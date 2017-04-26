Does Dale Earnhardt Jr. want to be NASCAR’s version of Peyton Manning?

Nationwide Insurance has kept former NFL great Peyton Manning busy during retirement with a series of humorous commercials that include the infamous “Nationwide is on your side” jingle.
During his opening remarks at Tuesday’s retirement announcement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took time to recognize his family’s long-standing relationship with the company.
“Steve Rasmussen, Terrance Williams and Jim McCoy, all the folks at Nationwide, our partnership goes back a very long time,” Earnhardt said. “Maybe you guys heard it, but the Earnhardt family has been with Nationwide for more than 30 years.”
But then Earnhardt snuck in a suggestion that many people may not have caught immediately: once he retires from Cup after this season, he’d like to continue doing commercials for the company in a similar way that Manning has during his retirement.
“But what I’m proud of more is we’ve accomplished a lot in the last 10 years,” Earnhardt said. “I hope you guys are as proud as I am, and by the way, Jim, I know you’re here in the room. I’m just going to say what everyone else here in the room is thinking, your brilliant use of the retired Peyton Manning is to be commended, if not replicated.”
You could almost hear the wheels turning in Earnhardt’s head with some ideas for funny commercials.
Here’s some of Manning’s more memorable post-retirement commercials for Nationwide:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the special texts he received from Rick Hendrick and Kenny Chesney
Dale Earnhardt Jr. received hundreds of special text messages after his retirement announcement Tuesday, but one in particular stayed with him.
Team owner Rick Hendrick reaffirmed what he told his driver after the closing question of the news conference: What late seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt would have said about his son.
“Rick texted me after the press conference to reiterate his comment about my father and knowing my father well and how he would have felt,” Earnhardt told NBCSN’s Marty Snider during an exclusive interview airing Wednesday at 6 p.m. on NASCAR America. “That means so much to me. It says a lot about Rick that it’s important to him to let me know these things.
“I trust Rick’s judgment. I know sometimes you hear, ‘Man, your father would be really proud.’ I’ve heard that a lot in my life. It’s hard to tell whether that person is just trying to make you feel good or trying to add to the moment. You don’t really know what that means.
“Rick really set me straight yesterday to be sure I was aware of how Dad would feel. I always get those questions (about) what would your dad think about this or that, and it’s hard to really be clear on exactly what he would think about some things in this world. Yesterday was very clear.”
What was the coolest text received by the 14-time most popular driver?
It came from a country music superstar.
“Kenny Chesney, that was cool,” Earnhardt said. “We communicate quite a bit. That was nice. I got so many long, long texts that were incredible from so, so many people.
“We have so many friendships, people you might not even see, but you stay in contact. So many texts from folks that were really, really touching and made my day. That kind of support. A lot of folks I’ve known all my life.
“When I was doing my speech, I worried I sounded monotone, and I wonder if anyone’s bored, I hate they have to suffer through this. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh man, you did good,’ so it’s great to get that positive feedback.”
Watch the full interview with the Hendrick Motorsports driver at 6 p.m. today on NBCSN’s NASCAR America.
Team Penske’s hearing before the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, which was to have been held Wednesday night, has been rescheduled for 7:45 a.m. May 9, NBC Sports has learned.
This will be the final appeal for Team Penske in this matter.
NASCAR suspended crew chief Paul Wolfe for three races and fined him $65,000 and docked Brad Keselowski and Team Penske 35 points each because Keselowski’s car failed the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.
“I think that consistency is really important to me from an officiating perspective,’’ Penske said April 2 at Martinsville. “We’ll have a chance to go and talk about our side of the story. We might get nothing, but I think at least maybe we can make the sport better.”
A Hendrick Motorsports executive said Wednesday there is no timetable – or concern – for finding Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s replacement in the No. 88 Chevrolet.
“Obviously it’s an important decision for us, and one we’re going to take our time, and we’re going to find the right person, the right fit for all the factors that go into that,” Hendrick Motorsports general manager Doug Duchardt said during “The Morning Drive” on the SiriusXM NASCAR channel. “We really don’t have a timeline on that. I feel real fortunate in the talent we have around us, and so I feel like we’re going to be in a good spot no matter where we land. We’re going to take our time and make the right decision for that car, the sponsors and the fans.”
In the release announcing Earnhardt’s retirement after the 2017 season, Hendrick said it would “announce plans for 2018 team alignment at a later date.” Asked to elaborate on those plans Tuesday, Hendrick said, “we’ve got a lot of people to consider, meaning (sponsors), and we’ve just been talking to them. Priority one is to get everything prepared, get the day over with, and then we’ll take time to decide what we do there.”
There would seem to be a short list of internal and external candidates depending on the direction that the team chooses with the ride. There also are the options of weighing a long-term deal vs. a one-year stopgap.
It appears that a new driver might have to be accompanied by a new sponsorship deal. Nationwide said it’s re-evaluating its contract with the No. 88 beyond the 2017 season at Hendrick (though it plans to continue the business relationship with Earnhardt), but Duchart said the plan is to run four cars next season regardless.
“I haven’t heard any conversation like that at all,” he said of cutting back to three cars next year. “On the sponsor search side, we’re really happy with the partners we have, and we think they’re happy with us. We’re going to sit down with them and work thought the transition so we’re optimistic about that. I haven’t heard any sort of dialogue like that.”
Dale Earnhardt Jr. succeeded in desire to ‘leave some kind of mark’ from Hendrick tenure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In the moments before explaining his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a quick stroll through his 18-year career.
Wearing a suit and a striped tie, Earnhardt had to walk by four large portraits depicting high points of Cup career.
The first two represented his eight full seasons with Dale Earnhardt Inc., the second pair his 10 seasons with Hendrick Motorsports.
First, there was Earnhardt and his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., smiling after his victory in the 2000 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Then came a shot of Earnhardt hoisting the trophy following his emotional Pepsi 400 win at Daytona International Speedway, five months after his father’s death on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
The third portrait, the largest of the four, showed one of his recent wins in a Daytona 500 qualifying race. Next to it, a picture displayed Earnhardt’s joyous celebration of his lone Martinsville win in 2014.
Not pictured was the win Earnhardt believes allowed him to “leave some kind of mark” on the team he joined in 2008: the 2014 Daytona 500.
The moment marked the end of a very long winter for Earnhardt. It was only his third win with Hendrick in seven years and his first outside the state of Michigan since 2006.
“Winning the Daytona 500, I always kind of wanted to leave some kind of mark here,” Earnhardt said. “Jimmie Johnson‘s got them all over the place. He’s marking up this joint left and right.”
“This joint” is the Team Center on the Hendrick Motorsports’ campus, where Earnhardt’s announcement was held.
As Earnhardt made his remarks, facing him on the opposite side of the room were 16 red, tie-shaped banners. One for each national NASCAR series title Hendrick Motorsports has earned since 1995.
Four belong to Jeff Gordon and the last seven belong to Johnson.
None has Earnhardt’s name.
On the wall to his left was the “Milestone Wins” display.
Under graphics of the outlines of Daytona, Darlington Raceway, Charlotte and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, each win by a Hendrick driver in the Daytona 500, Southern 500, Brickyard 400, Coke 600 and Bank of America 500 is listed.
Among 47 victories observed, Earnhardt’s only contribution is that Daytona 500 win under the lights, which launched a career resurgence with seven wins in two seasons.
And Earnhardt is OK with that.
“I wanted to leave some kind of mark that somebody would know I was here,” Earnhardt said. “When we won that Daytona 500, that made me feel good about my impression on the company. It’s always fun to win with Rick, because like I said, that’s what he loves the most.”
There’s still 28 races left in Earnhardt’s Cup career. Twenty-eight chances to have fun. Among them are the Coke 600, Brickyard 400, Southern 500 and Bank of America 500.
And a few entries on the “Milestone” wall could lead to a banner on the ceiling.
Eventually, stage hands took down those four pictures.
But Earnhardt’s mark on the wall – and the sport – remain.