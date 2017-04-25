Statements from Brian France, Chevrolet on Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement announcement

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France issued the following statement following Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s official announcement Tuesday afternoon that he would retire at season’s end:
“Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the most recognizable athletes in the world, unequivocally serving as the sport’s most popular driver for more than a decade.
“His passion for the sport will leave an impact on NASCAR that will be felt over its entire history. Over his 20-plus year career, Dale has proven himself a leader with a deep commitment to so many areas of the sport – all the way to its roots.
“We’re excited about the next chapter of his NASCAR career and wish him success for the remainder of 2017.”
Earnhardt has raced only in a Chevrolet his entire racing career.
That prompted Mark Reuss, Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, to also issue a statement:
“Dale Jr. is more than just a racer and competitor. He is a true champion. He was born into a racing family, grew up around the sport, worked as a service technician in his father’s Chevrolet dealership and became a successful NASCAR driver, Chevrolet Dealer and team owner. Dale Jr. has always been part of our Chevrolet family.
“We know that Dale Jr. is going to have a positive influence on the sport and for our brand for many years to come. We look forward to continuing our partnership with JR Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet.
“Most importantly, Dale Jr. will always be our friend and we thank him for his tremendous contributions as a driver for Chevrolet.”
Retirement means a new chapter for Dale Jr., but it’s also bittersweet (video)
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement announcement today touched a number of the NASCAR on NBC team members, as they all either raced or worked with him on or off the racetrack.
For further insight and analysis about Earnhardt Jr.’s announcement, tune in to NASCAR America tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Here’s what several members of the NASCAR on NBC team said about Junior calling it a career at season’s end:
* Steve Letarte, Earnhardt’s former crew chief and current NASCAR on NBC analyst: “I don’t think Dale Jr. can be measured as just a race car driver, because he is so much more than that. Dale is all encompassing. He carried the popularity of a sport on his shoulders. Anyone who tries to separate what he does behind the wheel to what he does in the sport, doesn’t know Dale Jr.”
* Dale Jarrett, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and current NASCAR on NBC analyst: “This is a big loss for the sport. Dale Jr. has had what I believe will be a Hall of Fame career. I admire the way he has always handled everything, and at times carried the sport on his back.”
* Jeff Burton, former NASCAR Cup driver and current NASCAR on NBC analyst – “Dale has been a positive influence on this sport for years. His passion for NASCAR is clear, and I am sure he will continue to be a force within the sport for years to come. The retirement decision is a tough one, but I know Dale has thought it through. I’m happy he can make the choice when he feels it is the right time.”
* Kyle Petty, former NASCAR Cup driver and current NASCAR on NBC analyst: “With Chase Elliott, Daniel Suárez and Erik Jones, we are witnessing a changing of the guard. It is cyclical in sports. Bill France Sr. started this sport, and it survived when he was gone. NASCAR survived when we lost Dale Earnhardt Sr., and it survived when “The King” left. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has meant and will continue to mean so much to this sport and so many people. He will be missed, but this sport is bigger than any one person.”