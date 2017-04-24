Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Team Penske’s final appeal of penalty to Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 rescheduled to Wednesday

By Nate RyanApr 24, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

The hearing has been rescheduled for Team Penske’s final appeal of postrace penalties to Brad Keselowski’s after the March 19 race at Phoenix Raceway.

Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss will hear the case Wednesday at 6 p.m. after initially being slated to preside on Tuesday at 9 a.m

Crew chief Paul Wolfe was suspended for three races and fined $65,000, and Keselowski and the No. 2 Ford team were docked 35 points for failing the Laser Inspection System after a fifth place at Phoenix.

Wolfe’s suspension has been deferred by NASCAR during the appeal. He will work today’s postponed race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Wolfe sat out Fontana but returned at Martinsville Speedway (where Keselowski won) and at Texas Motor Speedway as the team appealed.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld NASCAR’s penalty after an April 12 hearing.

If Moss denies Penske’s appeal, Wolfe would miss the races at Richmond International Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Here are the songs drivers picked for intros at Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 24, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Driver intos at Bristol Motor Speedway often are among the most anticipated all year because drivers get to pick the song to be played for their introduction.

Here is the list of songs drivers selected for today’s driver intros.

(List is based on starting lineup with pole-sitter Kyle Larson listed first)

Kyle Larson                “Hypnotize”                             Notorious B.I.G.

Chase Elliott               “Record Year”                         Eric Church

Martin Truex Jr.          “Flatliner”                                 Cole Swindell ft. Dierks Bentley

Brad Keselowski         “Where Are We Runnin”         Lenny Kravitz

Joey Logano               “Let Me Clear My Throat”       DJ Kool

Ryan Blaney               “Living the Dream”                  Sturgill Simpson

Kyle Busch                 “The Way I Am”                      Eminem

Jamie McMurray         “Thunderstruck”                      AC DC

Clint Bowyer                “How Country Feels”              Randy Houser

Kevin Harvick              “Tip It On Back”                      Dierks Bentley

Jimmie Johnson          “California Love”                     2 Pac

Trevor Bayne               “Run Devil Run”                     Crowder

Ryan Newman             “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”          Luke Bryan

Erik Jones                   “Takin’ Care of Business”       Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Kurt Busch                   “Walk This Way”                     Aerosmith

Denny Hamlin               “Jump Man”                            Drake & Future

Kasey Kahne                “Somebody Else Will”             Justin Moore

Aric Almirola                 “Hard Workin’ Man”                Brooks & Dunn

Dale Earnhardt Jr.         “Miles Apart”                           The Dangerous Summery

Austin Dillon                  “Ain’t No Mercy                       Rick Ross

Matt Kenseth                “The Shortest Straw”              Metallica

Daniel Suarez               “El Mariachi Loco”

Ty Dillon                        “No Problem”                          Chance the Rapper

AJ Allmendinger            “My Name is Human”             Highly Suspect

Paul Menard                  “Rockin’ in the Free World”     Neil Young

Chris Buescher              “Heavy is the Hand”                Zac Brown Band

Michael McDowell          “Nothing I Can’t Do”                Tedashii feat. Lecrae

Danica Patrick                “Fight Song”                            Rachel Platten

Landon Cassill                “Electric Body”                                    A$AP Rocky

Cole Whitt                       “Believer”                                Imagine Dragons

Matt DiBenedetto            “Dream On”                            Aerosmith

David Ragan                   “Pickup Man”                          Joe Diffie

Corey LaJoie                   “Gimme Some Lovin’”          The Spencer Davis Group

Gray Gaulding                 “JuJu on That Beat”                Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall

Jeffrey Earnhardt             “Seal the Deal”                        Volbeat

Timmy Hill                        “My House”                             Flo Rida

Derrike Cope                    “Jungle”                                 X Ambassadors

Traction compound added to Bristol’s lower groove for today’s Cup race

By Dustin LongApr 24, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

BRISTOL, NC — NASCAR and track officials added the traction compound PJ1 VHT to the lower groove of Bristol Motor Speedway’s corners about four hours before Monday’s Cup race.

The compound was sprayed on the lower surface on one pass through the corners. Earlier Monday, track officials ran the tire dragon for about an hour to also help the grip in the lower groove. That device drags tires to add rubber to the racing surface.

The purpose of these treatments is to make the lower groove the preferable groove in the corners, helping make the bump-and-run more likely.

“In discussions with NASCAR, we evaluated it and feel like it’s the right thing to do,’’ said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said of spraying the compound on the surface. “It’s what we planned to do from the beginning of the weekend was a possible treatment after every day and it goes with that.’’

Monday’s Cup race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongApr 24, 2017, 5:00 AM EDT

Let’s try this again after Sunday’s race was postponed by rain.

Jimmie Johnson looks to win his second race in a row. Joe Gibbs Racing seeks its first victory of the year. Kyle Larson will look to win from the pole. There will be many more challengers in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the particulars for today’s Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command for drivers to start engines will be given at 1:01 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled for 1:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (266.5 miles) around the .533-mile, high-banked oval.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: It will be performed at 12:54 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 60 degrees at race time with a 20 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Carl Edwards led 276 laps on the way to winning this race a year ago. Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed second. Kurt Busch was third. Kevin Harvick led 128 laps en route to winning the August race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed second and Denny Hamlin was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Juan Pablo Montoya back at a NASCAR track but not looking for a full-time ride

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Juan Pablo Montoya last competed full-time in NASCAR in 2013 but says he wouldn’t mind coming back for a race or two. Just not a full season.

Montoya, who competed in Cup full-time from 2007-13 and won two races, was at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend to announce the sponsor for his Indianapolis 500 effort for Team Penske. The Indy 500 will be Montoya’s first race of the season after having competed full-time in IndyCar the past three seasons.

Asked if he misses NASCAR, Montoya said: “Stock car racing was fun, but I don’t need the every week thing. I don’t miss it at all. If you have kids and a family I mean honestly, no need.”

But Montoya said he would consider running another NASCAR race.

“If Roger (Penske) came to me and said we have another car, would I like to run Daytona 500, I would probably say yes,’’ Montoya said. “ But it needs to be done with a proper team. You know what I mean. If it is a proper team, it would be exciting.”

Montoya drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, making his NASCAR debut in 2006 after a six-year Formula One career that saw him win seven races.

Montoya finished a career-high eighth in points in 2009 in Cup. His two wins came at Sonoma (2007) and Watkins Glen (2010).

He looks forward to racing against Formula One’s Fernando Alonso in the Indianapolis 500 and would like to see more drivers cross over to other series.

“I think it would be nice for motorsports to do a little more of that because it’s just going to create a little more interest overall,’’ Montoya said. “It is something that it would be nice to see all motorsports to be able to see top drivers jump from one to the other just for one race.’’

