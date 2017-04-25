NASCAR world reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement announcement

Tuesday morning’s news that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2017 season has sent earthquake-like shock waves throughout the sports world, as well as the social media universe.
Earnhardt will formally announce his retirement at a press conference later this afternoon, which will be covered thoroughly by us at NASCAR Talk.
Here’s some of the top posts from social media on Junior’s bombshell announcement (we’ll be updating throughout the day, so please check back):
After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017.
Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017
Excited 4 new chapters professionally w/ @DaleJr & our team of great people. And for he & @AmyEarnhardt & family time for us all!
— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) April 25, 2017
Fully support his decision although I've watched he and my dad all my life. It will be a little different for sure. https://t.co/mBYVbpfatz
— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) April 25, 2017
Been up since 4. 😐
Woke up like 😳
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 25, 2017
Now we know why…
You've helped make this a better sport for so many of us, we wish you all the best in your retirement.👍🏻😃 https://t.co/9Ze6JZgZ70
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 25, 2017
Gonna be different not watching my boss but also one of my closes friends in the sport retire but so proud of him and what he represents!! https://t.co/elXxIW6TD9
— Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) April 25, 2017
I'm really excited for the next chapter in @DaleJr and @AmyEarnhardt lives. JR has made #NASCAR so much better and will continue to do so.
— Mark Martin (@markmartin) April 25, 2017
Really bummed to see a career come to an end, but crazy excited to see where it goes from here. #Bossman #Hero @DaleJr https://t.co/0WsWVb10Dz
— Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) April 25, 2017
I'm happy for @DaleJr . Hardest thing in the world to pull yourself away from something you have been doing for so long. He put his time in
— Brian Keselowski (@KeselowskiBrian) April 25, 2017
You've been by his side through it all… the good, the bad and the crazy. I'm happy for your family as Dale embarks on this new chapter. 😘 https://t.co/okA99VBTgh
— DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) April 25, 2017
Good reason to be up early, congrats my friend on an amazing career, enjoy the heck out of the next 6 months #futurehalloffamer https://t.co/lBVcGkgeX3
— Regan Smith (@ReganSmith) April 25, 2017
Proud of @Dalejr for making his own decision, on his own terms. He has been good for this sport, on and off the racetrack. #Respect
— Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) April 25, 2017
We'll miss you guys in the sport so much but we're so proud of you both. Love you guys. 💙👍@DaleJr https://t.co/b7YrZcL8kY
— Sherry Pollex (@SherryPollex) April 25, 2017
— Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) April 25, 2017
Congrats to @DaleJr on one helluva run. I didn't think they would announce Carl's return till end of year though? Hmm!
— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) April 25, 2017
Looks like a quiet news day. Good for @DaleJr to go out his way and on his terms. https://t.co/jas1bzAi1H
— Brandon Igdalsky (@bigdalsky) April 25, 2017
Great memories racing @DaleJr I am pretty sure when you google "cool". Your picture shows up😃👍🏻
— Bobby Labonte (@Bobby_Labonte) April 25, 2017
.@DaleJr knows how much I respect him. Guy has been so unselfish his whole life. Glad he is taking care of himself and his family 👊
— Hermie Sadler (@HermieSadler) April 25, 2017
Happy for @DaleJr and wish him nothing but the best.. He has made all of us better through his career in many different ways.. pic.twitter.com/NUOZKo4jVa
— Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) April 25, 2017
Congratulations to @DaleJr On retiring. Dale jr gave US all half his life in the spot light. Have fun Jr and I love you.😀✌🏻🏁 pic.twitter.com/ty4sCJi9Vm
— Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) April 25, 2017
There's still time to change your mind. 😔 https://t.co/Mp08U8RI9K
— Heather (@88s_allmine) April 25, 2017
@DaleJr can I come to your retirement party? Please.
— Mike Clifton (@MikeClifton9) April 25, 2017
Woke up to the news about @DaleJr great career son. Wanna come race a Funny Car? @TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/VlS6Qijzmt
— John Force (@JohnForce_FC) April 25, 2017
Happy for ya @DaleJr, nothing but respect. Let's end it on a good note this year 👊🏼
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) April 25, 2017
Excited to see what the future holds for @DaleJr, think he will be just as captivating and influential off track as he was while on track.
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) April 25, 2017
You're a hell of a friend and teammate @DaleJr, I'm really happy for you and @AmyEarnhardt. 🤙
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 25, 2017
I'm proud of my great friend @DaleJr for everything he's done for this sport. I'm even more proud of who he is as a man. Love you friend
— Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) April 25, 2017