Today’s Cup race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Jimmie Johnson looks to win his second race in a row. Joe Gibbs Racing seeks its first victory of the year. Kyle Larson will looks to win from the pole. There will be many more challengers in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Here are the particulars for today’s Cup race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Kerry Earnhardt and Kelley Earnhardt Miller will give the command for drivers to start engines at 2:07 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled for 2:13 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (266.5 miles) around the .533-mile, high-banked oval.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 6:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Todd Smith, lead singer of Selah, will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Its coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 53 degrees at race time with a 86 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Carl Edwards led 276 laps on the way to winning this race a year ago. Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed second. Kurt Busch was third. Kevin Harvick led 128 laps en route to winning the August race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed second and Denny Hamlin was third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup