Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans to race during his Cup retirement

By Dustin LongApr 25, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While Dale Earnhardt Jr. will walk away from the NASCAR Cup Series after this season, he’ll drive at least two Xfinity races next year.

“You’ve not seen the last of me on the race track,’’ he said Tuesday.

Earnhardt, whose contract with Hendrick Motorsports expires after this season, announced that he will not drive the team’s No. 88 Chevrolet after this year.

Wanting to leave the series on his own terms after missing half of last season because of a symptoms related to a concussion, Earnhardt told car owner Rick Hendrick on March 29 he would not be back for the 2018 season.

Earnhardt stressed in a press conference that he’ll continue to race, though.

“I’m eager to explore new opportunities,’’ he said. “I don’t see myself really detaching from NASCAR. My intention is to still be a part of the sport on some level. In fact, I still have two Xfinity races to run for JR Motorsports for 2018. So even after this season is over, you’ve not seen the last of me on the race track.’’

And there could be more races.

“I told (wife) Amy I might slip off and run a 40 lapper at Hickory one night,’’ Earnhardt said. “So if I’m missing on a Saturday night, she might know where I’m at. But other than that, I don’t have any plans.’’

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, said she’s not sure how many Xfinity races he will run for JR Motorsports.

“It will depend on our car lineup,’’ she said. “We don’t have a lot of opportunity for a fifth car to run a lot of races, just because of resources. We’re currently partnered with three of the four teams for next year and the fourth one is on deck to be signed shortly. So there probably won’t be a ton of opportunity to do a lot of races with Dale.’’

The team has Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, William Byron and Michael Annett as its drivers this season.

What races Earnhardt, a two-time series champion, will run in the Xfinity Series have not been picked, Earnhardt Miller said. She said they will be with sponsors Unilever and Goody’s.

Earnhardt is scheduled to run in the Xfinity Series at Bristol in August and Richmond in September.

“My heart loves being in the car,’’ Earnhardt said. “I love driving. I enjoy it as much as I ever have.’’

Dale Jr.: Where does he go from here and what to expect (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

Now that he has announced his retirement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is looking forward to enjoying the remainder of his final season as a NASCAR Cup driver.

But at the same time, he said he’s not sure what to expect and may reach out to fellow former Cup drivers Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, who had differing viewpoints on how to approach their own retirements from Cup racing.

Check the video above to hear Earnhardt’s thoughts.

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Dad would have been proud of my career (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT

It’s one of the toughest questions to ask — and answer: What would your father have thought of your career?

That’s the question posed to Dale Earnhardt Jr. during his retirement announcement on Tuesday. Indeed, how would the late Dale Earnhardt, who died in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500, have judged his young son’s racing career?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got emotional answering that question, but believes his father would indeed have been proud of what he’s accomplished in his own racing career.

“I’ve always let other people tell me what dad would think in a certain situation,” Junior said. “I never would have assumed he was proud of me when he was alive. I certainly wouldn’t make that mistake after he passed. I just never felt like I was worthy of assuming that of him.

“I always was open to hearing from people who knew him real well and what they think he would think. I talked to some people in the past 24 hours that knew him pretty well and they’re pretty confident that he’d be very proud.

“There are a lot of things I’ve done over the last several years that he’d be pretty surprised. He’s probably somewhere already surprised. He wouldn’t tell me to my face but he’d probably tell Rick or anybody else that would listen that he was very proud of me, and then I’d have to go hear it from Rick.”

Team owner Rick Hendrick agreed with his driver, saying, “I knew your daddy pretty well.  I knew him real well.  He would be proud of the man that you are and what you’ve done for so many, and all the charities and all the good will that you’ve done.  He would be very, very, and is, is very proud of you.”

Rick Hendrick: No plans set for future of No. 88 after Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Twenty-seven days after Dale Earnhardt Jr. informed Rick Hendrick he wouldn’t race in the NASCAR Cup Series after 2017, Hendrick said “no” plans have been set for the future of the No. 88 Chevrolet.

“We’ve got a lot of people to consider being partners, like our sponsors,” Hendrick said Tuesday at Earnhardt’s retirement press conference. “We’ve just been talking to them. Priority one is to get everything prepared and get the day over with and we’ll take time to decide what we do then.”

The three-year deal with Nationwide, which will sponsor the car for 20 races this season, expires after this season. Jim McCoy, director of sports marketing for Nationwide, said no decision has been made on what to do.

“It’s still pretty early in all those conversations,” McCoy told NBC Sports. “Today was about Dale. We’re still kind of absorbing everything that took place with that. He’s been a great partner. We’re looking forward to continue that partnership. We’re evaluating our 2018 program, much like we would in any renewal year. Hendrick is a great partner. We’ll continue to look at all of our options for ’18.”

The 14-time most popular driver joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 and has driven the No. 88 in 312 starts up to Monday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt is scheduled to make his 631st and final Cup start Nov. 19 in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Three months later, the next driver for the No. 88 will make their debut at Daytona International Speedway.

Not long after the news was announced, NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan broke down a list of potential successors for Earnhardt, which includes Alex Bowman, Xfinity Series driver William Byron and Carl Edwards.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Coverage of Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement news

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America, which airs from 6 – 7:30 p.m. ET, is devoted entirely to the news that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from NASCAR Cup Series competition after 2017.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Greg Biffle in Stamford, Connecticut. Kelli Stavast and Steve Letart  joins them from NBC Charlotte. Jeff Burton will call in and Marty Sneider will report from Earnhardt’s press conference.

We’ll have highlights from the conference, plus reaction from the NASCAR community (including thoughts from “The King” Richard Petty) and discussion about what lies ahead for Earnhardt, Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR itself. 

 We’ll also continue NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows with a stop in Maryland! While the state hasn’t hosted top-level NASCAR racing in some time, it is home to one of the region’s premier short tracks at Potomac Speedway.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.