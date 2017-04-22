Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Saturday’s Bristol schedule: 2 Cup practices, Xfinity qualifying and race

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 22, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

The race weekend at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile — otherwise known as Bristol Motor Speedway — continues today with the final two NASCAR Cup practices, Xfinity qualfiying and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 Xfinity race.

All times are Eastern

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

10:40 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Kyle Busch fastest in final Food City 500 practice at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 22, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

Kyle Busch had the fastest speed in the final NASCAR Cup practice for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With a speed of 128.563 mph Busch completed a sweep of the Cup Series’ two Saturday practice sessions.

Filling out the top five was rookie Daniel Suarez (128.262), Kasey Kahne (128.253), Chase Elliott (182.185) and Jimmie Johnson (182 .168).

Kahne posted the best 10-lap average at 127.482 mph.

The “Happy Hour” session was slowed twice, for a spin by Chris Buescher and for a few minutes of sprinkles around the track.

Buescher will go to a backup car after his incident, which caused damage to the right rear of his No. 37 Chevrolet.

the full practice report.

Kyle Larson earns Xfinity pole at Bristol with track record

By Daniel McFadinApr 22, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Kyle Larson‘s second career Xfinity pole came at Bristol Motor Speedway, the same track where he earned the first in 2014.

With a track record of 127.988 mph (14.992 seconds), Larson drove his No. 42 Chevrolet to the pole for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

It’s the first Xfinity pole for Chip Ganassi Racing since 2008.

“I know it’s cool to get a pole, but I’d like to be in the back so I could work the top in quick,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. “I thought I would be top four or five, I didn’t know if I’d have the speed to be on the pole. I though (Erik Jones) would be a lot faster than he was in qualifying … Hopefully we can get the race in today. The radar and forecast look bad but it hasn’t been racing.”

Filling out the top five is Austin Dillon, Cole Custer, Erik Jones and Justin Allgaier.

Larson has been upfront about his desire to make the high lane work while the bottom lane has been coated with VHT to make it the desired lane for drivers.

“It’s hard when you run so many cars and laps on the bottom, it put marbles up top and takes a longtime for those to get picked up,” Larson said. “Hopefully when this race starts people mid-pack to the back will try to work the top groove up some.”

Custer and Allgaier were fastest in the first and second rounds respectively.

Drivers starting outside the top 12 include Brennan Poole, Darrell Wallace Jr., Blake Koch, Elliott Sadler, Brandon Jones, points leader William Byron and Ryan Reed.

A notable qualifying effort came from Ross Chastain, who will start 11th matching his career best start from Kentucky (2015) and Dover (2016). The JD Motorsports driver, who has 79 Xfinity starts, was second fastest in the first round in his No. 4 Chevrolet.

“Here definitely, our lap times were all within a tenth of each other, so it’s driving good,” Chastain told FS1. “We worked on some long-run stuff, longer than I normally do, yesterday. Hopefully the rain holds off, that’s all we can do.”

Like Larson, Chastain said he’s tried working in the top groove.

“Unfortunately, I think we’re back to old Bristol, which was before I ever ran it,” Chastian said. “I’m probably going to get run into. You can look at this GK logo right here and it’ll probably be crumpled after the race. Hopefully my right front is too because I’m going forward.”

With the threat of rain, NASCAR has moved up the scheduled green flag for the race by 10 minutes to 1:03 p.m. ET.

the full qualifying report.

Kyle Busch fastest in morning Cup practice at Bristol

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 22, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch led the way with a lap of 128.865 mph. He was followed by rookie Erik Jones (128.649 mph), Denny Hamlin (128.176), Kevin Harvick (128.091) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (128.005).

Jones had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 127.178 mph. He was followed by Kasey Kahne (126.863 mph), Chase Elliott (126.442), Paul Menard (126.388) and Austin Dillon (126.383).

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished second at this track in August, tagged the wall with the right rear during the session. He told his team on the radio: “Obviously, too loose.”

The team unloaded its backup car but Fox Sports 1 reported that the team would repair its primary car, fearful that the final Cup practice session Saturday would get rained out and they wouldn’t get any laps in their backup car.

Most of the field ran in the bottom groove, which had been prepared to provide extra grip. Kyle Larson spent part of the session running high, trying to put rubber in that groove to make it better. Few others followed his lead. Larson spun and hit the wall with the right rear. His car had minor damage.

full practice report

 

Today’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 22, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

After an off-weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series gets back at it today with the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

And there’s an added bonus — this will also be a Dash 4 Cash race.

Justin Allgaier won the first Dash 4 Cash race last month at Phoenix, earning a $100,000 prize.

If Allgaier can win today’s race and the Dash races at Dover and Richmond, he would earn $1 million in total.

Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command for drivers to start engines will take place at 12:57 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled for 1:03 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile, high-banked speedway.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 10:40 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jonathan Richards will perform the Anthem at 12:51 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 71 degrees at race time with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson led the most laps (94), but fell short at the end to winner Erik Jones, ending up third. Kyle Busch finished second. Austin Dillon won at Bristol last August. Once again, Larson led the most laps (200), but finished third, as Dillon led just four laps, including the final lap. Justin Allgaier finished second.

STARTING LINEUP: the starting grid.