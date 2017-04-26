Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

My Home Tracks: 50 states in 50 shows — Maryland

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we continued the My Home Track series of checking out short track racing in all 50 states.

Tuesday, we visited the state with two nicknames: “The Free State” and the “Old Line State.”

While Maryland doesn’t have a major NASCAR track, Dover International Speedway in Delaware and Richmond International Raceway in Virginia aren’t all that far away.

But if you really want grassroots, downhome racing, check out one of the nation’s premier short tracks: Potomac Speedway.

NASCAR America: Dale Jr. was honest, captivating during announcement

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

During Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, NBC Sports’ Marty Snider described Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement announcement as being honest, passionate and captivating — speaking from the heart in front of a packed house. Here is Snider’s report from the press conference.

 

 

Long: Amid anxiety over retiring NASCAR drivers, a new era emerges

2 Comments
By Dustin LongApr 25, 2017, 11:29 PM EDT

It’s easy to lament where NASCAR is headed with Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring from the Cup series after this season.

Fans have bid farewell to Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards (well, he may return) since last year. Then came Tuesday’s news about Earnhardt.

And it won’t be long before seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and former champions Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick reach the end of their careers.

For long-time fans, this is crushing news. Drivers they have grown accustomed to seeing on TV nearly every weekend from late February to the middle of November are leaving. In comes a new crop of drivers that fans are not as comfortable with or knowledgable about.

Picking a new favorite driver isn’t made on a whim for many fans. If you’re going to pledge your loyalty, one has to be all in.

And that’s why this could be one of the greatest times in the sport for young drivers.

Now is your time Kyle Larson. Now is your time Chase Elliott. Now is your time Ryan Blaney.

Now it is time for all the young drivers to make their mark on the sport, reach out to the fan base and become the leaders who will guide NASCAR for the coming years.

From 2000-02, fans fretted about the transition NASCAR went through. That period brought Earnhardt, Johnson, Harvick, Kenseth, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch into the series.

They combined to change the sport on the track — with how they raced — and off the track — with how they presented themselves.

Their roles increased as Dale Jarrett, Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin, Ricky Rudd and others retired. Many fans worried that the new drivers could never replace their favorites.

But it’s not about replacing. It’s about moving forward. Just as it is now.

No driver can replace Earnhardt. No one can or will be asked to shoulder so much of the sport as Earnhardt has throughout his career.

No driver can replace Gordon, who helped usher in the sport’s most popular era — not bad for a kid who was known to crash often his rookie year.

No driver can replace the cantankerous Stewart, who became a fan favorite for his gruff, tell-it-like-it-is manner and his fearlessness on the track.

That’s the thing. The young drivers just need to be themselves, not someone else.

They also must win. That will grow their fan base and give them a powerful voice for years to come.

They’re starting to gain power.

Consider the drivers age 26 and under. It includes Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Larson, Elliott and Blaney.

That doesn’t even include those in the Xfinity Series, which features William Byron, Ryan Reed, Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer, among others.

And in the Camping World Truck Series, there’s Christopher Bell, Todd Gilliland, John Hunter Nemechek, Harrison Burton and Kaz Grala.

No one could have anticipated that Johnson, who had one Xfinity win before moving to Cup, would go on to tie Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most championships.

Somewhere in this group of young drivers there’s a multi-time champion. Maybe a couple of them. Maybe one who wins more than five championships.

Maybe one who changes the sport in ways one can’t even imagine.

Dale Jarrett on Dale Jr: ‘If he were my son I know I’d be extremely proud of him’ (video)

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT

At the end of his retirement press conference Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., was asked what he thought his late father, Dale Earnhardt, Sr., would say about the moment 18 years in the making.

“I’ve always let other people tell me what dad would think in a certain situation,” Earnhardt said. “I never would have assumed he was proud of me when he was alive. I certainly wouldn’t make that mistake after he passed. I just never felt like I was worthy of assuming that of him.”

NASCAR America analyst Dale Jarrett is confident his former friend and competitor would be proud of what his son has accomplished during his NASCAR career, especially when it comes to developing future stars of the sport.

“He could have sat back and taken himself away from all that and said, ‘Ok, I’m just going to drive, I don’t want to do any of these other things and help other drivers get opportunities to come along in the sport,'” an emotional Jarrett said, citing 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski. “The way he’s gone about this, it just makes me proud. If he were my son, I know I’d be extremely proud of him. I’m just proud to call him a friend. Because you appreciate when people are put in difficult situations, how they’re going to respond. He responded by winning races and doing everything he could to make this sport bigger and better.”

Watch the video for Jarrett’s full comments on Earnhardt’s retirement.

 

NASCAR America: Jeff Burton on Dale Jr.’s continued impact on NASCAR after retirement

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT

During his retirement announcement Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. made sure everyone knew he wasn’t leaving the sport for good.

“I’m not going to quit working,” Earnhardt said. “There’s a feeling of being an asset to something. I don’t have to be the guy holding the trophy. Being a part of that success, I really enjoy. I really enjoy making people happy and doing stuff as a team.”

NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton called into Tuesday’s show to gives his take on what Earnhardt’s impact on the sport will be following his retirement from the Cup Series. His passion for the sport will include his ownership of JR Motorsports.

“It’s so important for that Xfinity Series to be healthy,” Burton said. “As a car owner, I think Dale Jr. being involved is huge. Dale has perspective much like Kyle Petty. His father was in the sport, now he’s in the sport. They have a perspective that I think is very, very healthy for us to listen to. Because it’s not a perspective that everybody has.”

Watch the video the full conversation with Burton.