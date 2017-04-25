NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Coverage of Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement news

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America, which airs from 6 – 7:30 p.m. ET, is devoted entirely to the news that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from NASCAR Cup Series competition after 2017.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Greg Biffle in Stamford, Connecticut. Kelli Stavast and Steve Letart joins them from NBC Charlotte. Jeff Burton will call in and Marty Sneider will report from Earnhardt’s press conference.

We’ll have highlights from the conference, plus reaction from the NASCAR community (including thoughts from “The King” Richard Petty) and discussion about what lies ahead for Earnhardt, Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR itself.

We’ll also continue NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows with a stop in Maryland! While the state hasn’t hosted top-level NASCAR racing in some time, it is home to one of the region’s premier short tracks at Potomac Speedway.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

