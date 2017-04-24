Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Team Penske’s final appeal of penalty to Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 rescheduled to Wednesday

By Nate RyanApr 24, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

The hearing has been rescheduled for Team Penske’s final appeal of postrace penalties to Brad Keselowski’s after the March 19 race at Phoenix Raceway.

Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss will hear the case Wednesday at 6 p.m. after initially being slated to preside on Tuesday at 9 a.m

Crew chief Paul Wolfe was suspended for three races and fined $65,000, and Keselowski and the No. 2 Ford team were docked 35 points for failing the Laser Inspection System after a fifth place at Phoenix.

Wolfe’s suspension has been deferred by NASCAR during the appeal. He will work today’s postponed race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Wolfe sat out Fontana but returned at Martinsville Speedway (where Keselowski won) and at Texas Motor Speedway as the team appealed.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld NASCAR’s penalty after an April 12 hearing.

If Moss denies Penske’s appeal, Wolfe would miss the races at Richmond International Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Monday’s Cup race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongApr 24, 2017, 5:00 AM EDT

Let’s try this again after Sunday’s race was postponed by rain.

Jimmie Johnson looks to win his second race in a row. Joe Gibbs Racing seeks its first victory of the year. Kyle Larson will look to win from the pole. There will be many more challengers in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the particulars for today’s Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command for drivers to start engines will be given at 1:01 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled for 1:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (266.5 miles) around the .533-mile, high-banked oval.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: It will be performed at 12:54 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 60 degrees at race time with a 20 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Carl Edwards led 276 laps on the way to winning this race a year ago. Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed second. Kurt Busch was third. Kevin Harvick led 128 laps en route to winning the August race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed second and Denny Hamlin was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Juan Pablo Montoya back at a NASCAR track but not looking for a full-time ride

By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Juan Pablo Montoya last competed full-time in NASCAR in 2013 but says he wouldn’t mind coming back for a race or two. Just not a full season.

Montoya, who competed in Cup full-time from 2007-13 and won two races, was at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend to announce the sponsor for his Indianapolis 500 effort for Team Penske. The Indy 500 will be Montoya’s first race of the season after having competed full-time in IndyCar the past three seasons.

Asked if he misses NASCAR, Montoya said: “Stock car racing was fun, but I don’t need the every week thing. I don’t miss it at all. If you have kids and a family I mean honestly, no need.”

But Montoya said he would consider running another NASCAR race.

“If Roger (Penske) came to me and said we have another car, would I like to run Daytona 500, I would probably say yes,’’ Montoya said. “ But it needs to be done with a proper team. You know what I mean. If it is a proper team, it would be exciting.”

Montoya drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, making his NASCAR debut in 2006 after a six-year Formula One career that saw him win seven races.

Montoya finished a career-high eighth in points in 2009 in Cup. His two wins came at Sonoma (2007) and Watkins Glen (2010).

He looks forward to racing against Formula One’s Fernando Alonso in the Indianapolis 500 and would like to see more drivers cross over to other series.

“I think it would be nice for motorsports to do a little more of that because it’s just going to create a little more interest overall,’’ Montoya said. “It is something that it would be nice to see all motorsports to be able to see top drivers jump from one to the other just for one race.’’

Burton: NASCAR drivers should remember that Bristol was built on the bottom, baby

By Jeff BurtonApr 23, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Editor’s note: The debate over racing at Bristol Motor Speedway has raged since the track was repaved in 2007, changing its single-groove dynamics. NBCSN analyst Jeff Burton, who won at Bristol in 2008, was at the 0.533-mile oval this weekend, and he disagreed with the opinions of drivers who believe the high line should be an option. Here are the thoughts of Burton:

BRISTOL, Tenn, – The glory days of Bristol Motor Speedway remain fresh in my mind. The noise from the grandstands during prerace ceremonies was so loud, it felt as if the entire facility was vibrating. You could feel the energy and excitement throughout the weekend.

As a driver, I knew I was in for an extremely challenging event with a good chance that I would be caught up in something that would cost me a good finish. I was nervous, anxious, and damn excited to get it all going. And even though they weren’t driving, the fans had the same emotions.

“It’s Bristol, baby!” wasn’t built on top-lane, multi-groove racing. It was built on a single groove on the bottom.

That was where you had to be, and the race was to get there. Drivers did what they had to do to make that happen.

It was really hard to pass, so you had to move someone or rely on patience and ability to get it done. At times during the race, you had to make a hole to keep from losing everything you had gained through hours of work.

It created the racing that we all clamor to watch. It made winning mean more because it wasn’t just difficult. It was really damn difficult.

So now I hear some claim the track isn’t fun or racy with the groove on the bottom.

Now, I do appreciate multi-groove racing but not at Bristol and Martinsville. The half-mile tracks aren’t 1.5-mile tracks, and that’s why they are special.

I do agree that when the groove moves to the top, it is better to have multi-groove racing, but I don’t think that’s as good as one lane on the bottom.

Let’s remember what created all of the memories and big moments for NASCAR racing at Bristol and Martinsville and understand that the path back to full grandstands and those great emotions at these tracks is clearly defined.

It’s by embracing and remembering what it used to be and doing what it takes it get it back.

NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rain has postponed the Food City 500 untiil Monday.

The race will be held at 1 p.m. ET Monday and will air live on Fox and PRN.

It rained most of the morning Sunday and the forecast called for rain all day. The area around the track is under a flash flood watch until early Monday.

The garage will open at 9 a.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. There will be a competition caution at Lap 60.

The wunderground.com weather site states it will be 62 degrees with a 15 percent chance of rain at 1 p.m. Monday in Bristol.

