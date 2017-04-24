Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Truex wins Stage 2 of Food City 500; Earnhardt’s day ends early with wreck

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 24, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. won Stage 2 of Monday’s rain-rescheduled Food City 500.

Truex overtook Stage 1 winner Kyle Larson on Lap 204 and remained in command through Lap 250, the end of Stage 2.

Joey Logano was second, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Erik Jones, Larson, Denny Hamlin, Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Larson won the first stage, leading all 125 laps, and the first 78 laps of Stage 2 before yielding the race lead to Truex Jr., who finished second in Stage 1.

Larson nearly spun in Turn 2 on Lap 192, losing time in the process that would eventually allow Truex to be able to catch and ultimately pass him.

There were several incidents during the 125-lap Stage 2:

* On Lap 209, Kyle Busch blew a tire in Turn 2 and hit the wall, suffering moderate damage to the right front fender.

* Ryan Blaney took his Wood Brothers Racing Ford Fusion to the garage for a mechanical issue.

* On Lap 217, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hit the wall, suffering a broken oil cooler in the process, bringing his day to an early finish, as well.

“It got oil all over the engine compartment and then the car went straight into the wall,” Earnhardt told Fox Sports.

Earnhardt was sent to the infield medical center to be checked out from the impact, but told Fox “I feel good.”

Kyle Busch’s Bristol woes continue with Lap 210 accident in Food City 500

By Daniel McFadinApr 24, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Kyle Busch‘s recent bad luck at Bristol Motor Speedway rear its head again Monday on Lap 210 of the Food City 500.

Busch’s No. 18 Toyota was running in the high lane when appeared to lose a right-side tire and smacked the wall, giving him light damage on the right side.

Busch has been running in the top 10 for most of the race before the accident occurred. He had finished 10th in Stage 1 and placed 19th in Stage 2.

Busch placed 25th or worse in four of his last five starts at Bristol entering today’s race. Tire uses in the spring race last year ended his day in 38th and mechanical problems in the August race resulted in a 39th-place finish.

Busch, a five-time winner at the half-mile track, addressed his recent Bristol problems on Friday.

“A lot of it has been changing conditions with the track and others of it has been just issues in general,” Busch said. “We found we had an issue with our car last spring where we were blowing right front tires and that was self-inflicted, not driver, but us as a team with what we did in practice and stuff kind of alluded to it. Then last fall we had a great car and that thing was fast and we ended up breaking a part underneath the back holding the rear-end in the car. That was a part failure.

“… It’s just been frustrating the last few times of coming here and not really having the speed in order to run up in the lead and lead a lot of laps like I used to. When I used to win here each and every time, I would lead 250, 350, 400 laps or something like that. We were pretty dominant force and that’s kind of gone away and it would be nice to get those days back in the 18 camp.”

Busch entered the Food City 500 seventh in points.

Kyle Larson leads all 125 laps to win Stage 1 of Food City 500 at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 24, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Kyle Larson has gone through the opening segment of Monday’s weather-rescheduled Food City 500 like a dog with a bone: he refused to give up the lead throughout the entire 125 laps of Stage 1.

Larson started from the pole after Friday’s qualifying was rained out. Larson was awarded the pole because he’s the current leader in the NASCAR Cup standings.

The rest of the top-10 in Stage 1 were Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Denny Hamlin, AJ Allmendinger and Kyle Busch.

The only significant incident of the opening stage occurred on Lap 54. Kurt Busch spun on the backstretch and hit the inside wall nose-first. As cars slowed to avoid Busch as he came up the track, Chris Buescher ran into the back of Reed Sorenson.

Busch was able to get the damage repaired on his car, but Buescher suffered significant damage to his front end to bring an early close to his race.

The race was red-flagged for five minutes, 10 seconds as safety crews had to clean up a significant amount of oil and fluids from Buescher’s car.

While there was concern early that weather may impact the race, the latest weather radar shows most rain has dissipated and the race should be able to continue to its full scheduled 500 laps.

Here are the songs drivers picked for intros at Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 24, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Driver intos at Bristol Motor Speedway often are among the most anticipated all year because drivers get to pick the song to be played for their introduction.

Here is the list of songs drivers selected for today’s driver intros.

(List is based on starting lineup with pole-sitter Kyle Larson listed first)

Kyle Larson                “Hypnotize”                             Notorious B.I.G.

Chase Elliott               “Record Year”                         Eric Church

Martin Truex Jr.          “Flatliner”                                 Cole Swindell ft. Dierks Bentley

Brad Keselowski         “Where Are We Runnin”         Lenny Kravitz

Joey Logano               “Let Me Clear My Throat”       DJ Kool

Ryan Blaney               “Living the Dream”                  Sturgill Simpson

Kyle Busch                 “The Way I Am”                      Eminem

Jamie McMurray         “Thunderstruck”                      AC DC

Clint Bowyer                “How Country Feels”              Randy Houser

Kevin Harvick              “Tip It On Back”                      Dierks Bentley

Jimmie Johnson          “California Love”                     2 Pac

Trevor Bayne               “Run Devil Run”                     Crowder

Ryan Newman             “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”          Luke Bryan

Erik Jones                   “Takin’ Care of Business”       Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Kurt Busch                   “Walk This Way”                     Aerosmith

Denny Hamlin               “Jump Man”                            Drake & Future

Kasey Kahne                “Somebody Else Will”             Justin Moore

Aric Almirola                 “Hard Workin’ Man”                Brooks & Dunn

Dale Earnhardt Jr.         “Miles Apart”                           The Dangerous Summery

Austin Dillon                  “Ain’t No Mercy                       Rick Ross

Matt Kenseth                “The Shortest Straw”              Metallica

Daniel Suarez               “El Mariachi Loco”

Ty Dillon                        “No Problem”                          Chance the Rapper

AJ Allmendinger            “My Name is Human”             Highly Suspect

Paul Menard                  “Rockin’ in the Free World”     Neil Young

Chris Buescher              “Heavy is the Head”                Zac Brown Band

Michael McDowell          “Nothing I Can’t Do”                Tedashii feat. Lecrae

Danica Patrick                “Fight Song”                            Rachel Platten

Landon Cassill                “Electric Body”                                    A$AP Rocky

Cole Whitt                       “Believer”                                Imagine Dragons

Matt DiBenedetto            “Dream On”                            Aerosmith

David Ragan                   “Pickup Man”                          Joe Diffie

Corey LaJoie                   “Gimme Some Lovin’”          The Spencer Davis Group

Gray Gaulding                 “JuJu on That Beat”                Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall

Jeffrey Earnhardt             “Seal the Deal”                        Volbeat

Timmy Hill                        “My House”                             Flo Rida

Derrike Cope                    “Jungle”                                 X Ambassadors

Traction compound added to Bristol’s lower groove for today’s Cup race

Photo: Dustin Long
1 Comment
By Dustin LongApr 24, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

BRISTOL, NC — NASCAR and track officials added the traction compound PJ1 VHT to the lower groove of Bristol Motor Speedway’s corners about four hours before Monday’s Cup race.

The compound was sprayed on the lower surface on one pass through the corners. Earlier Monday, track officials ran the tire dragon for about an hour to also help the grip in the lower groove. That device drags tires to add rubber to the racing surface.

The purpose of these treatments is to make the lower groove the preferable groove in the corners, helping make the bump-and-run more likely.

“In discussions with NASCAR, we evaluated it and feel like it’s the right thing to do,’’ said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said of spraying the compound on the surface. “It’s what we planned to do from the beginning of the weekend was a possible treatment after every day and it goes with that.’’

  and on Facebook