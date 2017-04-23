Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Dustin Long

NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rain has postponed the Food City 500 untiil Monday.

The race will be held at 1 p.m. ET Monday and will air live on Fox and PRN.

It rained most of the morning Sunday and the forecast called for rain all day. The area around the track is under a flash flood watch until early Monday.

The wunderground.com weather site states it will be 62 degrees with a 4 percent chance of rain at 1 p.m. Monday in Bristol.

Staff picks for Food City 500 at Bristol

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By NBC SportsApr 23, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to the NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. He has five wins here, more than any other track on the circuit, but none in more than six years. So he definitely is overdue, both on the 0.533-mile oval and for the 2017 season.

Dustin Long

Kyle Larson. The top lane becomes the fastest way around and Larson leads the way.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson. His breakout year continues with his first short-track win in “Thunder Valley.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Matt Kenseth. The four-time Bristol winner breaks out of the slump he’s been in to start the season and finally gives Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of the season.

Stage racing adds another element to racing on short tracks

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Even now, Chase Elliott can’t believe he won the second stage at Martinsville Speedway earlier this month.

Running second, Elliott was set to finish there until Ricky Stenhouse Jr. bumped Kyle Busch out of the way to get back on the lead lap. Stenhouse’s move sent Busch up the track and allowed Elliott to nip Busch, win the stage and earn a playoff point.

Stenhouse’s bump did more. It changed how drivers view stage racing. Now the leader has to be more aware as they run up on lapped traffic late in a stage what could happen. And those cars in danger of being lapped have an additional ploy they can use to try to stay on the lead lap.

I was blown away that that even happened,’’ Elliott said Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’ve gone a lap down a lot at Martinsville. And I can’t say that, man I’d have to really think about it a lot to move the leader out of the way to try to get my lap back. So, I don’t know what the situation was there, if there had been history. So it’s hard for me to really get involved. But it surprised me.’’

There was a bit of a history. Stenhouse recently told reporters that he was running in the top 10 at Atlanta and Busch was a lap down. Busch ran Stenhouse hard. Stenhouse eventually got by him but wore his tires and was passed before the stage ended and didn’t score any stage points. 

That experience and how strong his car was at Martinsville led to Stenhouse’s decision to move Busch. It worked. Stenhouse went on to finish 10th.

With the series back at a short track this weekend for the first time since that race, the bump and run might be used throughout the field at the end of a stage, especially with the lower groove likely the preferred line.

“I think you’ll see that here at Bristol as well, just depending on if things play out,’’ Stenhouse told NBC Sports. “It might be for 10th and 11th to get points or it might be for the win or for cars to stay on the lead lap.’’

It wouldn’t surprise Kurt Busch if there was such contact toward the end of a stage.

“I think that moment at Martinsville is a perfect definition to the stage racing,’’ he said. “It creates opportunities for many different things to happen, whether you’re a lapped car or you’re the leader. 

“Short tracks, superspeedways, road courses, those are the three types of tracks that I thought would be impacted the most by stage racing.”

Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 5:00 AM EDT

Jimmie Johnson looks to win his second race in a row. Joe Gibbs Racing seeks its first victory of the year. Kyle Larson will looks to win from the pole. There will be many more challengers in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the particulars for today’s Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Kerry Earnhardt and Kelley Earnhardt Miller will give the command for drivers to start engines at 2:07 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled for 2:13 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (266.5 miles) around the .533-mile, high-banked oval.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 6:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Todd Smith, lead singer of Selah, will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Its coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 53 degrees at race time with a 86 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Carl Edwards led 276 laps on the way to winning this race a year ago. Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed second. Kurt Busch was third. Kevin Harvick led 128 laps en route to winning the August race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed second and Denny Hamlin was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Family affair: Harrison Burton celebrates first K&N Pro Series East win with parents

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 22, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Harrison Burton has been to NASCAR’s Victory Lane before. But that was when his dad, NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, raced.

Saturday, Harrison Burton was in Victory Lane after winning his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race. Both his mom and dad were there to celebrate his first NASCAR win.

The 16-year-old Burton dominated Saturday’s rain-shortened Zombie Auto 125 at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning praise from current and former NASCAR competitors.

“One of my favorite races I can recall of my dad winning was here at Bristol,’’ Harrison Burton said of his father’s victory in 2008. “Me and my sister were jumping up and down when he won. I was really, really excited to win, and I’m sure he was excited to watch me win.

“It was really cool for me and him both to share a moment like that together. Obviously, my mom, as well, who has traveled the country with me while my dad was racing.’’

So what was the family celebration like this time?

“I didn’t say much,’’ Harrison Burton, a sophomore in high school, said. “I was just kind of laughing and smiling. I gave my mom a big hug and my dad a big hug as well. I think I lifted my mom off the ground. We were just pretty excited.’’

Harrison Burton led 68 of the 70 laps run before rain ended the race early. Ruben Garcia Jr. finished second. Spencer Davis was third, Hunter Baize placed fourth and Chad Finchum was fifth.

“Me and my crew chief were kind of talking like we wanted to run the whole race and win it that way,’’ Harrison Burton said. “We were confident enough to where we felt like our car was good enough that we could win the race. I felt like it would have been kind of cool to cross the line under dry conditions and do it that way. (But) I’ll take it. I was pretty happy when it started raining to be honest. I never wanted it to rain so bad in my life.’’

Harrison Burton leads the series standings with 129 points. He’s followed by Baize (114 points), Todd Gilliland (113), Ronnie Bassett Jr. (111) and Garcia (105).

The race will shown on NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27.

