Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Family affair: Harrison Burton celebrates first K&N Pro Series East win with parents

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongApr 22, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Harrison Burton has been to NASCAR’s Victory Lane before. But that was when his dad, NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, raced.

Saturday, Harrison Burton was in Victory Lane after winning his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race. Both his mom and dad were there to celebrate his first NASCAR win.

The 16-year-old Burton dominated Saturday’s rain-shortened Zombie Auto 125 at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning praise from current and former NASCAR competitors.

“One of my favorite races I can recall of my dad winning was here at Bristol,’’ Harrison Burton said of his father’s victory in 2008. “Me and my sister were jumping up and down when he won. I was really, really excited to win, and I’m sure he was excited to watch me win.

“It was really cool for me and him both to share a moment like that together. Obviously, my mom, as well, who has traveled the country with me while my dad was racing.’’

So what was the family celebration like this time?

“I didn’t say much,’’ Harrison Burton, a sophomore in high school, said. “I was just kind of laughing and smiling. I gave my mom a big hug and my dad a big hug as well. I think I lifted my mom off the ground. We were just pretty excited.’’

Harrison Burton led 68 of the 70 laps run before rain ended the race early. Ruben Garcia Jr. finished second. Spencer Davis was third, Hunter Baize placed fourth and Chad Finchum was fifth.

“Me and my crew chief were kind of talking like we wanted to run the whole race and win it that way,’’ Harrison Burton said. “We were confident enough to where we felt like our car was good enough that we could win the race. I felt like it would have been kind of cool to cross the line under dry conditions and do it that way. (But) I’ll take it. I was pretty happy when it started raining to be honest. I never wanted it to rain so bad in my life.’’

Harrison Burton leads the series standings with 129 points. He’s followed by Baize (114 points), Todd Gilliland (113), Ronnie Bassett Jr. (111) and Garcia (105).

The race will shown on NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27.

 and on Facebook

Juan Pablo Montoya back at a NASCAR track but not looking for a full-time ride

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Juan Pablo Montoya last competed full-time in NASCAR in 2013 but says he wouldn’t mind coming back for a race or two. Just not a full season.

Montoya, who competed in Cup full-time from 2007-13 and won two races, was at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend to announce the sponsor for his Indianapolis 500 effort for Team Penske. The Indy 500 will be Montoya’s first race of the season after having competed full-time in IndyCar the past three seasons.

Asked if he misses NASCAR, Montoya said: “Stock car racing was fun, but I don’t need the every week thing. I don’t miss it at all. If you have kids and a family I mean honestly, no need.”

But Montoya said he would consider running another NASCAR race.

“If Roger (Penske) came to me and said we have another car, would I like to run Daytona 500, I would probably say yes,’’ Montoya said. “ But it needs to be done with a proper team. You know what I mean. If it is a proper team, it would be exciting.”

Montoya drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, making his NASCAR debut in 2006 after a six-year Formula One career that saw him win seven races.

Montoya finished a career-high eighth in points in 2009 in Cup. His two wins came at Sonoma (2007) and Watkins Glen (2010).

He looks forward to racing against Formula One’s Fernando Alonso in the Indianapolis 500 and would like to see more drivers cross over to other series.

“I think it would be nice for motorsports to do a little more of that because it’s just going to create a little more interest overall,’’ Montoya said. “It is something that it would be nice to see all motorsports to be able to see top drivers jump from one to the other just for one race.’’

  and on Facebook

Burton: NASCAR drivers should remember that Bristol was built on the bottom, baby

Chris Graythen/Getty Images for NASCAR
1 Comment
By Jeff BurtonApr 23, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Editor’s note: The debate over racing at Bristol Motor Speedway has raged since the track was repaved in 2007, changing its single-groove dynamics. NBCSN analyst Jeff Burton, who won at Bristol in 2008, was at the 0.533-mile oval this weekend, and he disagreed with the opinions of drivers who believe the high line should be an option. Here are the thoughts of Burton:

BRISTOL, Tenn, – The glory days of Bristol Motor Speedway remain fresh in my mind. The noise from the grandstands during prerace ceremonies was so loud, it felt as if the entire facility was vibrating. You could feel the energy and excitement throughout the weekend.

As a driver, I knew I was in for an extremely challenging event with a good chance that I would be caught up in something that would cost me a good finish. I was nervous, anxious, and damn excited to get it all going. And even though they weren’t driving, the fans had the same emotions.

“It’s Bristol, baby!” wasn’t built on top-lane, multi-groove racing. It was built on a single groove on the bottom.

That was where you had to be, and the race was to get there. Drivers did what they had to do to make that happen.

It was really hard to pass, so you had to move someone or rely on patience and ability to get it done. At times during the race, you had to make a hole to keep from losing everything you had gained through hours of work.

It created the racing that we all clamor to watch. It made winning mean more because it wasn’t just difficult. It was really damn difficult.

So now I hear some claim the track isn’t fun or racy with the groove on the bottom.

Now, I do appreciate multi-groove racing but not at Bristol and Martinsville. The half-mile tracks aren’t 1.5-mile tracks, and that’s why they are special.

I do agree that when the groove moves to the top, it is better to have multi-groove racing, but I don’t think that’s as good as one lane on the bottom.

Let’s remember what created all of the memories and big moments for NASCAR racing at Bristol and Martinsville and understand that the path back to full grandstands and those great emotions at these tracks is clearly defined.

It’s by embracing and remembering what it used to be and doing what it takes it get it back.

NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Photo: Dustin Long
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongApr 23, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rain has postponed the Food City 500 untiil Monday.

The race will be held at 1 p.m. ET Monday and will air live on Fox and PRN.

It rained most of the morning Sunday and the forecast called for rain all day. The area around the track is under a flash flood watch until early Monday.

The garage will open at 9 a.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. There will be a competition caution at Lap 60.

The wunderground.com weather site states it will be 62 degrees with a 15 percent chance of rain at 1 p.m. Monday in Bristol.

  and on Facebook

Staff picks for Food City 500 at Bristol

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By NBC SportsApr 23, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to the NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. He has five wins here, more than any other track on the circuit, but none in more than six years. So he definitely is overdue, both on the 0.533-mile oval and for the 2017 season.

Dustin Long

Kyle Larson. The top lane becomes the fastest way around and Larson leads the way.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson. His breakout year continues with his first short-track win in “Thunder Valley.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Matt Kenseth. The four-time Bristol winner breaks out of the slump he’s been in to start the season and finally gives Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of the season.