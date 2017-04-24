Truex wins Stage 2 of Food City 500; Earnhardt’s day ends early with wreck

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. won Stage 2 of Monday’s rain-rescheduled Food City 500.

Truex overtook Stage 1 winner Kyle Larson on Lap 204 and remained in command through Lap 250, the end of Stage 2.

Joey Logano was second, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Erik Jones, Larson, Denny Hamlin, Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Larson won the first stage, leading all 125 laps, and the first 78 laps of Stage 2 before yielding the race lead to Truex Jr., who finished second in Stage 1.

Larson nearly spun in Turn 2 on Lap 192, losing time in the process that would eventually allow Truex to be able to catch and ultimately pass him.

There were several incidents during the 125-lap Stage 2:

* On Lap 209, Kyle Busch blew a tire in Turn 2 and hit the wall, suffering moderate damage to the right front fender.

* Ryan Blaney took his Wood Brothers Racing Ford Fusion to the garage for a mechanical issue.

* On Lap 217, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hit the wall, suffering a broken oil cooler in the process, bringing his day to an early finish, as well.

“It got oil all over the engine compartment and then the car went straight into the wall,” Earnhardt told Fox Sports.

Earnhardt was sent to the infield medical center to be checked out from the impact, but told Fox “I feel good.”

