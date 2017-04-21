Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Toyota’s Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing dominate Friday’s lone Bristol Cup practice

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 21, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

Even though it has struggled in the first seven races of the 2017 NASCAR Cup season, Joe Gibbs Racing showed a lot of its old shine in Friday’s lone practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Toyota dominated by placing five of the six fastest cars in the session. Erik Jones was fastest (127.843 mph), followed by JGR’s Kyle Busch (127.090), Ryan Blaney’s Ford (126.989), Jones’ teammate Martin Truex Jr. (126.964), JGR’s Matt Kenseth (126.704) and teammate Denny Hamlin (126.653).

The fourth JGR entry, the No. 19 of Daniel Suarez, was 27th-fastest (124.930 mph).

Late in the session, Joey Logano brushed the outside retaining wall, suffering minor but repairable damage to the right front fender and wheel well of his No. 22 Team Penske Ford Fusion.

“With all the marbles up there it was like you popped a tire,” Logano said afterward. “It just went straight to the wall. It’s amazing how quick it did that. Unfortunately, we got a little damage but it’s nothing that’s not fixable. … So we’ll fix it up and make some good adjustments.  We’ll be just fine.”

Rain earlier in the day forced NASCAR to push back the session, as well as cancelled qualifying. To make up for that, NASCAR Cup drivers will have two practice sessions Saturday morning prior to the Xfinity Series race at 1 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice results.

Justin Allgaier is fastest in lone Xfinity practice at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 21, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

Justin Allgaier was fastest in the lone Xfinity Series practice session Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Allgaier covered the half-mile, high-banked oval with a speed of 124.420 mph. Erik Jones was second-fastest (123.722 mph), followed by Kyle Larson (123.594), Ryan Blaney (123.515) and Austin Dillon (123.380).

Two Xfinity practices were originally scheduled, but rain washed out Friday’s morning action, including NASCAR Cup practice.

When the rain finally stopped, NASCAR officials cancelled NASCAR Cup and K&N Pro Series East qualifying for later in the day and then scheduled just one practice session for each of the three series racing at BMS this weekend: K&N (1 to 1:55 p.m. ET), Xfinity (2 to 2:55 p.m. ET) and NASCAR Cup (3 to 3:55 p.m. ET).

Click here to see how the Xfinity Series practice played out.

No doubt about it: Dale Jr. is back to his old self, drivers say

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 21, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

With apologies to The Who, meet the new Dale Jr., same as the old Dale Jr.

That’s what some of Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s fellow drivers said during media sessions Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

When asked if Earnhardt has gotten back into the groove after missing the second half of the 2016 season (18 races) and a slow start in 2017, Kurt Busch and seven-time and defending Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said there’s no question.

“My little brother was out for 11 races in 2015 and you could see a little bit of the rust the first couple weeks, and I think we all saw that with Junior the first couple of weeks,” Kurt Busch said. “But by Vegas and especially with what he did at Texas last week, he’s back.”

Earnhardt finished fifth at Texas, his best result since a runner-up finish at Pocono in June

While Earnhardt had time away due to concussion-like symptoms, he also needed time back behind the wheel to return to his old self.

“There are things that you need to do personally and then there are things the sport has done while you were gone because there are notes that we have from nine months ago that we look at and kind of giggle like, ‘Oh, wow. We ran that setup? We haven’t done something like that in a long time,’ ” Busch said of Earnhardt.

Busch then added, “For him to take off half a season, yes, there’s things he needed to do, but also the team was evolving and he needed to adapt to those setups as well as what he needed to do personally. Yeah, you’re right. We see things on track and he was making moves at Texas and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s back.’”

Someone who has an even closer perspective on Earnhardt’s comeback is Johnson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.

Earnhardt said during Speedweeks in Daytona that he acknowledged his comeback could take time.

“He is right with that,” Johnson said. “When you miss that much time from the car, the sport changes. Your sensitivity to what you feel in the race car kind of fades and to be as sharp as you need to in order to find five-hundredths of a second to be competitive it’s tough and it takes reps.

“I see where he is coming from and why he made that comment in February. I can’t say that it’s crossed my mind watching him this year. He seems very comfortable in there, but to go to Texas two weeks ago and for him to run as competitive as he did at a treacherous track, I mean your sensitivity to the car and sliding the tires needed to be as sharp as ever.

“I think that is a great indication of him finding that last little bit and he is ready to go to Victory Lane.”

One other way Johnson knows Junior is back is he’s returned to his previous role as a practical joker, including how he ribbed Johnson for having to take intravenous solution after winning at Texas.

“Yeah, the three IV bags did wonders,” Johnson said. “After leaving the media center … I started my off-weekend quickly that night and proceeded to chase out the pain with as many margaritas and beers as I could down in Mexico.

“I recovered well, but unfortunately came back sick from Mexico and I’m just on the tail end of that now.

“If you are going to play, you are going to pay, I guess at the end of the day (laughs). I just started catching wind of (Earnhardt’s) harassment. I’m waiting for my moment to strike back.”

Kyle Busch isn’t fretting how Joe Gibbs Racing has started season

By Dustin LongApr 21, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tennessee — Joe Gibbs Racing hasn’t gone this late into a season without a victory since 2007, has more drivers outside the top 20 in points (Matt Kenseth and Daniel Suarez) than in the top 10 (Kyle Busch), and didn’t have a driver finish in the top 10 the last week.

Contrast that with how the organization won 26 of 72 Cup races the previous two seasons and it’s easy to question what’s wrong with Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

While Kyle Busch admits the organization has not had the start of past years, he does have a message for those raising doubts about JGR.

“I feel as though as we’re competitive and we’re close,’’ he said Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. “There’s just some things that we see other teams doing that we haven’t necessarily ventured off to yet.

“We’re working on all those things. It certainly didn’t bode well for us last year to be as strong as we were in the beginning part of the season and the middle part of the season. We didn’t win a championship because of how strong we were early on. You look at (Jimmie Johnson) and those guys at Hendrick, they weren’t very strong at the start of the season and they picked up and won the championship.

“I don’t think there’s any reason for cause to be concerned yet. Ask me that question again in about 10 weeks.’’

Busch ranked second in Friday’s lone Cup practice session. Kenseth was fifth and Denny Hamlin was sixth.

Johnson won two of the first five races last season but then went 25 races without a victory before snapping it at Charlotte in the second round of the playoffs. He won three of the final seven races on the way to winning his seven series title.

Car owner Joe Gibbs said earlier this week that the organization is working to score only its second Cup victory since mid-September.

“Last year, we had one of our best years, were up front, very successful,’’ said Gibbs, whose team won seven of the first 12 races a year ago. “This year shows you how hard things are. Some people have improved. The hardest thing is to stay up there. It’s a short trip back down. We’ve isolated five different things we need to work on and improve on. Five things just overall with our program.’’

He did not name those areas.

Kenseth said earlier this week that this season has been a struggle. He enters this weekend 22nd in points.

“Martinsville has been one of our strongest tracks on performance since I’ve come to JGR,’’ Kenseth said. “We ran really, really bad the last time there. We didn’t finish bad, but we ran bad.

“We ran bad at tracks we historically run good at, which for me is a concern. If we run good this weekend and are competitive and part of the lead group, no matter where you finish, you feel you’re part of that lead group and can run with guys who have been running good all year, you’ll feel better about being on the right track and feel good about fixing problems and getting ahead of the curve.’’

Until then, questions will persist.

Rider eyes motorcycle jump record before NASCAR race at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 21, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

Motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel has had a profound impact upon Alex Harvill’s life.

Harvill grew up in Ephrata, Washington, about 20 miles from Moses Lake, Wash., where Knievel began his legendary career of jumping motorcycles in 1965.

“Everyone there knew him as Bob,” the 24-year-old Harvill said of Robert Craig “Evel” Knievel Jr.

From there, Knievel went on to fame and fortune with more than 75 motorcycle jumps – some that ended in crashes and multiple broken bones – and now Harvill is following in his footsteps … uh, make that tire tracks.

On May 7, Harvill will channel his inner Knievel, seeking to break the Guinness World Record for longest ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jump, doing so within Talladega Speedway’s Talladega Boulevard fan zone.

The jump will come during a five-minute window between the national anthem and the command to start engines prior to the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup race.

The current record is 351 feet, set in 2008 by Robbie Maddison.

But Harvill, who is also a motocross rider when he isn’t jumping his bike, isn’t just looking to just break Maddison’s mark – he’s planning on destroying it, hoping to jump more than 426 feet in front of ‘Dega fans.

According to a media release, Harvill plans to “reach a top speed of 105 mph. He’ll ride along an 88-foot long, 14-foot high takeoff flying over a 400-foot gap to touch ground again on a 30-foot high, 30-foot wide and 100-foot long landing.”

“I feel great about going to Talladega to do this jump,” Harvill said. “Talladega is the biggest and fastest, and it’s only fitting that I’m jumping the furthest at that track.”

Harvill knows what he does is dangerous, but having the kind of stage Talladega offers, he’s ready for the unique challenge – and potential world record – it presents.

“If you’re not ready to die, you’re not ready to live,” Harvill said. “I like to think I live my life that way.”

Harvill already owns two motorcycle distance jumping world records: a 425-foot ramp-to-dirt jump in 2012 and a 297.5-foot jump for a Guinness World Record longest dirt-to-dirt jump distance record.

Representatives from Guinness World Records will be on hand to watch Harvill’s jump at Talladega.

