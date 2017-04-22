Today’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After an off-weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series gets back at it today with the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

And there’s an added bonus — this will also be a Dash 4 Cash race.

Justin Allgaier won the first Dash 4 Cash race last month at Phoenix, earning a $100,000 prize.

If Allgaier can win today’s race and the Dash races at Dover and Richmond, he would earn $1 million in total.

Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command for drivers to start engines will take place at 12:57 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled for 1:03 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile, high-banked speedway.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 10:40 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jonathan Richards will perform the Anthem at 12:51 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 71 degrees at race time with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson led the most laps (94), but fell short at the end to winner Erik Jones, ending up third. Kyle Busch finished second. Austin Dillon won at Bristol last August. Once again, Larson led the most laps (200), but finished third, as Dillon led just four laps, including the final lap. Justin Allgaier finished second.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting grid.