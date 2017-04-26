NASCAR America: Sadler happy fans got to see honest side of Dale Jr.

Veteran NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler has known Dale Earnhardt Jr. for almost his entire life.
The lifelong friendship led to Junior bringing Sadler to JR Motorsports a few years back to race in the Xfinity Series.
But Junior isn’t Sadler’s boss, per se. He’s more like a partner – which goes back to their friendship.
Sadler talked on Wednesday’s NASCAR America about his long friendship with Junior, what Junior has done and meant to Sadler, and Sadler’s thoughts about one of his best friends’ retirement.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. might have announced his impending retirement Tuesday from the Cup Series, but his team hasn’t given up on a return appearance.
Crew chief Greg Ives told Marty Snider in a NASCAR America interview that the No. 88 team was trying to get Earnhardt “to commit to four speedway races next year. We’ll see how that works out. We had some light moments, had some fun. Obviously we have a lot of work to do throughout the rest of 2017 and to stay focused on that.”
Ives said Earnhardt broke the news to the team Tuesday morning.
“I think initially when everyone heard, there was probably a big gulp like, ‘OK, we knew the day was coming at some point,’ but you’re never prepared for it,” Ives said. “Dale did a great job of going through that recovery process. It was a long road, he proved to everybody that he could come back and be competitive and go out on his own terms.
“He was very honest about what the shop meant to him. He told some stories about past situations when he first came over to the shop and how intimidated he might have been by the success of Jimmie (Johnson) and Jeff (Gordon). Everyone opened their arms, put their best foot forward and here we are today.”
Ives said the team would be able to stay focused during the last 28 races of Earnhardt’s career.
“I think we knew in back of mind at some point it may happen,” he said. “Maybe we were surprised it happened yesterday. We know where Dale’s at. He’s been transparent and honest of where he’s at in his life. We’ll go out and stay focused. That comfort is there. We understand where we need to be. You’re in position to where you’re going to track to have some fun.”
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is unsure how the rest of his life will look now that he’s made the decision to retire.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Greg Biffle and Kyle Petty discussed how Junior’s time away last season prepared him for his retirement decision.
Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Code 3 Associates will partner with One Cure initiative for three races on Danica Patrick‘s car this season and that Code 3 Associates will add another race on Patrick’s car.
Code 3 Associates is using its partnership with One Cure, a project led by the Colorado State University Flint Animal Cancer Center, will be on Patrick’s car at Kansas Speedway (May 13), the Monster Energy Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 20) on All-Star weekend and Aug. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Code 3 Associates will serve as the primary sponsor of Patrick’s car June 25 at Sonoma Raceway.
“We need a new way to find potential cures for cancer, and pets may provide the answer,” said Dr. Rodney Page, director of the Flint Animal Cancer Center. “Cancer is cancer, so what is learned in pets being treated for cancer holds promise to benefit people and vice versa. This approach is known as comparative or translational oncology, and it is the core of the One Cure concept. This partnership helps educate more people about comparative oncology and improves the lives of all cancer patients, whether they have two legs or four.”
“Code 3 Associates has championed animal welfare for more than 25 years, and One Cure allows us to take what’s learned from treating animals that are fighting cancer to people who are fighting the same battle,” added Nan Stuart, founder, Code 3 Associates. “Danica and Stewart-Haas Racing have been strong advocates for animal welfare and this extension of our partnership with them helps more people understand and appreciate One Cure’s mission.”
The car for Kansas will feature the upcoming “Wonder Woman” movie on it. The movie debuts June 2.
