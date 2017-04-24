Kyle Busch’s Bristol woes continue with Lap 210 accident in Food City 500

Kyle Busch‘s recent bad luck at Bristol Motor Speedway rear its head again Monday on Lap 210 of the Food City 500.

Busch’s No. 18 Toyota was running in the high lane when appeared to lose a right-side tire and smacked the wall, giving him light damage on the right side.

Busch has been running in the top 10 for most of the race before the accident occurred. He had finished 10th in Stage 1 and placed 19th in Stage 2.

Busch placed 25th or worse in four of his last five starts at Bristol entering today’s race. Tire uses in the spring race last year ended his day in 38th and mechanical problems in the August race resulted in a 39th-place finish.

Busch, a five-time winner at the half-mile track, addressed his recent Bristol problems on Friday.

“A lot of it has been changing conditions with the track and others of it has been just issues in general,” Busch said. “We found we had an issue with our car last spring where we were blowing right front tires and that was self-inflicted, not driver, but us as a team with what we did in practice and stuff kind of alluded to it. Then last fall we had a great car and that thing was fast and we ended up breaking a part underneath the back holding the rear-end in the car. That was a part failure.

“… It’s just been frustrating the last few times of coming here and not really having the speed in order to run up in the lead and lead a lot of laps like I used to. When I used to win here each and every time, I would lead 250, 350, 400 laps or something like that. We were pretty dominant force and that’s kind of gone away and it would be nice to get those days back in the 18 camp.”

Busch entered the Food City 500 seventh in points.