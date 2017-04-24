Team Penske’s final appeal of penalty to Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 rescheduled to Wednesday

Driver intos at Bristol Motor Speedway often are among the most anticipated all year because drivers get to pick the song to be played for their introduction.
Here is the list of songs drivers selected for today’s driver intros.
(List is based on starting lineup with pole-sitter Kyle Larson listed first)
Kyle Larson “Hypnotize” Notorious B.I.G.
Chase Elliott “Record Year” Eric Church
Martin Truex Jr. “Flatliner” Cole Swindell ft. Dierks Bentley
Brad Keselowski “Where Are We Runnin” Lenny Kravitz
Joey Logano “Let Me Clear My Throat” DJ Kool
Ryan Blaney “Living the Dream” Sturgill Simpson
Kyle Busch “The Way I Am” Eminem
Jamie McMurray “Thunderstruck” AC DC
Clint Bowyer “How Country Feels” Randy Houser
Kevin Harvick “Tip It On Back” Dierks Bentley
Jimmie Johnson “California Love” 2 Pac
Trevor Bayne “Run Devil Run” Crowder
Ryan Newman “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” Luke Bryan
Erik Jones “Takin’ Care of Business” Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Kurt Busch “Walk This Way” Aerosmith
Denny Hamlin “Jump Man” Drake & Future
Kasey Kahne “Somebody Else Will” Justin Moore
Aric Almirola “Hard Workin’ Man” Brooks & Dunn
Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Miles Apart” The Dangerous Summery
Austin Dillon “Ain’t No Mercy Rick Ross
Matt Kenseth “The Shortest Straw” Metallica
Daniel Suarez “El Mariachi Loco”
Ty Dillon “No Problem” Chance the Rapper
AJ Allmendinger “My Name is Human” Highly Suspect
Paul Menard “Rockin’ in the Free World” Neil Young
Chris Buescher “Heavy is the Hand” Zac Brown Band
Michael McDowell “Nothing I Can’t Do” Tedashii feat. Lecrae
Danica Patrick “Fight Song” Rachel Platten
Landon Cassill “Electric Body” A$AP Rocky
Cole Whitt “Believer” Imagine Dragons
Matt DiBenedetto “Dream On” Aerosmith
David Ragan “Pickup Man” Joe Diffie
Corey LaJoie “Gimme Some Lovin’” The Spencer Davis Group
Gray Gaulding “JuJu on That Beat” Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall
Jeffrey Earnhardt “Seal the Deal” Volbeat
Timmy Hill “My House” Flo Rida
Derrike Cope “Jungle” X Ambassadors
