Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Heavy foot on pit road foils Kyle Larson once again at Bristol

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Kyle Larson did everything he could to win Monday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He led a race-high 203 laps in the 500-lap event, including dominating Stage 1, leading all 125 laps, as well as the first 77 laps in Stage 2.

But Larson, known for the heavy foot he has, saw that need for speed at the wrong time likely cost him the win.

When Erik Jones wrecked on Lap 422, Larson came to pit road and was too fast across two consecutive timing zones on the front straightaway en route to his pit stall.

“I was just pushing on pit road and messed up there,” Larson said after the race. “To start the race, I was the leader, I would run all my greens down pit road, and then once I fell back … down the straightaway I was running one red and flashed the second red real quick, and I guess that was all she wrote.”

NASCAR penalized Larson for speeding on pit road, dropping him to the back of the longest line, restarting in 20th place with 72 laps left in the race.

“Yeah, I knew I gave the race away there,” Larson said. “(I’m) disappointed in myself. I think I speed on pit road every single time I come to Bristol. So, I’ve got to clean that up.”

There’s that heavy foot admission once again.

Ironically, it was Larson’s first speeding penalty this season.

To his credit, Larson was able to quickly climb back up the grid, but couldn’t finish higher than sixth.

Still, Larson tried to a positive spin on things as he began to leave the track.

“I don’t know what more you could ask out of this place,” Larson said. “This is the best track we go to, most exciting place, and I love coming here.”

But he doesn’t like the way he came out of it once again, thanks to that darn heavy foot.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America: Dale Jarrett, Kelli Stavast recap Bristol driver performances

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 24, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

After waiting out 28 straight hours of rain, Monday’s rescheduled Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway produced a rather exciting race.

The addition of adhesive to the lower grove at the track gave drivers additional grip that led to side-by-side and even three-wide racing.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Kelli Stavast discussed the top driver performances in Monday’s race.

 

 

NASCAR America: My Home Track: Maine’s Oxford Plains, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 24, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT

 

NASCAR America’s My Home Track series continued Monday as we visited Maine, otherwise known as the Pine Tree State.

Not only is it a great state for racing, including places like Oxford Plains and Beach Ridge Motor Speedway, Maine also lays claim to NBCSN’s own Steve Letarte, who paid homage to his home state in Monday’s edition of NASCAR America.

NASCAR America: Bowyer’s determination to win fuels Stewart-Haas

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 24, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

Clint Bowyer‘s second place finish was his first since spring 2015 and his third since 2012.

And with the season he’s having in his first year with Stewart-Haas Racing, it’s very clear that Bowyer keeps getting closer and closer to his first Cup win since 2012.

On Monday’s NASCAR America, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett said Bowyer has the determination and drive to lead Stewart-Haas to victory lane, perhaps as early as next Sunday at Richmond.

 

 

NASCAR America: Adhesive added to Bristol surface helped Johnson win, better racing

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 24, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT

The application of a special adhesive to allow for greater grip at the bottom of the racing surface at Bristol Motor Speedway paid off for a number of drivers in Monday’s Food City 500.

Especially a guy who knows a little bit about winning: seven-time and defending NASCAR Cup champ Jimmie Johnson, who earned his 82nd career Cup triumph at Bristol.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Kelly Stavast examined both Johnson’s win and why the adhesive was an asset not just for Johnson but for the rest of the field, as well as making things more exciting for fans with increased side-by-side racing.