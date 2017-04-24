Team Penske’s final appeal of penalty to Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 rescheduled to Wednesday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Juan Pablo Montoya last competed full-time in NASCAR in 2013 but says he wouldn’t mind coming back for a race or two. Just not a full season.

Montoya, who competed in Cup full-time from 2007-13 and won two races, was at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend to announce the sponsor for his Indianapolis 500 effort for Team Penske. The Indy 500 will be Montoya’s first race of the season after having competed full-time in IndyCar the past three seasons.

Asked if he misses NASCAR, Montoya said: “Stock car racing was fun, but I don’t need the every week thing. I don’t miss it at all. If you have kids and a family I mean honestly, no need.”

But Montoya said he would consider running another NASCAR race.

“If Roger (Penske) came to me and said we have another car, would I like to run Daytona 500, I would probably say yes,’’ Montoya said. “ But it needs to be done with a proper team. You know what I mean. If it is a proper team, it would be exciting.”

Montoya drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, making his NASCAR debut in 2006 after a six-year Formula One career that saw him win seven races.

Montoya finished a career-high eighth in points in 2009 in Cup. His two wins came at Sonoma (2007) and Watkins Glen (2010).

He looks forward to racing against Formula One’s Fernando Alonso in the Indianapolis 500 and would like to see more drivers cross over to other series.

“I think it would be nice for motorsports to do a little more of that because it’s just going to create a little more interest overall,’’ Montoya said. “It is something that it would be nice to see all motorsports to be able to see top drivers jump from one to the other just for one race.’’

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook