Hendrick Motorsports driver at 6 p.m. today on NBCSN’s NASCAR America, which will have reaction from host Carolyn Manno and analysts Kyle Petty and Greg Biffle.

Does Dale Earnhardt Jr. want to be NASCAR’s version of Peyton Manning?

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

 

Nationwide Insurance has kept former NFL great Peyton Manning busy during retirement with a series of humorous commercials that include the infamous “Nationwide is on your side” jingle.

During his opening remarks at Tuesday’s retirement announcement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took time to recognize his family’s long-standing relationship with the company.

“Steve Rasmussen, Terrance Williams and Jim McCoy, all the folks at Nationwide, our partnership goes back a very long time,” Earnhardt said. “Maybe you guys heard it, but the Earnhardt family has been with Nationwide for more than 30 years.”

But then Earnhardt snuck in a suggestion that many people may not have caught immediately: once he retires from Cup after this season, he’d like to continue doing commercials for the company in a similar way that Manning has during his retirement.

“But what I’m proud of more is we’ve accomplished a lot in the last 10 years,” Earnhardt said. “I hope you guys are as proud as I am, and by the way, Jim, I know you’re here in the room. I’m just going to say what everyone else here in the room is thinking, your brilliant use of the retired Peyton Manning is to be commended, if not replicated.”

You could almost hear the wheels turning in Earnhardt’s head with some ideas for funny commercials.

Here’s some of Manning’s more memorable post-retirement commercials for Nationwide:

Team Penske’s appeal hearing to be rescheduled

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

Team Penske’s hearing before the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, which was to have been held Wednesday night, has been rescheduled for 7:45 a.m. May 9, NBC Sports has learned. The meeting needed to be rescheduled because of an illness to the Final Appeals Officer.

This will be the final appeal for Team Penske in this matter.

NASCAR suspended crew chief Paul Wolfe for three races and fined him $65,000 and docked Brad Keselowski and Team Penske 35 points each because Keselowski’s car failed the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.

The team sat Wolfe out at Auto Club Speedway, counting toward one of the three races the penalty called for him to miss, but he was back on the pit box for Martinsville — where Keselowski won — Texas and Bristol as the matter went through the appeals process.

At this time, the team plans to have Wolfe at Richmond International Raceway this weekend.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld NASCAR’s penalty after an April 12 hearing.

A hearing before Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss was scheduled for 6 p.m. ET today before a need to reschedule arose.

Car owner Roger Penske said after Keselowski’s win at Martinsville that the team was challenging the consistency of NASCAR’s procedures. The team claims that it was permitted only one attempt to pass post-race inspection on the LIS platform while others have gotten multiple attempts previously.

“I think that consistency is really important to me from an officiating perspective,’’ Penske said April 2 at Martinsville. “We’ll have a chance to go and talk about our side of the story. We might get nothing, but I think at least maybe we can make the sport better.”

