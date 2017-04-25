Dale Jarrett on Dale Jr: ‘If he were my son I know I’d be extremely proud of him’ (video)

At the end of his retirement press conference Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., was asked what he thought his late father, Dale Earnhardt, Sr., would say about the moment 18 years in the making.
“I’ve always let other people tell me what dad would think in a certain situation,” Earnhardt said. “I never would have assumed he was proud of me when he was alive. I certainly wouldn’t make that mistake after he passed. I just never felt like I was worthy of assuming that of him.”
NASCAR America analyst Dale Jarrett is confident his former friend and competitor would be proud of what his son has accomplished during his NASCAR career, especially when it comes to developing future stars of the sport.
“He could have sat back and taken himself away from all that and said, ‘Ok, I’m just going to drive, I don’t want to do any of these other things and help other drivers get opportunities to come along in the sport,'” an emotional Jarrett said, citing 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski. “The way he’s gone about this, it just makes me proud. If he were my son, I know I’d be extremely proud of him. I’m just proud to call him a friend. Because you appreciate when people are put in difficult situations, how they’re going to respond. He responded by winning races and doing everything he could to make this sport bigger and better.”
During his retirement announcement Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. made sure everyone knew he wasn’t leaving the sport for good.
“I’m not going to quit working,” Earnhardt said. “There’s a feeling of being an asset to something. I don’t have to be the guy holding the trophy. Being a part of that success, I really enjoy. I really enjoy making people happy and doing stuff as a team.”
NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton called into Tuesday’s show to gives his take on what Earnhardt’s impact on the sport will be following his retirement from the Cup Series. His passion for the sport will include his ownership of JR Motorsports.
“It’s so important for that Xfinity Series to be healthy,” Burton said. “As a car owner, I think Dale Jr. being involved is huge. Dale has perspective much like Kyle Petty. His father was in the sport, now he’s in the sport. They have a perspective that I think is very, very healthy for us to listen to. Because it’s not a perspective that everybody has.”
Before be became a NASCAR on NBC analyst, Steve Letarte was Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2011 to 2014.
With Earnhardt’s retirement announcement Tuesday, Letarte said the timing shows Junior’s commitment to his fans because he didn’t want the information leaked.
Kyle Petty discusses the cyclical nature of sports and NASCAR following the news that Dale Earnhardt Jr., will retire from Cup competition after 2017.
“Dale Jr. took somebody’s place at some point in time,” Petty said on NASCAR America. “Greg Biffle did, Kyle Petty did. Now it’s time for someone else to come along.
” … For me, I’m always sad when a driver retires. Because when you’re a little boy, and you go to sleep at night, you dream about holding onto that steering wheel, you dream about winning the Daytona 500, about winning races. … You dream about being in that race car and looking out that windshield. We witnessed a guy today start to put that dream in a box.”
During Tuesday’s press conference where Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he’d retire from NASCAR Cup racing at the end of the current season, team owner Rick Hendrick reflected back.
It was March 29, 2017 and Earnhardt had just told Hendrick that he had decided to retire.
Hendrick recalled that conversation Tuesday, saying it was a very emotional conversation, but that it was a great feeling that both men were able to share so much about Junior’s decision and their relationship.
