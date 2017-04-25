Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Kyle Petty ‘always sad’ when a racer decides to retire

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

Kyle Petty discusses the cyclical nature of sports and NASCAR following the news that Dale Earnhardt Jr., will retire from Cup competition after 2017.

“Dale Jr. took somebody’s place at some point in time,” Petty said on NASCAR America. “Greg Biffle did, Kyle Petty did. Now it’s time for someone else to come along.

” … For me, I’m always sad when a driver retires. Because when you’re a little boy, and you go to sleep at night, you dream about holding onto that steering wheel, you dream about winning the Daytona 500, about winning races. … You dream about being in that race car and looking out that windshield. We witnessed a guy today start to put that dream in a box.”

NASCAR America: Jeff Burton on Dale Jr.’s continued impact on NASCAR after retirement

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT

During his retirement announcement Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. made sure everyone knew he wasn’t leaving the sport for good.

“I’m not going to quit working,” Earnhardt said. “There’s a feeling of being an asset to something. I don’t have to be the guy holding the trophy. Being a part of that success, I really enjoy. I really enjoy making people happy and doing stuff as a team.”

NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton called into Tuesday’s show to gives his take on what Earnhardt’s impact on the sport will be following his retirement from the Cup Series. His passion for the sport will include his ownership of JR Motorsports.

“It’s so important for that Xfinity Series to be healthy,” Burton said. “As a car owner, I think Dale Jr. being involved is huge. Dale has perspective much like Kyle Petty. His father was in the sport, now he’s in the sport. They have a perspective that I think is very, very healthy for us to listen to. Because it’s not a perspective that everybody has.”

Watch the video the full conversation with Burton.

Steve Letarte: Dale Jr. retirement timing shows commitment to fans (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT

Before be became a NASCAR on NBC analyst, Steve Letarte was Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2011 to 2014.

With Earnhardt’s retirement announcement Tuesday, Letarte said the timing shows Junior’s commitment to his fans because he didn’t want the information leaked.

Check out the video above.

Rick Hendrick: Retirement talk with Dale Jr. was emotional (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT

During Tuesday’s press conference where Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he’d retire from NASCAR Cup racing at the end of the current season, team owner Rick Hendrick reflected back.

It was March 29, 2017 and Earnhardt had just told Hendrick that he had decided to retire.

Hendrick recalled that conversation Tuesday, saying it was a very emotional conversation, but that it was a great feeling that both men were able to share so much about Junior’s decision and their relationship.

Check out the video above.

Focus turns to JR Motorsports for Dale Earnhardt Jr. after 2017 season

By Dustin LongApr 25, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What’s next for Dale Earnhardt Jr. after this season?

Even he’s not quite sure. He knows he’ll drive in at least two NASCAR Xfinity races in 2018, but there are no other specific plans for the 14-time most popular driver who has played a key role in helping the sport behind the scenes.

“I do have ambition to work,’’ Earnhardt said Tuesday at a press conference at Hendrick Motorsports. “I’m not going to quit working. There’s a feeling of being an asset to something. I don’t have to be the guy holding the trophy. Being a part of that success, I really enjoy. I really enjoy making people happy and doing stuff as a team.

“I think I can replicate that in the next chapter of my life. Certainly excited about all the things we’ve had going on with the (car) dealership (in Tallahassee, Florida) and Whisky River. We’re growing the Whisky River business into airport locations.’’

The business side of Earnhardt is not new to his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

“He loves finding talent, whether its drivers, whether its crew, office people,’’ she said. “Those things are very satisfying to him, and they’re very satisfying to me. Just over the last 18 to 24 months, he’s been so much more involved on the business front of everything. That’s just a maturity about him. What you see there and that excitement is to be more involved. We have to put his Sunday job first. At the end of this year ,we’ll be able to reprioritize things.’’

Car owner Rick Hendrick sees a key role for Earnhardt after this season.

“I’m excited about this second chapter in his life because we’re going to do a lot of it together,’’ Hendrick said. “But he also is still going to be in and around and visible in the sport, and help tap these young guys on the shoulder and really tutor them. Tell them what they’re doing wrong, what they could do better … because he’s been through all those cycles of life.’’

Earnhardt has had an affinity to help groom young drivers, including Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and William Byron, among others.

“I enjoy the race team that we have at JR Motorsports and the fact that we have graduated so many people,’’ Earnhardt said. “That’s something that I look forward to over the next several years is to continue to be a breeding ground for talented men and women that are mechanics and crew chiefs and drivers.’’

