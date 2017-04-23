Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Juan Pablo Montoya back at a NASCAR track but not looking for a full-time ride

3 Comments
By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Juan Pablo Montoya last competed full-time in NASCAR in 2013 but says he wouldn’t mind coming back for a race or two. Just not a full season.

Montoya, who competed in Cup full-time from 2007-13 and won two races, was at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend to announce the sponsor for his Indianapolis 500 effort for Team Penske. The Indy 500 will be Montoya’s first race of the season after having competed full-time in IndyCar the past three seasons.

Asked if he misses NASCAR, Montoya said: “Stock car racing was fun, but I don’t need the every week thing. I don’t miss it at all. If you have kids and a family I mean honestly, no need.”

But Montoya said he would consider running another NASCAR race.

“If Roger (Penske) came to me and said we have another car, would I like to run Daytona 500, I would probably say yes,’’ Montoya said. “ But it needs to be done with a proper team. You know what I mean. If it is a proper team, it would be exciting.”

Montoya drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, making his NASCAR debut in 2006 after a six-year Formula One career that saw him win seven races.

Montoya finished a career-high eighth in points in 2009 in Cup. His two wins came at Sonoma (2007) and Watkins Glen (2010).

He looks forward to racing against Formula One’s Fernando Alonso in the Indianapolis 500 and would like to see more drivers cross over to other series.

“I think it would be nice for motorsports to do a little more of that because it’s just going to create a little more interest overall,’’ Montoya said. “It is something that it would be nice to see all motorsports to be able to see top drivers jump from one to the other just for one race.’’

  and on Facebook

Burton: NASCAR drivers should remember that Bristol was built on the bottom, baby

Chris Graythen/Getty Images for NASCAR
1 Comment
By Jeff BurtonApr 23, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Editor’s note: The debate over racing at Bristol Motor Speedway has raged since the track was repaved in 2007, changing its single-groove dynamics. NBCSN analyst Jeff Burton, who won at Bristol in 2008, was at the 0.533-mile oval this weekend, and he disagreed with the opinions of drivers who believe the high line should be an option. Here are the thoughts of Burton:

BRISTOL, Tenn, – The glory days of Bristol Motor Speedway remain fresh in my mind. The noise from the grandstands during prerace ceremonies was so loud, it felt as if the entire facility was vibrating. You could feel the energy and excitement throughout the weekend.

As a driver, I knew I was in for an extremely challenging event with a good chance that I would be caught up in something that would cost me a good finish. I was nervous, anxious, and damn excited to get it all going. And even though they weren’t driving, the fans had the same emotions.

“It’s Bristol, baby!” wasn’t built on top-lane, multi-groove racing. It was built on a single groove on the bottom.

That was where you had to be, and the race was to get there. Drivers did what they had to do to make that happen.

It was really hard to pass, so you had to move someone or rely on patience and ability to get it done. At times during the race, you had to make a hole to keep from losing everything you had gained through hours of work.

It created the racing that we all clamor to watch. It made winning mean more because it wasn’t just difficult. It was really damn difficult.

So now I hear some claim the track isn’t fun or racy with the groove on the bottom.

Now, I do appreciate multi-groove racing but not at Bristol and Martinsville. The half-mile tracks aren’t 1.5-mile tracks, and that’s why they are special.

I do agree that when the groove moves to the top, it is better to have multi-groove racing, but I don’t think that’s as good as one lane on the bottom.

Let’s remember what created all of the memories and big moments for NASCAR racing at Bristol and Martinsville and understand that the path back to full grandstands and those great emotions at these tracks is clearly defined.

It’s by embracing and remembering what it used to be and doing what it takes it get it back.

NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Photo: Dustin Long
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rain has postponed the Food City 500 untiil Monday.

The race will be held at 1 p.m. ET Monday and will air live on Fox and PRN.

It rained most of the morning Sunday and the forecast called for rain all day. The area around the track is under a flash flood watch until early Monday.

The garage will open at 9 a.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. There will be a competition caution at Lap 60.

The wunderground.com weather site states it will be 62 degrees with a 15 percent chance of rain at 1 p.m. Monday in Bristol.

  and on Facebook

Staff picks for Food City 500 at Bristol

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By NBC SportsApr 23, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to the NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. He has five wins here, more than any other track on the circuit, but none in more than six years. So he definitely is overdue, both on the 0.533-mile oval and for the 2017 season.

Dustin Long

Kyle Larson. The top lane becomes the fastest way around and Larson leads the way.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson. His breakout year continues with his first short-track win in “Thunder Valley.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Matt Kenseth. The four-time Bristol winner breaks out of the slump he’s been in to start the season and finally gives Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of the season.

Stage racing adds another element to racing on short tracks

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Even now, Chase Elliott can’t believe he won the second stage at Martinsville Speedway earlier this month.

Running second, Elliott was set to finish there until Ricky Stenhouse Jr. bumped Kyle Busch out of the way to get back on the lead lap. Stenhouse’s move sent Busch up the track and allowed Elliott to nip Busch, win the stage and earn a playoff point.

Stenhouse’s bump did more. It changed how drivers view stage racing. Now the leader has to be more aware as they run up on lapped traffic late in a stage what could happen. And those cars in danger of being lapped have an additional ploy they can use to try to stay on the lead lap.

I was blown away that that even happened,’’ Elliott said Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’ve gone a lap down a lot at Martinsville. And I can’t say that, man I’d have to really think about it a lot to move the leader out of the way to try to get my lap back. So, I don’t know what the situation was there, if there had been history. So it’s hard for me to really get involved. But it surprised me.’’

There was a bit of a history. Stenhouse recently told reporters that he was running in the top 10 at Atlanta and Busch was a lap down. Busch ran Stenhouse hard. Stenhouse eventually got by him but wore his tires and was passed before the stage ended and didn’t score any stage points. 

That experience and how strong his car was at Martinsville led to Stenhouse’s decision to move Busch. It worked. Stenhouse went on to finish 10th.

With the series back at a short track this weekend for the first time since that race, the bump and run might be used throughout the field at the end of a stage, especially with the lower groove likely the preferred line.

“I think you’ll see that here at Bristol as well, just depending on if things play out,’’ Stenhouse told NBC Sports. “It might be for 10th and 11th to get points or it might be for the win or for cars to stay on the lead lap.’’

It wouldn’t surprise Kurt Busch if there was such contact toward the end of a stage.

“I think that moment at Martinsville is a perfect definition to the stage racing,’’ he said. “It creates opportunities for many different things to happen, whether you’re a lapped car or you’re the leader. 

“Short tracks, superspeedways, road courses, those are the three types of tracks that I thought would be impacted the most by stage racing.”

  and on Facebook